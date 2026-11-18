The Husson Women's Basketball Team lost their 1st game of the season, losing to Bates 74-63 in Lewiston on Tuesday, November 17th.

Bates led 21-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Husson led 40-35 at the end of the 1st Half. The game was tied 53-53 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Bates outscored Husson 21-10 in the 4th Quarter.

Husson's Saige Evans led all scorers, with 19 points. Addison Cyr, finished with a double-double, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Radel had 10 points.

Husson shot 39.4 percent from the field. They were 2-10 from beyond the 3-point arc and 9-12 from the free throw line.

Bates had 4 players in double figures. Sarah Hughes led the Bobcats with 17 points. Both Mya Hicks and Petra Kuncz had 15 points while Claire Gaetani had 10 points.

Bates shot 44.8 percent from the field and were 4-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-13 from the free throw line.

Bates is now 3-0 while Husson is 3-1. The Eagles will host the University of Southern Maine on Saturday, November 21st at 1 p.m. in Newman Gymnasium.

Prior to Monday's game, Husson announced that Addison Cyr was selected by the Maine Women's Basketball Coaches Association as player and rookie of the week. On Monday, the North Atlantic Conference announced that Cyr earned defensive player of the week and rookie of the week honors.