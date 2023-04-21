Jordin Williams Hits 3-Run Walk-Off Homer as Brewer Beats Edward Little 11-9 in 11 Innings [PHOTOS]

Jordin Williams hit a 1-out 3-run walk-off home run as the Brewer Witches beat Edward Little 11-9 in 11 innings on Friday afternoon, April 21st at Coffin Stadium in Brewer.

The game was tied 3-3 at the end of 6 innings and 5-5 at the end of 7 innings, sending the game into extra innings. The score was 6-6 at the end of 10 innings. Edward Little then scored 3 runs in the top of the 11th before Brewer plated 5 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Sara Young pitched a complete game for Brewer. She allowed 14 hits, striking out 5 and walking 4.

Kassidy Lobb started in the circle for the Red Eddies. She gave up 7 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1. Maddie Scott came on in relief allowing 6 hits and striking out 3 while walking 1.

Isabelle Jalbert had a pair of doubles, and single, driving in 3 runs for the Red Eddies. Lobb helped herself at the plate going 3-6 with a run batted it. Madisyn Scott and Kylee Lebrun each had 2 singles, with Scott driving in 1 run and Lebrun 2. Alexis Kelsea, Tiana Avila, Aleiah Ward and Erin Cowie singled.

Emma Jameson was 3-5 with 2 doubles for Brewer, driving in 2 4uns. Olivia Gilmore and Sara Young each doubled for the Witches. Jill Ford, Jordan Doak, Sara Young and Asianna West each had 2 hits.

Brewer is now 2-0. The Witches will play at Camden Hills on Monday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Edward Little is now 1-1 They play at Gardiner on Monday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

