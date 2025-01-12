John Bapst Boys Beat Washington Academy 63-60 in Overtime [STATS]

The Raiders led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders outscored Washington Academy 16-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 39-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter, W.A. outscored John Bapst 16-9 to tie the score 48-48 at the end of regulation.

In the overtime, Crosman had 10 points for Washington Academy while Isak Robichard had 8 points, including going 4-6 from the free throw line for the Crusaders.

John Bapst was led by Izak Robichaud with 26 points, including a 3-pointer. Colby Haggerty had 17 points with 2 3-pointers. Elmer Robichaud had 10 points. Adam Ouellette had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 9-13 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy was led by Clay Crosman with a game-high 30 points, with 2 3-pointers. Carter Wannemacher had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. Parker Cates had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Max Cates had 2 3-pointers. The Red Raiders were 8-11 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 3-4. They will host Ellsworth at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday, January 17th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on the WDEA Internet Radio, on any Alexis enabled device and on the WDEA FREE downloadable APP.

Washington Academy is now 3-6. They will travel to Dover-Foxcroft at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 13th to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies.

Line Score

1234OT1T
John Bapst  Boys10131691563
Washington Academy Boys1688161260

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Keegan Clark0----
Izak Robichaud269158
Carter Ouellette0----
Micha Kennedy0----
Arturo Forester0----
Asa Sinclair-Steele0----
Elmer Robichaud105---
Kam Weymouth0----
Aidan Oellette3-1--
Colby Haggerty175212
Connor Lutick0----
Matt Finelli0----
Kullen Somes0----
Zac Babcock72-33
Ty Williams0----
TOTALS63214913

Washington Academy

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Clay Crosman301210245
Noah Faulkingham00----
Ben Hennessey00----
Parker Cates1032134
Gabe Leighton00----
Harley Ingrish10--12
Carter Wannemacher13523--
Donavan Marzoll00----
Braedyn Thatcher00----
Max Cates62-2--
Ben Griffen00----
Jayden Maher00----
TOTALS6022148811
