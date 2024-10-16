High School Soccer Scores – October 15

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 15th.

Girls' Scores

Bonny Eagle 2 Massabesic 0

Buckfield 7 Old Orchard Beach 0

Bucksport 7 Washington Academy 0

Cape Elizabeth 5 Wells 0

Gardiner 3 Morse 0

Greely 8 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Hall-Dale 8 Mountain Valley 0

Hermon 8 MDI 0

Hodgdon 5 Woodland 1

Kennebunk 2 Marshwood 1

Lake Region 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Lawrence 4 Mount View 0

Medomak Vallley 5 Belfast 0

Mount Blue 2 Brewer 1

Orono 4 Piscataquis 2

Pine Tree Academy 3 Vinalhaven 3

Shead 5 Narraguagus 0

Skowhegan 3 Lewiston 0

South Portland 4 Westbrook 1

Traip Academy 2 Waynflete 0

Waterville 3 MCI 2

Windham 5 Portland 0

Winslow 4 Leavitt 0

Boys' Scores

Bangor Christian 9 Penobscot Valley 1

Biddeford 8 Sanford 0

Brewer 1 Mount Blue 0

Camden Hills 4 Hampden Academy 0

Dexter 9 Searsport 2

Gorham 3 Deering 0

Hall-Dale 8 Mountain Valley 0

Katahdin 3 Lee Academy 2

Kennebunk 3 Westbrook 1

Lewiston 5 Skowhegan 0

Medomak Valley 6 Belfast 1

Morse 3 Gardiner 0

Mount Ararat 7 Oxford Hills 3

Mount View 7 Lawrence 0

Richmond 5 Lisbon 1

Pine Tree Academy 8 Vinalhaven 1

Presque Isle 1 MDI 0

St. Dominic 1 Monmouth Academy 1

South Portland 8 Massabesic 0

Temple 2 Valley 1

Traip Academy 3 Waynflete 2

Waterville 9 MCI 0

Windham 2 Cheverus 0

Winslow 4 Leavitt 2

To vote for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, click HERE. Voting remains open through Thursday night, October 17th at 11:59 p.m.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 7 for the week October 14th- October 19th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 20th, with voting taking place October 21st-24th with the winner of Week 7 being announced on October 25th.

