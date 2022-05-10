John Bapst Scores 3 in the 7th to Beat Washington Academy 4-2

The John Bapst Crusaders traveled to East Machias Monday afternoon, May 9th and came home with a 4-2 win over the Washington Academy Raiders. John Bapst scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th, with 2 out, after trailing 2-1 for the win.

In the top of the 7th, Lucas Gagnon singled, and went to 3rd on Allen Wheaton's single. With runners on the corners, Gagnon stole home and then Jack Mason tripled, scoring Wheaton, to give the Crusaders a 3-2 lead. Mason then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.

Caleb Robbins pitched a complete game for the Crusaders. He struck out 3 and walked 4 scattering 4 hits.

Allen Wheaton was 2-3 for Bapst, with a triple. Nate Tibbits had a single.

John Bapst stole 7 bases in the contest. Gagnon had 2 steals and Wheaton, Jon Pangburn, Mason, Nick Chaffee and Tibbits each had a stolen base. Wheaton was gunned down trying to steal.

Brian Dennison pitched a complete game for Washington Academy. He allowed 5 hits, walking 5 and striking out 6

Dennison, Caden Schwinn, Lucas Cates and Cody Jones all had a single for the Raiders.

John Bapst is now 7-1. They play at home against Old Town on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is 4-3. They travel to Sumner Memorial High School on Wednesday May 11th at 4:30 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)