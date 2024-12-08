High School Basketball Scores – Saturday December 7th
Here are the Maine High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 7th.
Girls' Basketball
- Buckfield 47 Telstar 18
- Caribou 56 John Bapst 33
- Forest Hills 42 Vinalhaven 6
- Foxcroft Academy 44 Washington Academy 27
- Gray-New Gloucester 58 Freeport 43
- Hermon 53 Houlton 14
- Lee Academy 37 Greenville 23
- Machias 55 Jonesport-Beals 31
- Madison 45 Dirigo 27
- Marnacook 43 Oak Hill 29
- Mount Abram 53 Boothbay 22
- Mountain Valley 56 Lisbon 14
- Old Town 47 Presque Isle 40
- Penobscot Valley 76 Piscataquis 22
- Shead 76 East Grand 21
- Temple Academy 52 Wiscasset 19
- Wisdom 63 Easton 21
Boys' Basketball
- Caribou 88 John Bapst 59
- Easton 68 Wisdom 43
- Ellsworth 77 Bucksport 30
- Forest Hills 72 Vinalhaven 35
- Houlton 58 Hermon 54
- Presque Isle 58 Old Town 49
- Shead 78 East Grand 26
- Telestar 80 Buckfield 71
Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances December 2nd - December 7th. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, December 8th. Voting for Week 1 will take place December 9th- 12 with the winner being announced on Friday, December 13th.
