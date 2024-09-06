High School Boy’s and Girl’s Soccer Scores – Thursday September 5

Here are the Boy's and Girl's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 5th.

Boy's Soccer

Bangor 1 Hampden Academy 0

Brunswick 2 Messalonskee 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 York 1

Ellsworth 9 Old Town 1

Falmouth 2 Cheverus 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Bucksport 2

Fryeburg Academy 5 Wells 1

Gray-New Gloucester 1 Freeport 0

Greenville 7 Valley 3

Hall-Dale 5 Winthrop 2

Lee Academy 2 Penquis 1

Lewiston 2 Mt. Ararat 1

MDI 1 Hermon 1

Mount Blue 4 Oxford Hills 1

Noble 1 Sanford 1

Pine Tree Academy 2 Telstar 0

Rangeley 11 Dirigo 0

Richmond 2 St. Dominic Academy 0

Scarborough 2 South Portland 1

Temple 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Thornton Acadamy 8 Massabesic 0

Yarmouth 1 Greely 1

Girl's Soccer

Bangor 10 Hampden Academy 2

Bonny Eagle 2 Deering 0

Calais 7 Narraguagus 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 York 1

Dexter 7 Penobscot Valley 0

Falmouth 4 Porland 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Gorham 1 Scarborough 1

Katahdin 5 Schenck 1

Lawrence 3 Cony 0

NYA 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Old Orchard Beach 2 Richmond 0

Oxford Hill 2 Mt. Blue 0

Pine Tree Academy 3 Telstar 0

Poland 2 Lake Region 0

Rangeley 2 Dirigo 1

Sanford 4 Noble 1

Windham 2 Thornton Academy 2

Woodland 3 Searsport 0

Yarmouth 2 Greely 2

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.

