Houlton Northern Maine Moose Lacrosse Drops 1st Game to Oak Hill 15-2

History was made Saturday, April 15th as the Northern Maine Moose played their 1st varsity lacrosse game, losing 15-2 on the road to Oak Hill.

Houlton Northern Maine Moose Lacrosse is a co-op team, between Houlton, Greater Houlton Christian Academy and Southern Aroostook.

Houlton,played against Oak Hill, a co-op team from Oak Hill, Lisbon, Monmouth and St. Domenic's Academy.

According to Houlton coach, Adam Simoes,

"What a way to open the season...against champions! A humbling result, but it allows our team to experience competition at the highest Varsity level right out of the gate. With a 12-game schedule, I look at this season like a 12-round boxing match. Today we learned what it is like to be in the ring and how to take a punch. Sometimes for a boxer, it takes that first punch to snap you into the fight. I look at this next week like we are between rounds, and we will come out fighting again at the next match. We dominated the Face-off, led by Freshman Colton Simoes. Simoes also assisted the year's first goal by Freshman Micha Nadeau. I believe our Longstick defenders and goalie, Collin Crouse, were put to the test but held their own against a seasoned, experienced team. The defense, led by Drake Weston, thwarted numerous attacks by the opposing team. It was just one of those games where we were playing on the back foot, making it hard to gain traction." Isaiah Ervin of Houlton High scored the second goal unassisted as he challenged and intercepted a pass from the Oak Hill goalie. Ervin said, "We have yet to be able to step out on the grass in "the county." The other team has been on the grass for weeks. Going from a gym and indoor setting to full-field play was a transition today." Ervin continues, "Overall, we had times where we were able to control play, but we were just not able to capitalize on some opportunities. I was excited for Micah to score on his debut lacrosse game."

Houlton will host Erskine Academy on Saturday, April 22nd at 12 noon.

Thanks to Coach Simoes for the recap!

