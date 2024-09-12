John Bapst Boys Beat MDI 2-0

The John Bapst Boy's Soccer Team beat MDI 2-0 at the University of Maine on Wednesday, September 11th.

The Crusaders received goals from Cooper Lewis and Logan Hart.

John Bapst is now 2-0 and will travel up to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats on Saturday, September 14th at 2 p.m.

MDI is now 0-1-2. The Trojans will play the GSA Eagles in Blue Hill on Tuesday, September 17th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the scores.

