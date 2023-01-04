Jaffray and Mercier Named Big East Players of the Week

A pair of Eagles were selected Big East Players of the Week, for Week 3, by the Big East Coaches. Congratulations to Grace Jaffray and Chance Mercier.

In 3 games, Grace had 71 points, ripping down 25 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists.. She also had 6 steals.

Chance had 73 points in 3 games, ripping down 31 rebounds and dishing out 15 assists over the 3 games.

It's the 2nd week in a row that Grace has won the Big East Girl's Player of the Week, and the 2nd time that Chance has won the Big East Boy's Player of the Week.

Previous Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Mollie Gray - MDI and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 2 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Isaiah Ervin - Houlton