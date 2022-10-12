John Bapst Nips Ellsworth 1-0 with Goal in Final Minute

The Ellsworth Eagles and John Bapst Crusaders looked to be heading to a 0-0 draw at the end of the regulation, until Jon Pangburn converted a corner kick with less than a minute left, and gave John Bapst a 1-0 win over Ellsworth in Ellsworth Wednesday night.

Cooper Mitchell was in goal for Ellsworth and Matt Fitzpatrick picked up the shutout win for the Crusaders.

John Bapst is 11-0-1 and sits atop the Class B North Heal Point Standings. The Crusaders have 2 game left in the regular season. They host Old Town Saturday, October 15th at 4 p.m. and then close out the season at Hermon on Tuesday, October 18th at 6 p.m.

Ellsworth is 9-3-0 and in 3rd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. They have 2 game left in the regular season. They host Caribou on Saturday, October 15th at 3 p.m. and then finish the regular season at MDI in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, October 18th at 6 p.m.

In the JV game, John Bapst defeated Ellsworth 3-2. Hollis Grindle and Alex McGowan scored for Ellsworth with Hunter Boles having an assist.

Thanks to Coach Ensworth for the scoring info.

