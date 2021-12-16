John Bapst Boys Defeat Washington Academy 44-41 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusader Boys are 2-0 on the season, after defeating Washington Academy 44-41 on Thursday night, December 16th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

John Bapst jumped out to a 18-13 lead at the end of the 1st Half, and then outscored the Raiders 11-5 in the 2nd Quarter 11-5 to make it 29-18 at the end of the 1st Half. But Washington Academy outscored the Crusaders 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to make the score John Bapst 34 Washington Academy 30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Crusaders were led by Jordan Kimball with 23 points while Eddardd Fiore finished with 10 points. John Bapst was 1-4 from the free throw line. The Crusaders sank 7 3-pointers on the night. Jordan Kimball had 5 3's while Nick Chaffee and Eddardd Fiore had 1 as well.

Washington Academy was led by Ayden Wannemacher with 20 points. Ezekiel Olivares and Ethan Hickes each had 8 points. The Raiders were 8-14 from the free throw line. Washington Academy had Ezekiel Olivares with 8 points while Ethan Hicks also had 8 points. The Raiders were 8-14 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 2-0 and will play at Presque Isle on Saturday, December 18th at 4:30 p.m.

The Raiders are now 1-1 on the season. They will play at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, December 18th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Boys 13 5 12 11 41 John Bapst Boys 18 11 5 10 44

Box Score

Washington Academy

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 0 Max Cates 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Ethan Hicks 1 8 2 2 0 4 4 2 10 Ezekiel Olivares 1 8 3 1 2 0 0 0 12 Ayden Wannemacher 1 20 8 7 1 3 6 2 14 Donavan Marzoll 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Tristan Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Russell Kirsham 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Brandon Porter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Ben Griffin 1 5 2 2 0 1 4 1 44 Gabe Leighton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 41 15 12 3 8 14 5

