High School Sports Scores Saturday September 18

It was the last Saturday of Summer .Here are the Cross Country, Field Hockey, Football, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball scores for games reported.

Boys Cross Country

Hampden Academy 34; Bangor 38; John Bapst 84; Brewer 133; Hermon 135; Nokomis 152, Foxcroft Academy 196, Winslow, 209, Dexter 210 - Hampden's Abbott Valentine was 1st with a time of 16:21.17

Girls Cross Country

Bangor 23; Hampen Academy 62; John Bapst 73; Brewer 95; Foxcroft Academy 122. Bangor's Sadie Harrow was 1st with a time of 21:57.22

Field Hockey

Cony 1 Morse 0

Lawrence 11 Oceanside 0

Leavitt 9 Lincoln Academy 0

Lewiston 2 Messalonskee 1 (OT)

MCI 5 Mount View 0

Mount Ararat 3 Camden Hills 0

Football

Cape Elizabeth 52 Gardiner 7

Cony 34 Brunswick 6

Nokomis 28 Hampden Academy7

Winslow 44 MCI 7

Winthrop 48 John Bapst 18

Boys Soccer

Bangor 1 Mount Ararat 1

Brewer 2 Skowhegan 1

Erskine Academy 6 Oceanside 0

Gardiner 2 Maranacook 2

Medomak Valley 3 Lincoln Academy 0

Penquis 5 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Scarborough 1 South Portland 0

Winslow 6 Waterville 0

Girls Soccer

Bucksport 5 Dexter 0

Caribou 3 MDI 1

Medomak Valley 10 Belfast 0

Waterville 1 Winslow 1

Volleyball

GSA 3 Calais 1

Hampden Academy 3 Brunswick 1