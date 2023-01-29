John Bapst Wins PVC Class B Large School Cheering Championship, Ellsworth 2nd

The PVC Class B Cheering Championship was held on Saturday, January 28th at Hermon High School. John Bapst won the competition, with Ellsworth 2nd. Here are the Team Results

John Bapst - 75.35 Ellsworth - 74.5 Hermon - 72.2 Presque Isle 48.15

The Class B and C Northern Maine Championships and the Class D North/South Championships will take place on Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School. The building will open at 7 a.m. and the first competition begins at 9 a.m.