JD & The Sox Pound Seattle Again [VIDEO]

Make it a clean sweep for the Boston Red Sox over the Seattle Mariners. An 11-2 beatdown of the M's on Mother's Day Sunday and three straight wins over the weekend.

J.D. Martinez helped provide the offensive spark with two home runs...

Rookie Michael Chavis broke out of an 0-for-19 slump with three hits and drove in five runs.

Rafael Devers had three more hits. That three hits in three straight games for Devers.

On the hill, Hector Velaquez worked the first five inning, giving up two runs on two hits. He picks up his first win of the year.

Put the Sox record at 23-20 and make it five straight wins overall. The Red Sox record over the last 22 games is 16-6.