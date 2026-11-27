The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat the Le Moyne Dolphins 90-86 in overtime in the opening game of the Lafayette Classic in Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, November 27th.

Maine led 34-32 at the end of the 1st Half. The game was tied 79-79 at the end of regulation.

Le Moyne tied the game with 3 seconds left in regulation. Trailing by 3, Ty Francis heaved a desperation 3-pointer that was off-the-mark, but Maine fouled him. Francis went 3-3 from the free throw line to tie the game at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Le Moyne led 86-85 with 28 seconds to play. Freshman Hudson Franz made a layup and hit the And 1, to give Maine the lead 88-86 with 17 seconds left to play. The Dolphins inbounded the ball and then Franz stole it, and passed the ball to Oliver Faubert for 2 points and the 90-86 win.

Maine had 5 plyers in double-figures. Darius Lopes had 23 points. Ayden Evens had 21 points and 4 blocked shots, ripping down 9 rebounds. Franz had 12 points and 3 steals. Ace Flagg and Faubert each had 10 points.

The Black Bears shot 40.6 per cent from the field. They were 8-27 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine who has struggled from the free throw line all season long was 30-35. Lopes led the way from the charity stripe going 10-12

Le Moyne had 4 players in double-figures, led by Jayden Teat with 20 points. Trevor Roe had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Le Moyne shot 39.7 percent from the field and 7-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 33-36 from the free throw line.

Le Moyne outrebounded Maine 39-38. Maine only turned the ball over 10 times, while forcing 14 Le Moyne turnovers.

The Black Bears and Dolphins are each 3-5. Maine will play Lafayette on Saturday, November 28th at 4:30. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+