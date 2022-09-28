Houlton Boys Beat Mattanawcook Academy 3-0 on Senior Night

The Houlton Boys' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 3-0 on Senior Recognition Night on Wednsday, September 28th in Houlton.

It was 1-0 at halftime after Cody Johnston scored 26 seconds into the game.

In the 2nd half, Sam Duff scored on a penalty kick and Konnor Lynds scored as well for the Shiretowners.

Houlton is now 4-5 on the season. They travel to East Machias to play the Washington Academy Raiders on Monday, October 3rd at 4 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy is 0-9 on the season. The Lynx will look for their 1st victory when they host Penobscot Valley on Friday, September 30th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Bates for the scoring recap

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting ends on Thursday, September 29th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 26- October 1st need to be received by October 3rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660