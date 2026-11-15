The Husson Men's Basketball Team lost to the Worcester State Lancers on Saturday, November 14th 85-76 in Worcester.

Worcester State led 39-28 at the end of the 1st Half.

Andre McCauley had 23 points or the Eagles, draining 4-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Christian Smith had 13 points.

The Eagles shot 41.7 percent from the field, and were 10-22 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 16-21 from the free throw line.

Worcester State was led by Joe Okla with a double-double, finishing with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Lucas Miglionico had 14 points and Jaydon Buckle had 11 points.

The Lancers shot 45.0 percent from the field. They were 13-25 from beyond the 3-point arc and 18-29 from the free throw line.

Worcester State dominated the boards, outrebounding Husson 46-28. The Eagles won the turnover battle, turning the ball over just 15 times while forcing 19 turnovers.

Worcester State is now 1-2. Husson is now 1-3. The Eagles are back on the hardcourt on Tuesday, November 17th when they travel to play Bates with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.