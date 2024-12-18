High School Basketball Scores – Tuesday December 17
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 17th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 57 Lewiston 29
- Belfast 48 Mount View 46
- Buckfield 50 Richmond 35
- Bucksport 57 Lee Academy 28
- Camden Hills 32 Skowhegan 19
- Cheverus 57 South Portland 47
- Cony 62 Messalonskee 40
- Erskine Academy 70 MCI 32
- Gardiner 64 Nokomis 37
- GSA 58 Narraguagus 32
- Gorham 59 Bonny Eagle 18
- Hampden Academy 62 Mount Blue 28
- Lawrence 68 Brewer 37
- MDI 69 Washington Academy 45
- Marshwood 53 Massabesic 48
- Mattanawcook Academy 74 Orono 34
- Morse 43 Winslow 27
- Mount Ararat 77 Fryeburg Academy 41
- Penobscot Valley 77 Schenck 13
- Pine Tree Academy 45 North Haven 36
- Portland 36 Deering 32
- Presque Isle 47 John Bapst 39
- Sumner 58 Searsport 16
- Vinalhaven 48 Wiscasset 26
- Westbrook 59 Falmouth 8
- Woodland 55 Jonesport-Beals 50
Boys Basketball
- Berwick Academy 70 Gann Academy 55
- Brewer 62 Lawrence 49
- Brunswick 51 Greely 44
- Camden Hills 58 Skowhegan 46
- Cheverus 66 South Portland 44
- Fryeburg Academy 72 Mount Ararat 51
- Gorham 62 Bonny Eagle 58
- Gray-New Gloucester 64 Wells 53
- Hampden Academy 45 Mount Blue 28
- Lewiston 69 Bangor 56
- MCI 46 Erskine Academy 36
- Medomak Valley 57 Lincoln Academy 31
- Messalonskee 66 Cony 63
- Monmouth Academy 49 Oak Hill 38
- Mountain Valley 49 Winthrop 46
- Noble 67 Kennebunk 52
- Oceanside 53 Leavitt 44
- Old Town 61 Ellsworth 59
- Pine Tree Academy 62 North Haven 13
- Portland 56 Deering 52
- Richmond 55 Buckfield 46
- Saint Dominic 52 Old Orchard Beach 30
- Southern Aroostook 49 Hodgdon 47
- Sumner 66 Searsport 29
- Thornton Academy 66 Scarborough 59
- Traip Academy 53 Sacopee Valley 42
- Windham 78 Edward Little 56
- Winslow 47 Morse 46
- Wiscasset 69 Vinalhaven 34
You can vote for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday night, December 19th at 11:59 p.m.
You can nominate an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
Get our free mobile app
SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize
Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz