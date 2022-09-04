Houlton Girls Soccer with a 10-0 Shutout Win Over GSA

The Houlton Shiretowners Girls' Soccer Team beat George Stevens Academy on Saturday, September 3, beating the Eagles 10-0.

Emma McCarthy had the shutout win for Houlton, in goal.

Maddie Marino scored 4 goals to pace Houlton, adding 2 assists.

Lydia Byron added 2 goals and 1 assist.

Ella McCarthy had 2 goals.

Mylee Sylvia had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Natalie DeLucca added 1 goal.

Houlton is 1-0.

GSA is 0-1 and plays at Ellsworth on Thursday September 8th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Cameron for the scores

To report your scores, please email HERE. You can also report scores via the 92.9 The Ticket APP. Please let us know the final score and the goal scorers. Remember you can nominate a soccer player for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE