Another epic World Series game where more records fall. The Houston Astros outlast the LA Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series three games to two.

And, all of this happened with Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel starting the game.

Five different Houston hitters blasted home runs - that's a World Series record.

Add in two LA homers and that's 101 home runs, the most in MLB postseason history.

In the end, it was an Alex Bregman single in the bottom of the 10th inning that drove in the winning run.

Game six is back in LA, Tuesday night at 7pm on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.