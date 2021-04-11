JD Martinez Comes off Injured List, Blasts 3 Homers as Red Sox Win 6th Straight Beating Baltimore 14-9 [VIDEO]

JD Martinez wasted no time picking up where he left off before being placed on the COVID-19 Injured List for 1 day. Forced to miss Saturday's game he came back with a vengeance on Sunday, blasting 3 home runs and driving in 4 runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 14-9 to sweep the series and win their 6th game in a row!

All together the Red Sox hit 6 homers on the afternoon. In addition to Martinez's 3 home runs, Rafael Devers hit 2 and Alex Verdugo hit 1. Verdugo and Martinez went back-to-back in the 3rd inning.

Martinez went 4-6 on the day and is hitting .472. Devers drove in 5 runs. Xander Bogaerts was 3-5, with a double and is hitting .375. Verdugo was 2-5 with 3 runs batted in. The Red Sox had 17 hits on the afternoon, and batted around in the 5th inning.

Nick Pivetta went 6.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 3 and is now 2-0 on the season.

One of the plays of the game was Nick Pivetta tagging out Freddy Galvis who tried to score on a wild pitch.

Austin Brice came on in relief and just was able to retire 2 batters giving up a 3 run homer to Trey Mancini in the 7th inning.

Hirokazu Sawamura went 1.1 innings walking just 1.

Phillips Valdez gave the Red Sox faithful a touch of heartburn allowing 2 runs in the 9th before finally retiring the side.

The Red Sox who were swept by Baltimore to open the season 0-3, have now swept Tampa Bay and Baltimore and are 6-3 on top of the American League East Division. Boston heads to Minnesota to open a 4 game series with the Twins. All the games will be played in the afternoon. Martin Perez will take the mound for the Red Sox on Monday with the pregame starting at 1:10 and first pitch at 2:10 on AM 1370 WDEA