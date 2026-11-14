The Husson Men's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the 2026-27 season with a 79-70 win over Framingham State in Massachusetts on Friday night, November 14th. The win was Coach Warren Caruso's 599th career victory.

The Eagles were led by Dylan Burpee who had 23 points. and ripped down 11 rebounds for a double-double. He also had 4 blocked shots on the night. Andre McCauley finished with 20 points and Christian Smith had 18 points.

Husson shot 45.6 percent from the field and were a blazing 16-36 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Eagles were 11-14 from the free throw line.

Framingham State had 4 players in double-figures. They were led by Jamel Walker with 19 points. Lorenzo Washington had 18 points and Domonick Victor and Josh Saint Jean each had 13 points.

Framingham State shot 40.6 percent from the field and were 4-15 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 14-24 from the free throw line.

Husson outrebounded Framingham State 40-33. The Eagle turned the ball over 20 times, while Framingham State took better care of the ball, turning the ball over just 11 times.

Framingham State is now 0-2 while Husson improves to 1-2. Husson will take on Worcester State Saturday afternoon, November 14th at 1 p.m.