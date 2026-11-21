The Husson Women's Basketball Team beat the #25 USM Huskies 81-67 in their home opener on Saturday, November 21st at Newman Gymnasium as Husson had 5 player in double-figures.

Saige Evans paced the Eagles with a double-double. She finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Addison Cyr continued her hot start as a freshman, with another double-double. She had 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Lilly Roy had 12 points and Sophia Carnes and Abby Radel each finished with 11 points.

The Eagles shot 46.3 percent from the field. They were just 3-12 from beyond the 3-point line. Husson was 16-21 from the free throw line.

Lucy Wiles had a game-high for the Huskies with 33 points. Izzy Morrelli had 19 points.

The Huskies shot 40.7 percent from the field. They were 7-16 from beyond the 3-point arc and 12-16 from the free throw line.

Husson doubled up USM 50-25. The Huskies turned the ball over 13 times while Husson turned the ball over 17 times.

USM is 1-3 overall while Husson improves to 4-1.

Husson will host the UMaine Augusta Moose on Tuesday, December 1st at 6 p.m.