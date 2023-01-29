John Bapst Wins PVC Class B Large School Cheering Championship, Ellsworth 2nd

John Bapst Wins PVC Class B Large School Cheering Championship, Ellsworth 2nd

Photo Chris Popper

The PVC Class B Cheering Championship was held on Saturday, January 28th at Hermon High School. John Bapst won the competition, with Ellsworth 2nd. Here are the Team Results

  1. John Bapst - 75.35
  2. Ellsworth - 74.5
  3. Hermon - 72.2
  4. Presque Isle 48.15

The Class B and C Northern Maine Championships and the Class D North/South Championships will take place on Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School.  The building will open at 7 a.m. and the first competition begins at 9 a.m.

