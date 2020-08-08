Lost Kane Brown Rescued by Police After Shots Fired

Kane Brown turned to social media to elaborate on recent reports that he had gotten lost for seven hours in his own back yard, revealing that the situation was actually much worse than had been reported.

“Yeah, we got lost for seven hours,” Brown recalled on July 31 during an interview with Extra’s Jana Kramer. “We have 30 acres and it’s all woods. We made our own trail and then it started raining and it started getting dark and we were running out of gas… and we live by all these cliffs… We ran into a drop-off, so we ended up having to call the cops and walk down.”

The action all took place on the very day he and wife Katelyn moved into their new house.

“Kate thought I was just trying to get out of unpacking boxes because it was literally the first day we moved in,” Brown admitted.

The story made the rounds online and on social media, and Brown posted to share more details after many made light of it, clarifying that it wasn't nearly as funny as it seemed on the surface.

"I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes," Brown writes. "I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt."

They got lost on his heavily wooded property, and over the next few hours, it started to rain and the temperature dropped to 40 degrees. When GPS kept leading them to drop-offs as they tried to find their way back, Brown called his friend, songwriter Ryan Upchurch, who lives nearby. Upchurch showed up with a friend, and then all five of them were lost.

That's when things took a significant turn for the worse.

"He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at," Brown recounts. "My buddy’s girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops."

It's not clear who was shooting at what or why, but when the police arrived, they heard the gunshots and believed Brown and his party were firing at them.

"We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out," Brown finishes.

Brown and his wife Katelyn have been getting a lot of quality time with their daughter, Kingsley, during quarantine, as he's off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple welcomed their first child in October of 2019.

