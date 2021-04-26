Justin Fields Could Be Key To Pats’ 1st Rd. Decision Making

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald joined The Drive on Monday, a little more than 72 hours out from the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the Pats owning their highest draft pick since 2008, much has been made about what Bill Belichick will do, whether that means staying put, trading up or trading down.

Callahan believes that while Justin Fields is likely to be the last quarterback remaining on the board in the first round, and thus the player New England would target should they decide to move up, the Ohio State QB isn't the only reason Belichick could make a jump in Thursday's opening round.