John Bapst Boys’ Soccer Doubles Up Ellsworth 4-2

The John Bapst Crusaders doubled up the Ellsworth Eagles 4-2 at the Union Street Fields in Bangor on Tuesday, September 13th.

Ellsworth received goals from Miles Palmer and Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had an assist. Cooper Mitchell was in goal for the Eagles.

John Bapst received goals from Oscar Martinez, Ellis Columber, Hunter Clukey and Jon Pangburn. Matt Fitzpatrick was in goal for the Crusaders.

Ellsworth is now 2-1. Ellsworth will play at Del Luce Stadium at home against Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, September 17th at 12 noon.

John Bapst remains a perfect 4-0. They will travel to Bar Harbor on Saturday, September 17th to play the MDI Trojans at 11 a.m.

Thanks to Ellsworth Coach Mark Ensworth for the stats.

In the JV Game Ellsworth won 3-1

The Eagles received 2 goals from Haven Contrero. Alex McGowan had a goal. Caleb Jordan, Hunter Boles and Hollis Grindal each tallied an assist. Jackson Barry was in goal for Ellsworth

Walter Coleman scored the goal for the John Bapst JV's

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!