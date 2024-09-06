High School Field Hockey Scores &#8211; September 5th

High School Field Hockey Scores – September 5th

August 24, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State on Thursday, September 5th.

  • Belfast 10 Oceanside 1
  • Brewer 3 Skowhegan 2
  • Brunswick 0 Lewiston 0
  • Cony 9 Winslow 0
  • Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 1
  • Foxcroft Academy 2 PCHS 0
  • Freeport 2 Yarmouth 1
  • Gardiner 12 Morse 0
  • Hampden Academy 1 Oxford Hills 0
  • John Bapst 2 Mattanawcook 0
  • Kennebunk 1 South Portland 0
  • Leavitt 3 Lawrence 2
  • Messalonskee 4 Edward Little 0
  • Mount Blue 8 Bangor 1
  • Nokomis 7 Mount View 0
  • Old Town 3 Hermon 0
  • Spruce Mountain 5 Mountain Valley 0

