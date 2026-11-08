KVAC 2026 All-Conference All-Academic Class A and B Field Hockey Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Field Hockey Teams on Sunday, November 8th. Congratulations to all!
|Class A
|1st Team
|First name
|Last name
|School
|Ava
|Fortine
|Bangor
|Abbie
|Flagg
|Brewer
|Ali
|Sylvester
|Camden Hills
|Alanna
|Smith
|Camden Hills
|Mabel
|Hawkes
Hampden Academy
|Paige
|Taylor
|Lewiston
|Elsie
|Bell
|Messalonskee
|Addie
|Hafford
|Messalonskee
|Kamryn
|Chase
|Mt. Ararat
|Maddy
|Sweet
|Mt. Ararat
|Reese
|Nye
|Mt. Blue
|Faith
|Pease
|Skowhegan
|Lillian
|Smith
|Skowhegan
|Kaitlyn
|Dufour
|Skowhegan
|League Champion
|Mt. Ararat
|PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
|Ali
|Sylvester
|Camden Hills
|COACH OF THE YEAR:
|Krista
|Chase
|Mt. Ararat
|2nd Team
|First name
|Last name
|School
|Abygail
|Folsom
|Bangor
|Grace
|Roak
|Brunswick
|Bella
|Bates
|Brunswick
|Carly
|Fitzpatrick
|Camden Hills
|Hannah
|Sampson
|Edward Little
|Caydence
|Moran
Hampden Academy
|Madeline
|Andrews
|Lewiston
|Charlotte
|Crowley
|Lewiston
|Krystah
|Coen
|Mt. Ararat
|Amelia
|Chick
|Mt. Blue
|Ella
|Meader
|Mt. Blue
|Maesa
|Rossignol-Kane
|Oxford Hills
|Kya
|Smith
|Oxford Hills
|Charlotte
|Haynie
|Skowhegan
KVAC Class A Field Hockey All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|Class
|Sport
|High School
|Abbie
|Flagg
|A
|Field Hockey
|Brewer High School
|Syrina
|Zavala
|A
|Field Hockey
|Brewer High School
|Amelia
|Lincoln
|A
|Field Hockey
|Camden Hills
|Evangelene
|Morneau
|A
|Field Hockey
|Camden Hills
|Brooklyn
|Rollins
|A
|Field Hockey
|Camden Hills
|Evelyn
|Wheeler
|A
|Field Hockey
|Camden Hills
|Chloe
|Leblanc
|A
|Field Hockey
|Edward Little
|Allison
|Michaud
|A
|Field Hockey
|Edward Little
|Annabelle
|Lamontagne
|A
|Field Hockey
|Edward Little
|Hannah
|Sampson
|A
|Field Hockey
|Edward Little
|Kennedy
|Leavitt
|A
|Field Hockey
|Edward Little
|Ashleigh
|Baker
|A
|Field Hockey
|Hampden Academy
|Caydence
|Moran
|A
|Field Hockey
|Hampden Academy
|Emma
|Ward
|A
|Field Hockey
|Hampden Academy
|Valerie
|Potvin
|A
|Field Hockey
|Lewiston
|Madeline
|Andrews
|A
|Field Hockey
|Lewiston
|Lila
|Theriault
|A
|Field Hockey
|Lewiston
|Nylah
|Hall
|A
|Field Hockey
|Lewiston
|Reese
|Nye
|A
|Field Hockey
|Mt. Blue
|Alyssa
|Parker
|A
|Field Hockey
|Mt. Blue
|Emily
|Bruce
|A
|Field Hockey
|Skowhegan High School
|Jaiden
|Dodge
|A
|Field Hockey
|Skowhegan High School
|Charlotte
|Haynie
|A
|Field Hockey
|Skowhegan High School
|Faith
|Pease
|A
|Field Hockey
|Skowhegan High School
|Lillian
|Smith
|A
|Field Hockey
|Skowhegan High School
|Olivia
|White
|A
|Field Hockey
|Skowhegan High School
|KVAC All Conference Class B Field Hockey
|FIRST TEAM
|SCHOOL
|SECOND TEAM
|SCHOOL
|Kamyn Wadsworth
|Belfast
|Kennedy Dube
|Cony
|Hope Reynolds
|Belfast
|Stella Martinelli
|Erskine
|Helen Dineen
|Cony
|Josie Kelly
|Erskine
|Gabriella Vachon
|Cony
|Piper Carter
|Lawrence
|Zoey Sullivan-Brennan
|Gardiner
|Calee Libby
|Leavitt
|Anna Tweedy
|Gardiner
|Bella Collamore
|Lincoln Academy
|Ainsley Barry
|Leavitt
|Lucia Wilson
|MCI
|Brylee Emmons
|Leavitt
|Charlotte Peasley
|MCI
|Maeve Rush
|Nokomis
|Laura Kelley
|Morse
|Anna Nyce
|Nokomis
|MaKenzie Watson
|Nokomis
|Delana Ferran
|Winslow
|Ella Toulouse
|Nokomis
|Belen Farnham
|Winslow
|Courtney Ramage
|Cony
|Goalie
|Zakiya Krantz
|Waterville
|Player of the Year:
|Maeve Rush
|Nokomis
|Coach of the Year:
|Mary Beth Bourgoin
|Winslow
KVAC All Academic Class B Field Hockey
|First Name
|Last Name
|Class
|Sport
|High School
|Logan
|Dinkel
|B
|Field Hockey
|Cony High School
|Caelyn
|Lebel
|B
|Field Hockey
|Cony High School
|Helen
|Dineen
|B
|Field Hockey
|Cony High School
|Katelynn
|Dutil
|B
|Field Hockey
|Cony High School
|Annie
|Mairagliuolo
|B
|Field Hockey
|Erskine Academy
|Bella
|Farrington
|B
|Field Hockey
|Erskine Academy
|Cassidy
|Brann
|B
|Field Hockey
|Erskine Academy
|Madison
|Harris
|B
|Field Hockey
|Erskine Academy
|Emry
|Cady
|B
|Field Hockey
|Gardiner
|Zoey
|Sullivan-Brennan
|B
|Field Hockey
|Gardiner
|Anna
|Tweedy
|B
|Field Hockey
|Gardiner
|Lily
|Poulliot
|B
|Field Hockey
|Lawrence High School
|Ainsley
|Barry
|B
|Field Hockey
|Leavitt Area HS
|Mary
|Braby
|B
|Field Hockey
|Leavitt Area HS
|Mallie
|Buckley
|B
|Field Hockey
|Leavitt Area HS
|Mackenzie
|Capen
|B
|Field Hockey
|Leavitt Area HS
|Adeline
|Hastings
|B
|Field Hockey
|Leavitt Area HS
|Ella
|Howard
|B
|Field Hockey
|Leavitt Area HS
|Calee
|Libby
|B
|Field Hockey
|Leavitt Area HS
|Ava
|Twitchell
|B
|Field Hockey
|Leavitt Area HS
|Emily
|Charrier
|B
|Field Hockey
|Nokomis
|Delaine
|Randlett
|B
|Field Hockey
|Nokomis
|Anna
|Philbrick
|B
|Feild Hockey
|Nokomis
|Anna
|Nyce
|B
|Feild Hockey
|Nokomis
|Charlotte
|Peasley
|C
|Field Hockey
|Maine Central Institute
|Lucia
|Wilson
|C
|Field Hockey
|Maine Central Institute
|Olivia
|Turner
|C
|Field Hockey
|Mount View
|Delana
|Ferran
|C
|Field Hockey
|Winslow High School
|Ava
|Fortuna
|C
|Field Hockey
|Winslow High School
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Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2027. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!