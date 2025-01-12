John Bapst Boys Beat Washington Academy 63-60 in Overtime [STATS]
The Raiders led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders outscored Washington Academy 16-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 39-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter, W.A. outscored John Bapst 16-9 to tie the score 48-48 at the end of regulation.
In the overtime, Crosman had 10 points for Washington Academy while Isak Robichard had 8 points, including going 4-6 from the free throw line for the Crusaders.
John Bapst was led by Izak Robichaud with 26 points, including a 3-pointer. Colby Haggerty had 17 points with 2 3-pointers. Elmer Robichaud had 10 points. Adam Ouellette had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 9-13 from the free throw line.
Washington Academy was led by Clay Crosman with a game-high 30 points, with 2 3-pointers. Carter Wannemacher had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. Parker Cates had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Max Cates had 2 3-pointers. The Red Raiders were 8-11 from the free throw line.
John Bapst is now 3-4. They will host Ellsworth at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday, January 17th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on the WDEA Internet Radio, on any Alexis enabled device and on the WDEA FREE downloadable APP.
Washington Academy is now 3-6. They will travel to Dover-Foxcroft at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 13th to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|T
|John Bapst Boys
|10
|13
|16
|9
|15
|63
|Washington Academy Boys
|16
|8
|8
|16
|12
|60
Box Score
John Bapst
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Keegan Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Izak Robichaud
|26
|9
|1
|5
|8
|Carter Ouellette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Micha Kennedy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arturo Forester
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Asa Sinclair-Steele
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elmer Robichaud
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Kam Weymouth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aidan Oellette
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Colby Haggerty
|17
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Connor Lutick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Finelli
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kullen Somes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zac Babcock
|7
|2
|-
|3
|3
|Ty Williams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|63
|21
|4
|9
|13
Washington Academy
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Clay Crosman
|30
|12
|10
|2
|4
|5
|Noah Faulkingham
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Hennessey
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Parker Cates
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Gabe Leighton
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harley Ingrish
|1
|0
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Carter Wannemacher
|13
|5
|2
|3
|-
|-
|Donavan Marzoll
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Braedyn Thatcher
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Max Cates
|6
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Ben Griffen
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Maher
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|60
|22
|14
|8
|8
|11