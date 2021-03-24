Is It Worth It For Celtics To Make A Move At The Deadline?
The NBA's trade deadline is Thursday, March 25 at 3pm and the Boston Celtics, who were thought to be players in the trade market, now find themselves in a precarious position.
Entering action Wednesday, the team is 21-22 and 8th in the Eastern Conference, yet just a couple games away from the 4-spot. While what the team is rolling out on a nightly basis clearly isn't working, it may not be worth mortgaging too much to make a move and improve a team destined for an early post-season exit.
Sean Deveney, NBA Editor for Heavy.com, joined The Drive on Wednesday to discuss how the Celtics should approach the deadline and whether they should use their $28-million traded player exception now, or carry it over to the off-season.