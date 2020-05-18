Impact Of Undrafted Free Agents For The Patriots

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media has a new column ( you can read it all here ) that breaks down the number of Undrafted Free Agents to make the Patriots roster. For 16 years at least one player who went undrafted has made the 53 man roster.

Last season there were two players Jakobi Meyers and Gunnar Olszewski to keep the streak going. Will there be more players this season to do it as well?

Getty Images

We chatted with Evan about how the Patriots have found this many players, and why they do so. Evan also looked at the players with the potential to be there week one when the Patriots start the season from this year's crop of players.