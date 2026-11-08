KVAC 2026 All-Conference All-Academic Class A and B Field Hockey Teams

KVAC 2026 All-Conference All-Academic Class A and B Field Hockey Teams

September 8, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Field Hockey Teams on Sunday, November 8th. Congratulations to all!

Class A    
1st Team    
First nameLast nameSchool
AvaFortineBangor
AbbieFlaggBrewer
AliSylvesterCamden Hills
AlannaSmithCamden Hills
MabelHawkes
Hampden Academy
PaigeTaylorLewiston
ElsieBellMessalonskee
AddieHaffordMessalonskee
KamrynChaseMt. Ararat
MaddySweetMt. Ararat
ReeseNyeMt. Blue
FaithPeaseSkowhegan
LillianSmithSkowhegan
KaitlynDufourSkowhegan
League ChampionMt. Ararat
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
AliSylvesterCamden Hills
COACH OF THE YEAR:
KristaChaseMt. Ararat
2nd Team    
First nameLast nameSchool
AbygailFolsomBangor
GraceRoakBrunswick
BellaBatesBrunswick
CarlyFitzpatrickCamden Hills
HannahSampsonEdward Little
CaydenceMoran
Hampden Academy
MadelineAndrewsLewiston
CharlotteCrowleyLewiston
KrystahCoenMt. Ararat
AmeliaChickMt. Blue
EllaMeaderMt. Blue
MaesaRossignol-KaneOxford Hills
KyaSmithOxford Hills
CharlotteHaynieSkowhegan
KVAC Class A Field Hockey All Academic
    
First NameLast NameClassSportHigh School
AbbieFlaggAField HockeyBrewer High School
SyrinaZavalaAField HockeyBrewer High School
AmeliaLincolnAField HockeyCamden Hills
EvangeleneMorneauAField HockeyCamden Hills
BrooklynRollinsAField HockeyCamden Hills
EvelynWheelerAField HockeyCamden Hills
ChloeLeblancAField HockeyEdward Little
AllisonMichaudAField HockeyEdward Little
AnnabelleLamontagneAField HockeyEdward Little
HannahSampsonAField HockeyEdward Little
KennedyLeavittAField HockeyEdward Little
AshleighBakerAField HockeyHampden Academy
CaydenceMoranAField HockeyHampden Academy
EmmaWardAField HockeyHampden Academy
ValeriePotvinAField HockeyLewiston
MadelineAndrewsAField HockeyLewiston
LilaTheriaultAField HockeyLewiston
NylahHallAField HockeyLewiston
ReeseNyeAField HockeyMt. Blue
AlyssaParkerAField HockeyMt. Blue
EmilyBruceAField HockeySkowhegan High School
JaidenDodgeAField HockeySkowhegan High School
CharlotteHaynieAField HockeySkowhegan High School
FaithPeaseAField HockeySkowhegan High School
LillianSmithAField HockeySkowhegan High School
OliviaWhiteAField HockeySkowhegan High School
KVAC All Conference Class B Field Hockey  
FIRST TEAMSCHOOL SECOND TEAMSCHOOL
Kamyn WadsworthBelfastKennedy DubeCony
Hope ReynoldsBelfastStella MartinelliErskine
Helen DineenConyJosie KellyErskine
Gabriella VachonConyPiper CarterLawrence
Zoey Sullivan-BrennanGardinerCalee LibbyLeavitt
Anna TweedyGardinerBella CollamoreLincoln Academy
Ainsley BarryLeavittLucia WilsonMCI
Brylee EmmonsLeavittCharlotte PeasleyMCI
Maeve RushNokomisLaura KelleyMorse
Anna NyceNokomisMaKenzie WatsonNokomis
Delana FerranWinslowElla ToulouseNokomis
Belen FarnhamWinslow
Courtney RamageConyGoalieZakiya KrantzWaterville
Player of the Year:Maeve RushNokomis
Coach of the Year:Mary Beth BourgoinWinslow
KVAC All Academic Class B Field Hockey
    
First NameLast NameClassSportHigh School
LoganDinkelBField HockeyCony High School
CaelynLebelBField HockeyCony High School
HelenDineenBField HockeyCony High School
KatelynnDutilBField HockeyCony High School
AnnieMairagliuoloBField HockeyErskine Academy
BellaFarringtonBField HockeyErskine Academy
CassidyBrannBField HockeyErskine Academy
MadisonHarrisBField HockeyErskine Academy
EmryCadyBField HockeyGardiner
ZoeySullivan-BrennanBField HockeyGardiner
AnnaTweedyBField HockeyGardiner
LilyPoulliotBField HockeyLawrence High School
AinsleyBarryBField HockeyLeavitt Area HS
MaryBrabyBField HockeyLeavitt Area HS
MallieBuckleyBField HockeyLeavitt Area HS
MackenzieCapenBField HockeyLeavitt Area HS
AdelineHastingsBField HockeyLeavitt Area HS
EllaHowardBField HockeyLeavitt Area HS
CaleeLibbyBField HockeyLeavitt Area HS
AvaTwitchellBField HockeyLeavitt Area HS
EmilyCharrierBField HockeyNokomis
DelaineRandlettBField HockeyNokomis
AnnaPhilbrickBFeild HockeyNokomis
AnnaNyceBFeild HockeyNokomis
CharlottePeasleyCField HockeyMaine Central Institute
LuciaWilsonCField HockeyMaine Central Institute
OliviaTurnerCField HockeyMount View
DelanaFerranCField HockeyWinslow High School
AvaFortunaCField HockeyWinslow High School

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Categories: High School Field Hockey

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