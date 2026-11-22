Keegan Murray's putback over three defenders with 5 seconds left lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 97-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

The Kings snapped an eight-game losing streak and earned their first home win this season following a back-and-forth game down the stretch.

Trailing by one with 11.8 seconds left, Darius Acuff Jr. drove the lane and his shot was off. Murray grabbed the putback and scored to give the Kings a one-point advantage.

Payton Pritchard had a chance to win it for Boston at the buzzer, but his 20-footer was off.

All five Kings starters scored in double figures, led by Acuff's 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Murray added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum (rest), Derrick White (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (illness) did not play against Sacramento, leaving Boston undermanned.

The Celtics' defense smothered the Kings early on, forcing multiple turnovers and vaulting Boston to a 10-0 lead.

Sacramento went into halftime down 54-41. But the Kings' defense, which ranks near the bottom of the NBA in opponents points per game at 120.7, held the Celtics well below that.

A 35-13 third quarter in favor of Sacramento turned the game, as Boston missed all 13 of its 3-point attempts in the period. The Celtics took 58 3-pointers overall and made only 22%.

Sacramento took a 76-67 lead into the fourth, but the Celtics fought back. Pritchard hit a step-back shot to put them up 96-95 with 11.8 seconds to go.

Paul George scored 19 points to lead Boston.

Up next

Celtics: Visit Golden State on Sunday.

Kings: Host San Antonio on Monday.