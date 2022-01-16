John Bapst Girls Pick Up 1st Win of Season Defeat Bucksport 51-19 [RESULTS]
The John Bapst Girls Basketball Team exploded for 22 points in the 3rd Quarter and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 51-19 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 15th for their 1st victory of the season.
The Crusaders led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Then on the strength of 3 3-pointers Bapst outscored John Bapst 22-5 in the decisive 3rd Quarter to take a 42-16 lead.
John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with 18 points. Lillian Higgins had 6 points. The Crusaders were 10-20 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers in the game. Gaetani had 3 3-pointers and Jayden Schoppee and Jane Wu also added a 3-pointer each.
Bucksport was led by Makalya Miller with 6 points while Jetta Shook had 5 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-13 from the free throw line. They sank 3 3-pointers with Miller having 2 of them and Rylee Coombs the other 3-pointer.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats
To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket Athlete of the Week Click HERE
John Bapst is 1-8 on the season and weather permitting is scheduled to play at Orono on Monday, January 17th.
Bucksport is 2-7 on the season and weather permitting is scheduled to play at Orono on Monday, January 17th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucksport Girls
|4
|7
|5
|3
|19
|John Bapst Girls
|12
|8
|22
|9
|51
Box Score
Bucksport
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Samantha Cyr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Makenzie Nault
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Makayla Miller
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|Jetta Shook
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Faith Vincent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Rylee Coombs
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Kaitlyn Flannery
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Makenzie Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|Jayden Tripp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Mercedes Taungatua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|19
|7
|4
|3
|2
|13
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Jenna Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kylie Dempsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Jamey Satterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jayden Schoppee
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|12
|Lauren Hogan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Lillian Higgins
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Jane Wu
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Kaylee Horr
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Claire Gaetani
|18
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Oona Sacararidiz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Ariana Cross
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|32
|Kendra Fournier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sophia Ward
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brynn Schroder
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|51
|18
|13
|5
|10
|20