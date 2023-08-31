John Bapst Boys Beat Old Town 3-2

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the John Bapst Crusaders beat the Old Town Coyotes 3-2 at Victory Field in Old Town on Thursday, August 31st.

John Bapst led 1-0 on an own goal by the Coyotes in the 11th minute of the 1st Half.

Old Town tied the game, on a goal by Tyler Michaud in the 32nd minute.

John Bapst took a 2-1 lead in the 38th minute on a goal by Oscar Martinez.

The score was 2-1 John Bapst at the end of the 1st Half.

With 4 minutes gone in the 2nd Half, Grayson Thibeault evened the score at 2-2 with a goal for the Coyotes.

But in the 68th minute, Izak Robichaud scored for the Crusaders to give them the 3-2 win.

Thanks to Mark Paulette for the scoring summary.

John Bapst is now 1-0 on the season. They host Hermon on Saturday, September 2nd at 11:30 a.m.

Old Town is 0-1. The Coyotes travel up to Caribou to play the Vikings on Tuesday, September 5th at 6 p.m.

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

We will also be starting our 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week beginning on September 1st. September 1-3 you can nominate someone for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week for performances August 28- September 2. We will then post the nominees on Tuesday, September 5th, and you'll be able to vote September 5th-7th. We will then announce the winner on Friday, September 8th. Nominees should be mailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the student's name, school and why you think they should be Athlete of the Week.