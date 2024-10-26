Houlton Girls and Orono Boys Win Class C Northern Maine X-C Titles

The Houlton Girl's Cross Country and Orono Boy's Cross Country Teams won the Class C Northern Maine Cross Country Titles at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, October 26th.

Teanne Ewings from Houlton was the Girl's Class C Northern Maine Individual Champion with a time of 18:17.30 while Ben Arsenault from Orono was the Boy's Class C Northern Maine Individual Champion with a time of 16:40.75

The Top 30 Girls and Boys Qualified for the State Championship next Saturday, November 2nd at Twin Brook in Cumberland. To see the individual Girl's times and qualifiers click HERE. To see the individual Boy's times and qualifiers click HERE

The Top 4 Girl's Teams and Top 6 Boy's Teams also qualified for the State Championship.

Here are the Team Totals

Girls

Houlton 23 GSA 47 Narraguagus 60 MCI 111

Boys

Orono 23 Houlton 77 GSA 79 Narraguagus 117 Sumner 146 Bucksport 171 Washburn 181 Washington Academy Machias 233 Limestone 242 Central 283

