It’s Time for the Adults to Act Like Grown-ups and Set an Example for Their Children [OPINION]

There's nothing like a full-house at a high school basketball game. It adds to the excitement and teams love playing in that atmosphere. But it seems lately that a select few are ruining the experience.

In the last few days there have been a spate of fans being ejected from the games. In the Oak Hill-Boothbay Girl's Game on January 31st, 8 fans were ejected with 1 parent storming the court. In Saturday's Old Town-Caribou Boy's game 1 fan was ejected. In the Erskine Academy - Medomak Valley Girl's game on January 30th another fan was ejected.

The Maine Principal's Association even put out a press release reminding fans about the need for good sportsmanship

If you’re a fan of high school sports, we need to talk. When you’re at the game, do you lose control? If so, everyone sees it—the teachers, the officials, the other fans, the parents, and most importantly, the student-athletes. They see you at your worst. And it leaves and impression—not just of you and the school but all Maine high school athletics.

Research consistently underscores that kids look to adults as inspiration for who they want to be and how they want to live. That’s because adults set the tone. Adults show what behaviors are acceptable and what aren’t. Adults mold perceptions of what it is to be good and bad, and adults pass down the tools to help tell the difference. So, ask yourself, what difference are you creating? And what molds are you setting? When you’re around kids, do you act like a role model? Are you on your best behavior, knowing that your actions have an impact? Or do you see watchful eyes fixed on you and think this is my moment? The effect you have on young minds is beyond measure. It’s deep and lasting, and it’s up to you to make it positive. Maine high school athletics are a place for positivity. They’re a place for encouragement and growth where young people should feel safe to find themselves, learn from their mistakes, and excel. Negativity and bad behavior, on the other hand, stop growth in its tracks. They erode confidence, shrink identity and eat away at esteem until nothing is left. Our student-athletes deserve better. Our student-athletes deserve your support, understanding and a pledge to lead by example. We must show them what it means to keep your cool, especially when facing adversity. It’s an essential life skill and one that often takes a lifetime to learn. So, let’s start now. At the next game, when the stakes get high and tensions rise, what impression will you leave? Simmer down or sit down. Let’s show them how its’ done.

BenchBadBehavior.com Visit #BenchBadBehavior to join themovement. At every game I broadcast there is a statement read reminding fans about the need for Good Sportsmanship, but it seems like it's going through one ear and out the other by some. There is a desperate need for officials in all sports, but let's face it, who wants to be an umpire or referee when you have fans screaming at them, and obscenities being lobbed in their direction and fans storming the court?

So I'm proposing the following

If a fan gets tossed, they are escorted out of the school. They are not allowed to attend any more games not only for the rest of that sport season, but for the rest of the school year. Get tossed out in Football season, you'll miss basketball and baseball/softball seasons. Get tossed in Basketball...You'll miss the Spring Sport Season. This goes for home and away contests. I know it will be hard to enforce at away games, but it can be enforced. If it occurs at a basketball game, there is an immediate technical foul called and the opposing team will shoot 2 free throws and have the basketball. And here's perhaps the most radical suggestion, if it's a parent of a player, that player has to leave the game. The coach will be forced to bench him/her for the rest of the game.

Now referees/umpires shouldn't have rabbit ears. But they shouldn't have to put up with the abuse they're experiencing. I was lucky enough to broadcast basketball games during COVID, when fans were not allowed in the gyms. That was horrible. Games shouldn't have to be played in a sterile environment, but so is the current situation when fans are being ejected.

These are high school games when 13 to 18 year olds are playing. This isn't the end of the world. Imagine if people were yelling at you while you were at work. Mistakes happen... players and referees/umpires are not perfect. They are doing their best. If you think you can do better, take a course, become an official. As a matter of fact there's an umpire class starting soon.

High School Basketball Tournaments are starting soon. It would be terrible if there needed to be a buffer around the court because of fan behavior and fans were not allowed to sit close to the court. Before you go to the next game, please remember to exhibit good sportsmanship in the stands. Make the players on the court be proud of you!