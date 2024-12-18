High School Basketball Scores – Tuesday December 17

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 17th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 57 Lewiston 29

Belfast 48 Mount View 46

Buckfield 50 Richmond 35

Bucksport 57 Lee Academy 28

Camden Hills 32 Skowhegan 19

Cheverus 57 South Portland 47

Cony 62 Messalonskee 40

Erskine Academy 70 MCI 32

Gardiner 64 Nokomis 37

GSA 58 Narraguagus 32

Gorham 59 Bonny Eagle 18

Hampden Academy 62 Mount Blue 28

Lawrence 68 Brewer 37

MDI 69 Washington Academy 45

Marshwood 53 Massabesic 48

Mattanawcook Academy 74 Orono 34

Morse 43 Winslow 27

Mount Ararat 77 Fryeburg Academy 41

Penobscot Valley 77 Schenck 13

Pine Tree Academy 45 North Haven 36

Portland 36 Deering 32

Presque Isle 47 John Bapst 39

Sumner 58 Searsport 16

Vinalhaven 48 Wiscasset 26

Westbrook 59 Falmouth 8

Woodland 55 Jonesport-Beals 50

Boys Basketball

Berwick Academy 70 Gann Academy 55

Brewer 62 Lawrence 49

Brunswick 51 Greely 44

Camden Hills 58 Skowhegan 46

Cheverus 66 South Portland 44

Fryeburg Academy 72 Mount Ararat 51

Gorham 62 Bonny Eagle 58

Gray-New Gloucester 64 Wells 53

Hampden Academy 45 Mount Blue 28

Lewiston 69 Bangor 56

MCI 46 Erskine Academy 36

Medomak Valley 57 Lincoln Academy 31

Messalonskee 66 Cony 63

Monmouth Academy 49 Oak Hill 38

Mountain Valley 49 Winthrop 46

Noble 67 Kennebunk 52

Oceanside 53 Leavitt 44

Old Town 61 Ellsworth 59

Pine Tree Academy 62 North Haven 13

Portland 56 Deering 52

Richmond 55 Buckfield 46

Saint Dominic 52 Old Orchard Beach 30

Southern Aroostook 49 Hodgdon 47

Sumner 66 Searsport 29

Thornton Academy 66 Scarborough 59

Traip Academy 53 Sacopee Valley 42

Windham 78 Edward Little 56

Winslow 47 Morse 46

Wiscasset 69 Vinalhaven 34

