KVAC All-Conference Boy’s Track Teams

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Boy's Large School and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

Large School Boys

First Team

Nate WayneBrunswick
Gabe EatonBrunswick
Ryan McPhersonBrunswick
Max StadnickiBrunswick
Ben KlingleBrunswick
Trenton LeGrangeBrunswick
Chris WatkinsonBrunswick
Richard WakinekonaBrunswick
Trevor GerrishBrunswick
Riyker ParadisLewiston
Enzo GiampaoloLewiston
Josia KatroliLewsiton
Beckett CoteMessalonskee
Ethan PalmerMt.Ararat
Ian BrittMt.Ararat
Aidan GreenleafMt.Ararat
Benjamin TherriaultMt.Ararat
Benjamin ChonkoMt.Ararat
Eli BurtMt.Ararat
Randall LaGrangeMt.Ararat
Bryce HoldenMt.Ararat
Billy AlbertsonSkowhegan
Second Team
AthleteSchool
Zachary CroyBrunswick
Jansen WreaverBrunswick
Simon StadnickiBrunswick
Ethan PattersonBrunswick
Ryan GlaserCamden Hills
Kyle MastrianoCony
Parker SergentCony
James MooneyCony
Jackson VeillieuxCony
Cameron HarrisLewiston
Ahmed AbdowLewsiton
Sam FegalMessalonskee
Jack HaberMessalonskee
Austin JonesMessalonskee
Christopher ShawMessalonskee
Ashby HaywardMt.Ararat
Lucas HutchinsonOxford Hills
Brayden MurchOxford Hills
Boys Large School Coaching Staff of the Year: Mt. Ararat
Boys Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Ryker Paradis Lewiston
Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Aidan Greenleaf Mt Ararat
KVAC Large School Boys Track and Field All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
ZacharyCroyBrunswick HS
BenKlingleBrunswick HS
IainMackillopBrunswick HS
NathanielWayneBrunswick HS
BertramWickwireBrunswick HS
ZacharyClementCamden Hills Regional HS
ThomasClementeCamden Hills Regional HS
EliasDeckerCamden Hills Regional HS
RyanGlaserCamden Hills Regional HS
JamesJohndroCamden Hills Regional HS
MilesMurrayCamden Hills Regional HS
ColinWrightCamden Hills Regional HS
EbenBuckCony HS
SamGoldeyCony HS
JoshKiddCony HS
BrandonMastrianoCony HS
KyleMastrianoCony HS
JamesMooneyCony HS
CohenParkerCony HS
SundanielPhanCony HS
JamesonRussellCony HS
ParkerSergentCony HS
JadenBarilEdward Little High School
DrewTurgeonHampden Academy
CamdenValentineHampden Academy
BenChonkoMt. Ararat HS
NickChonkoMt. Ararat HS
AidanGreenleafMt. Ararat HS
JonathanMunseyMt. Ararat HS
KeeganRoweMt. Ararat HS
BenTherriaultMt. Ararat HS
ClayTraftonMt. Ararat HS
ZackaryBraun
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
CarltonDaily
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
GabrielDosReis
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
HaydenHethcoat
Oxford Hills Comp. High School

Boys Small School

First Team
NameSchool
Zebadiah HannahLawrence
Stephen PierreLeavitt
Mason HendersonLeavitt
Drake BartleyLeavitt
Brock PoulinLeavitt
Logan BerubeLeavitt
Gabe DurazoLeavitt
Noah GibbsLeavitt
Maddox DemersLeavitt
Roan DonaghyLincoln Academy
Isaac KereseyMaine Central Institute
Will RushMedomak Valley
Levi RiggsMorse
Braden RiouxWinslow
Ethan RancourtWinslow
Renton O'TooleWinslow
Justin RogersWinslow
Joseph RichardsWinslow
Talon LoftusWinslow
Brody WilletteWinslow
Boys Small School Coaching Staff of the Year: Leavitt
Boys Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Will Rush Medomak Valley Maddox Demers Leavitt
Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Mason Henderson Leavitt
Small Schools Boys Second Team
AthleteSchool
Owen CardLincoln Academy
Nicholas RussLincoln Academy
Eliot O'MahoneyLincoln Academy
Will ClarkLincoln Academy
Hassan HobbiWinslow
Andre MorinWinslow
Exaucee NamwiraMorse
Connor CampbellMorse
Brett LindsayMorse
Silas GreenMorse
Chase Roth-WellsMorse
Carter CalvoWinslow
Samuel GerrieMaine Central Institute
Abraham GuilfordLincoln Academy
Wyatt RobinsonMaine Central Institute
Cole JohansonLeavitt
Boy
First NameLast NameHigh School
ElijahAgbuyaBelfast Area High School
JosiahHowardBelfast Area High School
RyanAhearnGardiner Area High School
AndersonBuckLawrence High School
JaydenBurnham-ButlerLawrence High School
DrakeBartleyLeavitt Area High School
LoganBerubeLeavitt Area High School
NoahBrissonLeavitt Area High School
SethCroweLeavitt Area High School
MaddoxDemersLeavitt Area High School
GabeDurazoLeavitt Area High School
BraydenGreenlawLeavitt Area High School
ColeJohansonLeavitt Area High School
MaxThibaultLeavitt Area High School
DominickToscanoLeavitt Area High School
AidenTurcotteLeavitt Area High School
WillClarkLincoln Academy
TobyClarksonLincoln Academy
MicaHoughtonLincoln Academy
OliverMcNamaraLincoln Academy
JasperNewLincoln Academy
EliotO'MahoneyLincoln Academy
ConnorParsonLincoln Academy
NickRussLincoln Academy
JonasStepanauskasLincoln Academy
IsaacKereseyMaine Central Institute
LorenzoMarielliMaine Central Institute
OwenMooreMaine Central Institute
HeinNanda KyawMaine Central Institute
WyattRobinsonMaine Central Institute
MarshallAddyMedomak Valley
SamuelParentMedomak Valley
SilasGreenMorse High School
CaseJacobsMorse High School
ChaseRoth-WellsMorse High School
BenjaminRichardsMount View High School
AleksanderCarsleyNokomis Regional High
AlexPearlNokomis Regional High
DamionRobinsonNokomis Regional High
JoeyBellOceanside High School
BenjaminTrippOceanside High School
BenHamelinWaterville High School
LeoKochWaterville High School
CooperBlakleyWinslow High School
JacobGenestWinslow High School
TalonLoftusWinslow High School
AndreMorinWinslow High School
MatthewReynoldsWinslow High School
JosephRichards IVWinslow High School
BradenRiouxWinslow High School
JustinRogersWinslow High School
