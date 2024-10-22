High School Soccer Scores – October 21

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 21st..

Girl's Scores

Ashland 5 Madawaska 1

Bangor Christian 2 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Brunswick 2 Mount Blue 0

Buckfield 3 Richmond 1

Bucksport 1 Orono 0

Edward Little 7 Lewiston 2

Hermon 3 Old Town 0

Maranacook 2 St. Dominic 1

Spruce Mountain 2 Carrabec 1

Temple 6 Telstar 1

Winthrop 3 Mountain Valley 0

Wisdom 8 Easton 0

Boy's Scores

Central 3 Penobscot Valley 0

Easton 2 Wisdom 1

Ellsworth 4 Mount Desert 1

Falmouth 4 Marshwood 1

Greenville 3 Piscataquis 0

Hall-Dale 3 Winthrop 1

John Bapst 6 Presque Isle 0

Katahdin 3 Central 1

Lee Academy 5 Jonesport Beals 3

Machias 2 Penquis 1

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Dexter 2

Mount Abram 3 Maranacook 0

Noble 2 Sanford 1

Oak Hill 6 Lisbon 2

Pine Tree Academy 5 Valley 3

Portland 1 Deering 0

Richmond 6 Buckfield 1

Schenck 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

South Portland 0 Westbrook 0

Temple 10 Spruce Mountain 1

Thornton Academy 4 Massabesic 0

Traip Academy 3 Lake Region 1

Windham 0 Gorham 0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

