High School Soccer Scores – October 1

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 1st.

Girls' Scores

Bangor 8 Messalonskee 0

Belfast 8 Mount View 2

Bucksport 3 MCI 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Central 6 Washington Academy 2

Deering 2 South Portland 0

Dexter 3 Greenville 0

Erskine Academy 3 Leavitt 1

GSA 8 Narraguagus 0

Gorham 3 Noble 1

Hampden Academy 4 Skowhegan 1

Katahdin 4 Southern Aroostook 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Oceanside 2

Medomak Valley 3 Waterville 2

Mt Ararat 3 Brunswick 1

Mount Blue 8 Mountain Valley 0

Pine Tree Academy 2 Rangeley 1

Scarborough 1 Cheverus 1

Thornton Academy 3 Kennebunk 1

Waynflete 2 St. Dominic 1

Westbrook 3 Portland 2

Winslow 2 Nokomis 0

Boys' Scores

Brunswick 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Bucksport 3 MCI 1

Central 3 Sumner 0

Cony 3 Lawrence 1

Edward Little Oxford Hills 1

Ellsworth 7 Hermon 0

Hall-Dale 4 Monmouth Academy 1

Hampden Academy 2 Skowhegan 1

Katahdin 2 Southern Aroostook 1

Lincoln Academy 2 Oceansice 1

Messalonskee 3 Bangor 0

Mount View 3 Belfast 1

North Yarmouth Academy 2 Fryeburg Aacademy 1

Penobscot Valley 0 Penquis 0

Scarborough 1 Windham 0

Temple Academy 8 Rangeley 2

Valley 9 Dirigo 1

Waterville 5 Medomak Valley 0

Winslow 8 Nokomis 1

Winthrop 3 Lisbon 1

Woodland 2 Machias 1

Yarmouth 2 Freeport 0

