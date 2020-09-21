High School Football & Volleyball Back On in Minnesota

The Minnesota State High School League has voted to reinstate both football and volleyball for this fall.

In August, the league voted to move both sports, with modified schedules, to the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thirty-three other states are currently playing high school football, including the states surrounding Minnesota.

The football season will begin on Monday, September 28th with eleven or twelve days of practice. The first games of the six-week regular season would take place on the weekend of October 9th and 10th. Fans will be limited to 250 at any game.

The postseason format for football will last two weeks, but needs to be completed by November 28th. A full state tournament seems highly unlikely in 2020.

Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Erich Martens said:

The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all League activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year.

The volleyball season will also begin on Monday, September 28th with ten days of practice before matches begin on Thursday, October 8th. The season will last eleven weeks, with fourteen matches for each team. There will be no tournaments, and fans will not be allowed in any of the gyms.

The MSHSL issued guidance back on August 7th regarding approved fall sports activities, which included soccer, tennis, cross country and girls swimming and diving.