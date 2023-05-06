Hosford Spins No-Hitter as Bucksport Beats Searsport 5-0

The Bucksport Golden Bucks remained undefeated as Ella Hosford spun a no-hitter and Alivia Shute drove in 2 runs, with Bucksport beating Searsport 5-0 Friday afternoon, May 5th.

Hosford struck out 11, and walked 2. She needed only 87 pitches in pitching the 7-inning complete game.

Allie Pickering had 2 hits including a triple, driving in a run. Allie Hanscom had 2 hits. Sam Cyr, Shute and Lexi Raymond each had a single.

Bucksport had 5 stolen bases with Shute swiping 2, and Allie Pickering, Sam Cyr and Ella Hosford each stealing a base.

Ana Lang was in the circle for Searsport. She struck out 14 and walked 2.

Bucksport is now 7-0. They play at Orono on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Searsport is now 2-3. They host GSA on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

