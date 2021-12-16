John Bapst Boys Defeat Washington Academy 44-41 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The John Bapst Crusader Boys are 2-0 on the season, after defeating Washington Academy 44-41 on Thursday night, December 16th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

John Bapst jumped out to a 18-13 lead at the end of the 1st Half, and then outscored the Raiders 11-5 in the 2nd Quarter 11-5 to make it 29-18 at the end of the 1st Half. But Washington Academy outscored the Crusaders 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to make the score John Bapst 34 Washington Academy 30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Crusaders were led by Jordan Kimball with 23 points while Eddardd Fiore finished with 10 points. John Bapst was 1-4 from the free throw line. The Crusaders sank 7 3-pointers on the night. Jordan Kimball had 5 3's while Nick Chaffee and Eddardd Fiore had 1 as well.

Washington Academy was led by Ayden Wannemacher with 20 points. Ezekiel Olivares and Ethan Hickes each had 8 points. The Raiders were 8-14 from the free throw line. Washington Academy had Ezekiel Olivares with 8 points while Ethan Hicks also had 8 points. The Raiders were 8-14 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 2-0 and will play at Presque Isle on Saturday, December 18th at 4:30 p.m.

The Raiders are now 1-1 on the season. They will play at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, December 18th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Washington Academy Boys135121141
John Bapst  Boys181151044

Box Score

Washington Academy

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
0Max Cates10000000
5Ethan Hicks18220442
10Ezekiel Olivares18312000
12Ayden Wannemacher120871362
14Donavan Marzoll10000000
20Tristan Hicks10000000
23Russell Kirsham10000000
33Brandon Porter10000000
35Ben Griffin15220141
44Gabe Leighton10000000
TOTALS141151238145

John Bapst

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
21  Nick Chaffee13101001
22Levi Peterson10000003
23Eddardd Fiore110431123
25Jon Pangburn10000004
30Kevin Austin14220002
31Zach Norman10000000
41Andy Czapiga12110021
44Loga McMahon10000000
50Corey Butler12110000
51Camren Barker10000000
52Hayden Bay10000000
53Jordan Kimball123945002
TOTALS144181171416
