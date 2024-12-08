High School Basketball Scores – Saturday December 7th

Here are the Maine High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 7th.

Girls' Basketball

Buckfield 47 Telstar 18

Caribou 56 John Bapst 33

Forest Hills 42 Vinalhaven 6

Foxcroft Academy 44 Washington Academy 27

Gray-New Gloucester 58 Freeport 43

Hermon 53 Houlton 14

Lee Academy 37 Greenville 23

Machias 55 Jonesport-Beals 31

Madison 45 Dirigo 27

Marnacook 43 Oak Hill 29

Mount Abram 53 Boothbay 22

Mountain Valley 56 Lisbon 14

Old Town 47 Presque Isle 40

Penobscot Valley 76 Piscataquis 22

Shead 76 East Grand 21

Temple Academy 52 Wiscasset 19

Wisdom 63 Easton 21

Boys' Basketball

Caribou 88 John Bapst 59

Easton 68 Wisdom 43

Ellsworth 77 Bucksport 30

Forest Hills 72 Vinalhaven 35

Houlton 58 Hermon 54

Presque Isle 58 Old Town 49

Shead 78 East Grand 26

Telestar 80 Buckfield 71

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances December 2nd - December 7th. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, December 8th. Voting for Week 1 will take place December 9th- 12 with the winner being announced on Friday, December 13th.

Get our free mobile app