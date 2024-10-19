High School Field Hockey Scores – Friday October 18

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 18th.

Belfast 3 Lawrence 0

Biddeford 7 Thornton Academy 1

Brunswick 1 Edward Little 0

Cheverus 9 Portland 0

Dirigo 4 Mountain Valley 1

Freeport 5 Cape Elizabeth 0

Gorham 1 Windham 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Poland 1

Hall-Dale 4 Boothbay 1

Piscataquis 1 Orono 0

Scarborough 3 Marshwood 0

South Portland 1 Kennebunk 0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 7 for the week October 14th- October 19th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 20th, with voting taking place October 21st-24th with the winner of Week 7 being announced on October 25th.

