John Bapst Girls Pick Up 1st Win of Season Defeat Bucksport 51-19 [RESULTS]

John Bapst Girls Pick Up 1st Win of Season Defeat Bucksport 51-19 [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The John Bapst Girls Basketball Team exploded for 22 points in the 3rd Quarter and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 51-19 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 15th for their 1st victory of the season.

The Crusaders led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Then on the strength of 3 3-pointers Bapst outscored John Bapst 22-5 in the decisive 3rd Quarter to take a 42-16 lead.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with 18 points. Lillian Higgins had 6 points. The Crusaders were 10-20 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers in the game. Gaetani had 3 3-pointers and Jayden Schoppee and Jane Wu also added a 3-pointer each.

Bucksport was led by Makalya Miller with 6 points while Jetta Shook had 5 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-13 from the free throw line. They sank 3 3-pointers with Miller having 2 of them and Rylee Coombs the other 3-pointer.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket Athlete of the Week Click HERE

John Bapst is 1-8 on the season and weather permitting is scheduled to play at Orono on Monday, January 17th.

Bucksport is 2-7 on the season and weather permitting is scheduled to play at Orono on Monday, January 17th.

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport Girls475319
John Bapst Girls12822951

Box Score

Bucksport

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Samantha Cyr100014
3Makenzie Nault000000
4Makayla Miller620200
10Jetta Shook522012
11Faith Vincent000000
21Rylee Coombs310101
23Kaitlyn Flannery422002
32Makenzie Brooks000002
33Jayden Tripp000000
50Mercedes Taungatua000002
TOTALS19743213

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Jenna Perkins000000
5Kylie Dempsey100012
10Jamey Satterfield000000
11Jayden Schoppee510122
12Lauren Hogan211000
14Lillian Higgins633002
20Jane Wu310100
22Kaylee Horr522012
23Claire Gaetani1863336
24Oona Sacararidiz000000
25Ariana Cross933036
32Kendra Fournier000000
34Sophia Ward000000
40Brynn Schroder211000
TOTALS51181351020
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top