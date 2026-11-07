The Husson Women's Basketball Team beat Gallaudet 92-54 on Friday, November 6th to open the 2026-27 season in the Brandeis Tip-Off Tournament.

Husson led 24-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were up 77-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Saige Evans had a double-double, leading Husson with 24 points and ripping down 13 points. Addison Cyr had 13 points, Sophia Carnes hd 11 points and Lily Roy had 10 points. Abby Radel finished with 8 points and a team-high 5 assists.

Gallaudet was led by Natalie Greene with a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Husson outrebounded Gallaudet 42-36. Husson turned the ball over 14 times while forcing 32 turnovers.

Husson shot 48.7 percent from the field and were 4-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Eagles were 12-20 from the free throw line.

Gallaudet shot 38.5 percent from the field. They were 3-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-19 from the free throw line.

Husson will play Brandeis on Saturday afternoon November 7th at 2 p.m. in the Tournament Championship.