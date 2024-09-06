High School Field Hockey Scores – September 5th

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State on Thursday, September 5th.

Belfast 10 Oceanside 1

Brewer 3 Skowhegan 2

Brunswick 0 Lewiston 0

Cony 9 Winslow 0

Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 1

Foxcroft Academy 2 PCHS 0

Freeport 2 Yarmouth 1

Gardiner 12 Morse 0

Hampden Academy 1 Oxford Hills 0

John Bapst 2 Mattanawcook 0

Kennebunk 1 South Portland 0

Leavitt 3 Lawrence 2

Messalonskee 4 Edward Little 0

Mount Blue 8 Bangor 1

Nokomis 7 Mount View 0

Old Town 3 Hermon 0

Spruce Mountain 5 Mountain Valley 0

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.

Get our free mobile app