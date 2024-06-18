KVAC All-Conference Boy’s Track Teams
Here are the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Boy's Large School and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Teams
Large School Boys
First Team
|Nate Wayne
|Brunswick
|Gabe Eaton
|Brunswick
|Ryan McPherson
|Brunswick
|Max Stadnicki
|Brunswick
|Ben Klingle
|Brunswick
|Trenton LeGrange
|Brunswick
|Chris Watkinson
|Brunswick
|Richard Wakinekona
|Brunswick
|Trevor Gerrish
|Brunswick
|Riyker Paradis
|Lewiston
|Enzo Giampaolo
|Lewiston
|Josia Katroli
|Lewsiton
|Beckett Cote
|Messalonskee
|Ethan Palmer
|Mt.Ararat
|Ian Britt
|Mt.Ararat
|Aidan Greenleaf
|Mt.Ararat
|Benjamin Therriault
|Mt.Ararat
|Benjamin Chonko
|Mt.Ararat
|Eli Burt
|Mt.Ararat
|Randall LaGrange
|Mt.Ararat
|Bryce Holden
|Mt.Ararat
|Billy Albertson
|Skowhegan
|Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Zachary Croy
|Brunswick
|Jansen Wreaver
|Brunswick
|Simon Stadnicki
|Brunswick
|Ethan Patterson
|Brunswick
|Ryan Glaser
|Camden Hills
|Kyle Mastriano
|Cony
|Parker Sergent
|Cony
|James Mooney
|Cony
|Jackson Veillieux
|Cony
|Cameron Harris
|Lewiston
|Ahmed Abdow
|Lewsiton
|Sam Fegal
|Messalonskee
|Jack Haber
|Messalonskee
|Austin Jones
|Messalonskee
|Christopher Shaw
|Messalonskee
|Ashby Hayward
|Mt.Ararat
|Lucas Hutchinson
|Oxford Hills
|Brayden Murch
|Oxford Hills
Boys Large School Coaching Staff of the Year: Mt. Ararat
Boys Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Ryker Paradis Lewiston
Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Aidan Greenleaf Mt Ararat
KVAC Large School Boys Track and Field All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Zachary
|Croy
|Brunswick HS
|Ben
|Klingle
|Brunswick HS
|Iain
|Mackillop
|Brunswick HS
|Nathaniel
|Wayne
|Brunswick HS
|Bertram
|Wickwire
|Brunswick HS
|Zachary
|Clement
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Thomas
|Clemente
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Elias
|Decker
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Ryan
|Glaser
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|James
|Johndro
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Miles
|Murray
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Colin
|Wright
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Eben
|Buck
|Cony HS
|Sam
|Goldey
|Cony HS
|Josh
|Kidd
|Cony HS
|Brandon
|Mastriano
|Cony HS
|Kyle
|Mastriano
|Cony HS
|James
|Mooney
|Cony HS
|Cohen
|Parker
|Cony HS
|Sundaniel
|Phan
|Cony HS
|Jameson
|Russell
|Cony HS
|Parker
|Sergent
|Cony HS
|Jaden
|Baril
|Edward Little High School
|Drew
|Turgeon
|Hampden Academy
|Camden
|Valentine
|Hampden Academy
|Ben
|Chonko
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Nick
|Chonko
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Aidan
|Greenleaf
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Jonathan
|Munsey
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Keegan
|Rowe
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Ben
|Therriault
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Clay
|Trafton
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Zackary
|Braun
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Carlton
|Daily
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Gabriel
|DosReis
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Hayden
|Hethcoat
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
Boys Small School
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Zebadiah Hannah
|Lawrence
|Stephen Pierre
|Leavitt
|Mason Henderson
|Leavitt
|Drake Bartley
|Leavitt
|Brock Poulin
|Leavitt
|Logan Berube
|Leavitt
|Gabe Durazo
|Leavitt
|Noah Gibbs
|Leavitt
|Maddox Demers
|Leavitt
|Roan Donaghy
|Lincoln Academy
|Isaac Keresey
|Maine Central Institute
|Will Rush
|Medomak Valley
|Levi Riggs
|Morse
|Braden Rioux
|Winslow
|Ethan Rancourt
|Winslow
|Renton O'Toole
|Winslow
|Justin Rogers
|Winslow
|Joseph Richards
|Winslow
|Talon Loftus
|Winslow
|Brody Willette
|Winslow
Boys Small School Coaching Staff of the Year: Leavitt
Boys Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Will Rush Medomak Valley Maddox Demers Leavitt
Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Mason Henderson Leavitt
Small Schools Boys Second Team
|Athlete
|School
|Owen Card
|Lincoln Academy
|Nicholas Russ
|Lincoln Academy
|Eliot O'Mahoney
|Lincoln Academy
|Will Clark
|Lincoln Academy
|Hassan Hobbi
|Winslow
|Andre Morin
|Winslow
|Exaucee Namwira
|Morse
|Connor Campbell
|Morse
|Brett Lindsay
|Morse
|Silas Green
|Morse
|Chase Roth-Wells
|Morse
|Carter Calvo
|Winslow
|Samuel Gerrie
|Maine Central Institute
|Abraham Guilford
|Lincoln Academy
|Wyatt Robinson
|Maine Central Institute
|Cole Johanson
|Leavitt
|Boy
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Elijah
|Agbuya
|Belfast Area High School
|Josiah
|Howard
|Belfast Area High School
|Ryan
|Ahearn
|Gardiner Area High School
|Anderson
|Buck
|Lawrence High School
|Jayden
|Burnham-Butler
|Lawrence High School
|Drake
|Bartley
|Leavitt Area High School
|Logan
|Berube
|Leavitt Area High School
|Noah
|Brisson
|Leavitt Area High School
|Seth
|Crowe
|Leavitt Area High School
|Maddox
|Demers
|Leavitt Area High School
|Gabe
|Durazo
|Leavitt Area High School
|Brayden
|Greenlaw
|Leavitt Area High School
|Cole
|Johanson
|Leavitt Area High School
|Max
|Thibault
|Leavitt Area High School
|Dominick
|Toscano
|Leavitt Area High School
|Aiden
|Turcotte
|Leavitt Area High School
|Will
|Clark
|Lincoln Academy
|Toby
|Clarkson
|Lincoln Academy
|Mica
|Houghton
|Lincoln Academy
|Oliver
|McNamara
|Lincoln Academy
|Jasper
|New
|Lincoln Academy
|Eliot
|O'Mahoney
|Lincoln Academy
|Connor
|Parson
|Lincoln Academy
|Nick
|Russ
|Lincoln Academy
|Jonas
|Stepanauskas
|Lincoln Academy
|Isaac
|Keresey
|Maine Central Institute
|Lorenzo
|Marielli
|Maine Central Institute
|Owen
|Moore
|Maine Central Institute
|Hein
|Nanda Kyaw
|Maine Central Institute
|Wyatt
|Robinson
|Maine Central Institute
|Marshall
|Addy
|Medomak Valley
|Samuel
|Parent
|Medomak Valley
|Silas
|Green
|Morse High School
|Case
|Jacobs
|Morse High School
|Chase
|Roth-Wells
|Morse High School
|Benjamin
|Richards
|Mount View High School
|Aleksander
|Carsley
|Nokomis Regional High
|Alex
|Pearl
|Nokomis Regional High
|Damion
|Robinson
|Nokomis Regional High
|Joey
|Bell
|Oceanside High School
|Benjamin
|Tripp
|Oceanside High School
|Ben
|Hamelin
|Waterville High School
|Leo
|Koch
|Waterville High School
|Cooper
|Blakley
|Winslow High School
|Jacob
|Genest
|Winslow High School
|Talon
|Loftus
|Winslow High School
|Andre
|Morin
|Winslow High School
|Matthew
|Reynolds
|Winslow High School
|Joseph
|Richards IV
|Winslow High School
|Braden
|Rioux
|Winslow High School
|Justin
|Rogers
|Winslow High School