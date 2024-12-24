Idle Maine Moves to 4th in December 16th USCHO Men’s Hockey Poll
The Maine Hockey Team moved from 5th to 4th in the December 16th US College Hockey Online (USCHO), despite being idle.
- Michigan State 13-2-1 977 points 31 1st place votes 3rd place last week
- Boston College 12-3-1 948 points 15 1st place votes 2nd place last week
- Minnesota 15-3-2 906 points 3 1st place votes 1st place last week
- Maine 12-2-2 837 points 1 1st place vote 5th place last week
- Denver 14-4-0 805 4th place last week
- Western Michigan 1-3-1 753 points 6th place last week
- Providence 12-3-2 706 points 7th place last week
- Colorado College 10-5-1 560 points 10th place last week
- Michigan 11-6-1 512 points 8th place last week
- UMass Lowell 10-4-2 483 points 10th place last week
- Minnesota State 14-4-2 469 points 12th place last week
- St. Cloud State 10-7-0 465 points 9th place last week
- Boston University 9-6-1 413 points 13th place last week
- Ohio State 13-4-2 364 points 15th place last week
- North Dakota 11-7-1 313 points 16th place last week
- Cornell 5-3-3 255 points 14th place last week
- Dartmouth 6-3-2 185 points 17th place last week
- Quinnipiac 8-6-1 159 points 18th place last week
- Arizona State 8-7-1 147 points 19th place last week
- Clarkson 11-5-2 107 points 20th last week
Maine returns to the ice when they host Bentley on Sunday December 29th at 4 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 3:30 p.m on 92.9 The Ticket.
Maine will host Denver on Friday January 3rd at 6 p.m and on Saturday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m.
