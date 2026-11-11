The Husson Women's Basketball Team beat the St. Joseph's Monks 72-64 in Standish on Wednesday, November 11th.

Husson jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and that was the key to the game, as both teams played evenly the rest of the game. The Eagles led 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half, and 55-47 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Addison Cyr had a double-double again, finishing with 19 points and a team-high 16 rebounds. Saige Evans also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Radel had 11 points.

Husson shot 39.4 percent from the field. They were just 3-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and 17-27 from the free throw line.

Grace Ramsdell was the leading scorer for the Monks, finishing with 19 points. Maddie Russel had 14 points.

St. Joseph's shot 31.7 percent from the field. They were 7-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 17-21 from the free throw line.

Husson outrebounded St. Joseph's 46-42. Husson turned the ball over 15 times, while the Monks turned the ball over 18 times.

St. Joseph's is now 1-1 overall. They will play at Colby College on Saturday, November 14th at 6 p.m.

Husson is 3-0. They will play at Bates College on Tuesday, November 17th at 5:30 p.m.