KVAC All-Conference Boy’s Track Teams

Here are the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Boy's Large School and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

Large School Boys

First Team

Nate Wayne Brunswick Gabe Eaton Brunswick Ryan McPherson Brunswick Max Stadnicki Brunswick Ben Klingle Brunswick Trenton LeGrange Brunswick Chris Watkinson Brunswick Richard Wakinekona Brunswick Trevor Gerrish Brunswick Riyker Paradis Lewiston Enzo Giampaolo Lewiston Josia Katroli Lewsiton Beckett Cote Messalonskee Ethan Palmer Mt.Ararat Ian Britt Mt.Ararat Aidan Greenleaf Mt.Ararat Benjamin Therriault Mt.Ararat Benjamin Chonko Mt.Ararat Eli Burt Mt.Ararat Randall LaGrange Mt.Ararat Bryce Holden Mt.Ararat Billy Albertson Skowhegan Second Team Athlete School Zachary Croy Brunswick Jansen Wreaver Brunswick Simon Stadnicki Brunswick Ethan Patterson Brunswick Ryan Glaser Camden Hills Kyle Mastriano Cony Parker Sergent Cony James Mooney Cony Jackson Veillieux Cony Cameron Harris Lewiston Ahmed Abdow Lewsiton Sam Fegal Messalonskee Jack Haber Messalonskee Austin Jones Messalonskee Christopher Shaw Messalonskee Ashby Hayward Mt.Ararat Lucas Hutchinson Oxford Hills Brayden Murch Oxford Hills Boys Large School Coaching Staff of the Year: Mt. Ararat Boys Don Mattheson Field Athlete of the Meet Award-Ryker Paradis Lewiston Boys Don Berry Track Athlete of the Meet Award-Aidan Greenleaf Mt Ararat KVAC Large School Boys Track and Field All Academic First Name Last Name High School Zachary Croy Brunswick HS Ben Klingle Brunswick HS Iain Mackillop Brunswick HS Nathaniel Wayne Brunswick HS Bertram Wickwire Brunswick HS Zachary Clement Camden Hills Regional HS Thomas Clemente Camden Hills Regional HS Elias Decker Camden Hills Regional HS Ryan Glaser Camden Hills Regional HS James Johndro Camden Hills Regional HS Miles Murray Camden Hills Regional HS Colin Wright Camden Hills Regional HS Eben Buck Cony HS Sam Goldey Cony HS Josh Kidd Cony HS Brandon Mastriano Cony HS Kyle Mastriano Cony HS James Mooney Cony HS Cohen Parker Cony HS Sundaniel Phan Cony HS Jameson Russell Cony HS Parker Sergent Cony HS Jaden Baril Edward Little High School Drew Turgeon Hampden Academy Camden Valentine Hampden Academy Ben Chonko Mt. Ararat HS Nick Chonko Mt. Ararat HS Aidan Greenleaf Mt. Ararat HS Jonathan Munsey Mt. Ararat HS Keegan Rowe Mt. Ararat HS Ben Therriault Mt. Ararat HS Clay Trafton Mt. Ararat HS Zackary Braun Oxford Hills Comp. High School Carlton Daily Oxford Hills Comp. High School Gabriel DosReis Oxford Hills Comp. High School Hayden Hethcoat Oxford Hills Comp. High School

Boys Small School