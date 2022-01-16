John Bapst Girls Pick Up 1st Win of Season Defeat Bucksport 51-19 [RESULTS]

The John Bapst Girls Basketball Team exploded for 22 points in the 3rd Quarter and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 51-19 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 15th for their 1st victory of the season.

The Crusaders led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Then on the strength of 3 3-pointers Bapst outscored John Bapst 22-5 in the decisive 3rd Quarter to take a 42-16 lead.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with 18 points. Lillian Higgins had 6 points. The Crusaders were 10-20 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers in the game. Gaetani had 3 3-pointers and Jayden Schoppee and Jane Wu also added a 3-pointer each.

Bucksport was led by Makalya Miller with 6 points while Jetta Shook had 5 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-13 from the free throw line. They sank 3 3-pointers with Miller having 2 of them and Rylee Coombs the other 3-pointer.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket Athlete of the Week Click HERE

John Bapst is 1-8 on the season and weather permitting is scheduled to play at Orono on Monday, January 17th.

Bucksport is 2-7 on the season and weather permitting is scheduled to play at Orono on Monday, January 17th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Girls 4 7 5 3 19 John Bapst Girls 12 8 22 9 51

Box Score

Bucksport

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Samantha Cyr 1 0 0 0 1 4 3 Makenzie Nault 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Makayla Miller 6 2 0 2 0 0 10 Jetta Shook 5 2 2 0 1 2 11 Faith Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Rylee Coombs 3 1 0 1 0 1 23 Kaitlyn Flannery 4 2 2 0 0 2 32 Makenzie Brooks 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 Jayden Tripp 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Mercedes Taungatua 0 0 0 0 0 2 TOTALS 19 7 4 3 2 13

John Bapst