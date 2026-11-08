The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Field Hockey Teams on Sunday, November 8th. Congratulations to all!

Class A 1st Team First name Last name School Ava Fortine Bangor Abbie Flagg Brewer Ali Sylvester Camden Hills Alanna Smith Camden Hills Mabel Hawkes Hampden Academy Paige Taylor Lewiston Elsie Bell Messalonskee Addie Hafford Messalonskee Kamryn Chase Mt. Ararat Maddy Sweet Mt. Ararat Reese Nye Mt. Blue Faith Pease Skowhegan Lillian Smith Skowhegan Kaitlyn Dufour Skowhegan League Champion Mt. Ararat PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ali Sylvester Camden Hills COACH OF THE YEAR: Krista Chase Mt. Ararat 2nd Team First name Last name School Abygail Folsom Bangor Grace Roak Brunswick Bella Bates Brunswick Carly Fitzpatrick Camden Hills Hannah Sampson Edward Little Caydence Moran Hampden Academy Madeline Andrews Lewiston Charlotte Crowley Lewiston Krystah Coen Mt. Ararat Amelia Chick Mt. Blue Ella Meader Mt. Blue Maesa Rossignol-Kane Oxford Hills Kya Smith Oxford Hills Charlotte Haynie Skowhegan KVAC Class A Field Hockey All Academic First Name Last Name Class Sport High School Abbie Flagg A Field Hockey Brewer High School Syrina Zavala A Field Hockey Brewer High School Amelia Lincoln A Field Hockey Camden Hills Evangelene Morneau A Field Hockey Camden Hills Brooklyn Rollins A Field Hockey Camden Hills Evelyn Wheeler A Field Hockey Camden Hills Chloe Leblanc A Field Hockey Edward Little Allison Michaud A Field Hockey Edward Little Annabelle Lamontagne A Field Hockey Edward Little Hannah Sampson A Field Hockey Edward Little Kennedy Leavitt A Field Hockey Edward Little Ashleigh Baker A Field Hockey Hampden Academy Caydence Moran A Field Hockey Hampden Academy Emma Ward A Field Hockey Hampden Academy Valerie Potvin A Field Hockey Lewiston Madeline Andrews A Field Hockey Lewiston Lila Theriault A Field Hockey Lewiston Nylah Hall A Field Hockey Lewiston Reese Nye A Field Hockey Mt. Blue Alyssa Parker A Field Hockey Mt. Blue Emily Bruce A Field Hockey Skowhegan High School Jaiden Dodge A Field Hockey Skowhegan High School Charlotte Haynie A Field Hockey Skowhegan High School Faith Pease A Field Hockey Skowhegan High School Lillian Smith A Field Hockey Skowhegan High School Olivia White A Field Hockey Skowhegan High School KVAC All Conference Class B Field Hockey FIRST TEAM SCHOOL SECOND TEAM SCHOOL Kamyn Wadsworth Belfast Kennedy Dube Cony Hope Reynolds Belfast Stella Martinelli Erskine Helen Dineen Cony Josie Kelly Erskine Gabriella Vachon Cony Piper Carter Lawrence Zoey Sullivan-Brennan Gardiner Calee Libby Leavitt Anna Tweedy Gardiner Bella Collamore Lincoln Academy Ainsley Barry Leavitt Lucia Wilson MCI Brylee Emmons Leavitt Charlotte Peasley MCI Maeve Rush Nokomis Laura Kelley Morse Anna Nyce Nokomis MaKenzie Watson Nokomis Delana Ferran Winslow Ella Toulouse Nokomis Belen Farnham Winslow Courtney Ramage Cony Goalie Zakiya Krantz Waterville Player of the Year: Maeve Rush Nokomis Coach of the Year: Mary Beth Bourgoin Winslow KVAC All Academic Class B Field Hockey First Name Last Name Class Sport High School Logan Dinkel B Field Hockey Cony High School Caelyn Lebel B Field Hockey Cony High School Helen Dineen B Field Hockey Cony High School Katelynn Dutil B Field Hockey Cony High School Annie Mairagliuolo B Field Hockey Erskine Academy Bella Farrington B Field Hockey Erskine Academy Cassidy Brann B Field Hockey Erskine Academy Madison Harris B Field Hockey Erskine Academy Emry Cady B Field Hockey Gardiner Zoey Sullivan-Brennan B Field Hockey Gardiner Anna Tweedy B Field Hockey Gardiner Lily Poulliot B Field Hockey Lawrence High School Ainsley Barry B Field Hockey Leavitt Area HS Mary Braby B Field Hockey Leavitt Area HS Mallie Buckley B Field Hockey Leavitt Area HS Mackenzie Capen B Field Hockey Leavitt Area HS Adeline Hastings B Field Hockey Leavitt Area HS Ella Howard B Field Hockey Leavitt Area HS Calee Libby B Field Hockey Leavitt Area HS Ava Twitchell B Field Hockey Leavitt Area HS Emily Charrier B Field Hockey Nokomis Delaine Randlett B Field Hockey Nokomis Anna Philbrick B Feild Hockey Nokomis Anna Nyce B Feild Hockey Nokomis Charlotte Peasley C Field Hockey Maine Central Institute Lucia Wilson C Field Hockey Maine Central Institute Olivia Turner C Field Hockey Mount View Delana Ferran C Field Hockey Winslow High School Ava Fortuna C Field Hockey Winslow High School