Jeremy Swayman stops 35 shots as the Bruins shut out the Wild 3-0

Charlie McAvoy got his 299th career point with a goal in the second period and Jeremy Swayman stopped 35 shots for his third shutout of the season as the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Trent Frederic scored and Morgan Geekie added an empty-net goal in the final minute for the Bruins.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 32 saves for the Wild, who swept the Bruins in both meetings last season but could not get anything past Swayman on Tuesday. Minnesota was shut out for the second straight game.

Boston forward Mark Kastelic was activated from injured reserve and returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 20.

Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin returned after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury and forward Marcus Johansson was back after missing eight games with a concussion.

Takeaways

The Wild, who entered the game with an NHL-best 20 road wins, lost their second straight after winning the first three of a five-game road trip.

The Bruins won their second straight and for the third time in five games with just two to go before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Key moment

Swayman went from post-to-post in time to make a big glove save on Matt Boldy’s slap shot from the point 1:10 after Frederic’s goal put Boston up 2-0.

Key stat

Swayman, who was 0-2 in two career starts against Minnesota, stopped 14 shots in the second and 14 more in the third, holding on for his 15th career shutout.

Up Next

The Wild head home to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, and the Bruins hit the road for a game Wednesday night at the New York Rangers.