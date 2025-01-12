John Bapst Boys Beat Washington Academy 63-60 in Overtime [STATS]

The Raiders led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders outscored Washington Academy 16-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 39-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter, W.A. outscored John Bapst 16-9 to tie the score 48-48 at the end of regulation.

In the overtime, Crosman had 10 points for Washington Academy while Isak Robichard had 8 points, including going 4-6 from the free throw line for the Crusaders.

John Bapst was led by Izak Robichaud with 26 points, including a 3-pointer. Colby Haggerty had 17 points with 2 3-pointers. Elmer Robichaud had 10 points. Adam Ouellette had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 9-13 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy was led by Clay Crosman with a game-high 30 points, with 2 3-pointers. Carter Wannemacher had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. Parker Cates had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Max Cates had 2 3-pointers. The Red Raiders were 8-11 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 3-4. They will host Ellsworth at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday, January 17th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on the WDEA Internet Radio, on any Alexis enabled device and on the WDEA FREE downloadable APP.

Washington Academy is now 3-6. They will travel to Dover-Foxcroft at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 13th to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T John Bapst Boys 10 13 16 9 15 63 Washington Academy Boys 16 8 8 16 12 60

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Keegan Clark 0 - - - - Izak Robichaud 26 9 1 5 8 Carter Ouellette 0 - - - - Micha Kennedy 0 - - - - Arturo Forester 0 - - - - Asa Sinclair-Steele 0 - - - - Elmer Robichaud 10 5 - - - Kam Weymouth 0 - - - - Aidan Oellette 3 - 1 - - Colby Haggerty 17 5 2 1 2 Connor Lutick 0 - - - - Matt Finelli 0 - - - - Kullen Somes 0 - - - - Zac Babcock 7 2 - 3 3 Ty Williams 0 - - - - TOTALS 63 21 4 9 13

Washington Academy

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Clay Crosman 30 12 10 2 4 5 Noah Faulkingham 0 0 - - - - Ben Hennessey 0 0 - - - - Parker Cates 10 3 2 1 3 4 Gabe Leighton 0 0 - - - - Harley Ingrish 1 0 - - 1 2 Carter Wannemacher 13 5 2 3 - - Donavan Marzoll 0 0 - - - - Braedyn Thatcher 0 0 - - - - Max Cates 6 2 - 2 - - Ben Griffen 0 0 - - - - Jayden Maher 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 22 14 8 8 11

