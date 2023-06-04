Leavitt Boys Win Class B State Track and Field Title *

In horrible conditions, the Leavitt Boys won the Class B State Track and Field Title at Freeport High School on Saturday, June 3rd. Conditions were so bad that the pole vault and high jump couldn't safely be contested and will be completed at another time.

* These results are with the pole vault and high jump not completed because of safety concerns. These events i are scheduled to be made up at another date which could affect team totals.

Here are the Top 10 Team Results

Leavitt - 79 York - 73 Greely - 61 Freeport -50 MDI - 43 Yarmouth - 41 Poland - 40 Morse - 32 Caribou - 29 Old Town - 27

Congratulations to MDI's Miles Burr who broke the 200 Meter Dash record with a time of 22.18. He broke Wells' Justin Vigeant's record of 22.22 set in 2007.

Also congratulations to Matt Charpentier of York, who set the state record in Shot Put with a throw of 60-11.25 breaking Jim Dawson's (Lawrence) 1979 record of 59-01.75.

Here are the individual results

Boys 100 Meter Dash =================================================================== Class B Rec: R 10.95 2022 Miles Burr, Mt. Desert-ME 22' winner: 10.95 Miles Burr, Mt. Desert Name Year School Prelims H# =================================================================== Preliminaries 1 Miles Burr 11 Mt. Desert I 11.02q 1 2 Wes Merrill 12 Yarmouth Hig 11.35q 3 3 Harry Dougherty 12 Yarmouth Hig 11.37q 4 4 Mason Henderson 9 Leavitt Area 11.38q 2 5 Dayton Calder 12 Leavitt Area 11.39q 3 6 Andrew Card 12 Morse High S 11.50q 4 7 Nick Garey 12 Poland Regio 11.63q 4 8 Israel Ditanduka 10 Freeport Hig 11.67q 1 9 Gregory McDonald 12 Wells High S 11.71 4 10 Ethan Njitoh 12 Greely High 11.74 2 11 Jordan Anderson 10 Lincoln Acad 11.76 1 12 Adam Allen 12 Nokomis High 11.76 2 13 Logan Berube 11 Leavitt Area 11.78 2 14 Giovanni Warren 12 Poland Regio 11.86 3 15 Jacob Adams Prince 12 Fryeburg Aca 11.86 4 16 Dawson Harrison 11 Waterville H 11.90 1 17 Ethan Hoffman 10 Yarmouth Hig 11.96 3 18 Connor McFarland 12 Lincoln Acad 11.99 1 19 Kyle LaBreck 11 Caribou High 12.03 3 20 Silas Green 11 Morse High S 12.08 4 21 Aiden Mitchell 11 Mt. Desert I 12.09 3 22 Caleb Ferrell 10 Yarmouth Hig 12.14 2 23 Jaiden Concepcion 12 Wells High S 12.14 1 24 James Rickman 12 Cape Elizabe 12.15 4 25 Charlie Thelen 9 Morse High S 12.15 2 26 Jack Lamoreau 10 Presque Isle 12.16 2 27 Jahmiyo Gillis 10 Cony High Sc 12.21 1 28 Jorden Cote 12 Old Town Hig 12.28 2 29 Samuel Kim 11 Greely High 12.52 4 30 Cadyn Langlois 11 Poland Regio 13.06 3 Boys 100 Meter Dash ======================================================================= Class B Rec: R 10.95 2022 Miles Burr, Mt. Desert-ME 22' winner: 10.95 Miles Burr, Mt. Desert Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= Finals 1 Miles Burr 11 Mt. Desert I 11.00 10 2 Mason Henderson 9 Leavitt Area 11.14 8 3 Dayton Calder 12 Leavitt Area 11.42 6 4 Wes Merrill 12 Yarmouth Hig 11.43 5 5 Andrew Card 12 Morse High S 11.46 4 6 Nick Garey 12 Poland Regio 11.46 3 7 Harry Dougherty 12 Yarmouth Hig 11.59 2 8 Israel Ditanduka 10 Freeport Hig 11.76 1 Boys 200 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 22.22 2007 Justin Vigeant, Wells 22' winner: 22.41 Miles Burr, Mt. Desert Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Miles Burr 11 Mt. Desert I 22.18R 4 10 2 Mason Henderson 9 Leavitt Area 22.82 4 8 3 Andrew Card 12 Morse High S 23.20 4 6 4 Nick Garey 12 Poland Regio 23.37 4 5 5 Harry Dougherty 12 Yarmouth Hig 23.43 4 4 6 Dayton Calder 12 Leavitt Area 23.83 4 3 7 Giovanni Warren 12 Poland Regio 24.04 2 2 8 Logan Berube 11 Leavitt Area 24.10 4 1 9 Ethan Njitoh 12 Greely High 24.12 3 10 Parker Higgins 12 Lawrence Hig 24.39 2 11 Wade Desrosiers 10 Leavitt Area 24.49 2 12 Silas Green 11 Morse High S 24.52 1 13 Aiden Mitchell 11 Mt. Desert I 24.60 1 14 Israel Ditanduka 10 Freeport Hig 24.60 3 15 Dawson Harrison 11 Waterville H 24.61 2 16 Cody Wall 11 Freeport Hig 24.67 1 17 Evan Durepo 10 Caribou High 24.69 3 18 Alden Rice 12 Freeport Hig 24.71 2 19 Kaden Bonin 12 Belfast Area 24.86 1 20 Jack Lamoreau 10 Presque Isle 24.95 1 21 Andrew Turlo 12 Waterville H 25.02 2 22 Cole Hamner 11 Cony High Sc 25.08 1 23 Samuel Kim 11 Greely High 25.46 3 24 Jaiden Concepcion 12 Wells High S 25.50 1 Boys 400 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 49.2h 1989 Eric Nedeau, Kennebunk 22' winner: 50.78 Andrew Card, Morse Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Andrew Card 12 Morse High S 50.57 3 10 2 Miles Burr 11 Mt. Desert I 51.37 3 8 3 Ethan Hoffman 10 Yarmouth Hig 53.43 3 6 4 Evan Durepo 10 Caribou High 53.47 3 5 5 Nick Choate 12 Erskine Acad 53.95 3 4 6 Owen Partridge 10 Greely High 53.96 3 3 7 Isak Robichaud 10 John Bapst M 54.10 2 2 8 Slavik Moody 11 Medomak Vall 54.38 2 1 9 Andrew Turlo 12 Waterville H 54.41 3 10 Evan Babcock 9 John Bapst M 54.51 3 11 James Rickman 12 Cape Elizabe 54.54 2 12 Owen Spaulding 12 York High Sc 54.80 2 13 Tyler Wilkinson 10 John Bapst M 55.58 1 14 Oliver McNamara 11 Lincoln Acad 56.00 2 15 Gabe Kelley 12 Belfast Area 56.01 1 16 Theo Ruehsen 12 Waterville H 56.04 2 17 Ethan Demmons 9 Cony High Sc 56.08 2 18 Elias Pluecker 11 Medomak Vall 56.11 1 19 Sean Allen 11 Greely High 56.62 1 20 Jacob Sullivan 10 Gardiner Hig 57.68 1 21 Nicholas Theodore 12 Greely High 57.86 1 22 Josh Keiser 12 Presque Isle 58.01 1 23 Tony Reiling 11 Gray New Glo 58.56 1 Boys 800 Meter Run ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 1:53.8h 1995 Joe Moody, Mt. View 22' winner: 2:02.07 Hunter Pruett, York Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Henry Horne 12 Freeport Hig 2:01.83 3 10 1:03.947 (1:03.947) 2:01.822 (57.875) 2 Sam Hunter 11 York High Sc 2:02.30 3 8 1:04.322 (1:04.322) 2:02.297 (57.975) 3 Hunter Clukey 12 John Bapst M 2:03.54 3 6 1:04.144 (1:04.144) 2:03.531 (59.387) 4 Hayden MacArthur 12 Greely High 2:03.95 3 5 1:03.789 (1:03.789) 2:03.948 (1:00.160) 5 Evan Hankins 11 Yarmouth Hig 2:04.18 2 4 1:00.337 (1:00.337) 2:04.173 (1:03.836) 6 Ezra Gronlund 12 Lake Region 2:04.69 2 3 1:00.170 (1:00.170) 2:04.685 (1:04.515) 7 Jonny Fulton 11 Yarmouth Hig 2:06.16 3 2 1:04.125 (1:04.125) 2:06.157 (1:02.032) 8 Gilman Taylor 11 John Bapst M 2:06.70 3 1 1:04.539 (1:04.539) 2:06.694 (1:02.155) 9 Levi Riggs 9 Morse High S 2:07.75 2 1:02.530 (1:02.530) 2:07.742 (1:05.213) 10 Logan Ouellette 12 Leavitt Area 2:08.06 2 1:02.581 (1:02.581) 2:08.055 (1:05.474) 11 Alex Gilbert 9 Freeport Hig 2:08.25 3 1:04.408 (1:04.408) 2:08.250 (1:03.842) 12 Preston Gerry 11 Gray New Glo 2:08.71 3 1:03.635 (1:03.635) 2:08.703 (1:05.069) 13 Caleb Luckern 12 Lawrence Hig 2:09.76 2 1:01.870 (1:01.870) 2:09.751 (1:07.881) 14 Finn Furtney 12 Freeport Hig 2:11.46 2 1:03.193 (1:03.193) 2:11.456 (1:08.264) 15 David Patnaude 11 Wells High S 2:12.19 3 1:04.727 (1:04.727) 2:12.188 (1:07.462) 16 Ben Foreman 12 Morse High S 2:12.66 1 1:04.139 (1:04.139) 17 Ben Tripp 11 Oceanside Hi 2:12.67 1 1:04.048 (1:04.048) 18 Sam York 12 Mt. Desert I 2:12.79 3 1:04.435 (1:04.435) 2:12.782 (1:08.347) 19 Sam Craighead 12 Mt. Desert I 2:13.50 2 1:04.906 (1:04.906) 2:13.491 (1:08.585) 20 Ian Moore 12 Freeport Hig 2:14.15 2 1:03.537 (1:03.537) 2:14.142 (1:10.605) 21 Liam McKernan 11 Mt. Desert I 2:15.05 2 1:04.520 (1:04.520) 2:15.041 (1:10.522) 22 Sebastian Hesser 11 Cape Elizabe 2:15.25 1 1:04.380 (1:04.380) 23 James Mooney 11 Cony High Sc 2:18.11 1 1:06.406 (1:06.406) 24 Jed Hartley 10 John Bapst M 2:19.85 1 1:07.684 (1:07.684) 25 Danzig Nave 10 Nokomis High 2:21.27 1 1:03.888 (1:03.888) 26 Jean Antoine 12 Freeport Hig 2:21.43 1 1:06.561 (1:06.561) 27 Aleksander Carsley 11 Nokomis High 2:23.26 1 1:07.403 (1:07.403) 28 Jackson Veilleux 10 Cony High Sc 2:37.21 1 1:12.143 (1:12.143) Boys 1600 Meter Run ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 4:09.88 2014 Dan Curts, Ellsworth 22' winner: 4:31.43 Henry Horne, Freeport Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Henry Horne 12 Freeport Hig 4:24.01 3 10 1:06.187 (1:06.187) 2:14.444 (1:08.257) 3:22.921 (1:08.478) 4:24.003 (1:01.082) 2 Carter Libby 11 Gray New Glo 4:25.67 3 8 1:05.832 (1:05.832) 2:14.082 (1:08.250) 3:22.635 (1:08.554) 4:25.669 (1:03.035) 3 Alex Gilbert 9 Freeport Hig 4:35.00 3 6 1:06.847 (1:06.847) 2:17.094 (1:10.247) 3:30.242 (1:13.149) 4:34.991 (1:04.750) 4 Sam York 12 Mt. Desert I 4:35.78 3 5 1:06.637 (1:06.637) 2:17.030 (1:10.394) 3:30.080 (1:13.050) 4:35.776 (1:05.696) 5 Landon Morrison 11 York High Sc 4:36.00 3 4 1:07.519 (1:07.519) 3:31.945 (2:24.427) 4:35.998 (1:04.053) 6 William Coull 10 Greely High 4:37.27 3 3 1:07.244 (1:07.244) 2:17.842 (1:10.599) 3:30.507 (1:12.665) 4:37.265 (1:06.759) 7 Logan Ouellette 12 Leavitt Area 4:37.32 3 2 1:07.442 (1:07.442) 2:18.057 (1:10.615) 3:31.023 (1:12.966) 4:37.312 (1:06.290) 8 Grady Kemp 12 Lake Region 4:39.22 3 1 1:08.142 (1:08.142) 2:18.919 (1:10.777) 3:31.562 (1:12.644) 4:39.218 (1:07.656) 9 Preston Gerry 11 Gray New Glo 4:46.85 2 1:08.327 (1:08.327) 2:22.230 (1:13.903) 3:37.023 (1:14.794) 4:46.841 (1:09.819) 10 Liam Card 12 Lincoln Acad 4:47.67 3 1:07.805 (1:07.805) 2:19.749 (1:11.945) 3:34.431 (1:14.682) 4:47.669 (1:13.238) 11 Liam McKernan 11 Mt. Desert I 4:52.12 2 1:12.994 (1:12.994) 2:28.632 (1:15.639) 3:42.470 (1:13.838) 4:52.116 (1:09.647) 12 Gabe Durazo 11 Leavitt Area 4:52.37 2 1:07.140 (1:07.140) 2:23.536 (1:16.396) 3:43.600 (1:20.064) 4:52.366 (1:08.767) 13 Eliot O'Mahoney 11 Lincoln Acad 4:53.43 2 1:09.317 (1:09.317) 2:24.979 (1:15.662) 3:42.156 (1:17.178) 4:53.427 (1:11.271) 14 Elijah Jakubisn 10 Nokomis High 4:54.57 1 1:12.6 (1:12.6) 2:28.1 (1:15.5) 3:43.5 (1:15.4) 4:54.6 (1:11.1) 15 Conner Smith 10 Freeport Hig 4:55.50 2 1:14.007 (1:14.007) 2:29.157 (1:15.150) 3:45.296 (1:16.140) 4:55.497 (1:10.201) 16 Finn Furtney 12 Freeport Hig 4:56.15 1 1:14.0 (1:14.0) 2:32.5 (1:18.6) 3:48.5 (1:16.1) 4:56.2 (1:07.7) 17 Stuart Baybutt 12 Yarmouth Hig 4:56.45 1 1:13.5 (1:13.5) 2:31.9 (1:18.4) 3:49.0 (1:17.2) 4:56.5 (1:07.5) 18 Ian Moore 12 Freeport Hig 4:56.77 1 1:13.9 (1:13.9) 2:33.1 (1:19.3) 3:47.4 (1:14.3) 4:56.8 (1:09.5) 19 Riley Dunn 12 Morse High S 4:58.60 2 1:10.545 (1:10.545) 2:27.082 (1:16.537) 3:45.728 (1:18.646) 4:58.595 (1:12.868) 20 Hayden Atkinson 9 York High Sc 4:58.61 2 1:12.215 (1:12.215) 2:28.979 (1:16.764) 3:46.368 (1:17.390) 4:58.604 (1:12.236) 21 Jackson Libby 9 Gray New Glo 4:59.77 1 1:14.6 (1:14.6) 2:33.6 (1:19.0) 3:49.6 (1:16.1) 4:59.8 (1:10.3) 22 Sebastian Hesser 11 Cape Elizabe 5:00.58 1 1:13.7 (1:13.7) 2:33.0 (1:19.3) 3:50.0 (1:17.1) 5:00.6 (1:10.6) 23 Sam Goldey 11 Cony High Sc 5:00.73 2 1:09.667 (1:09.667) 2:25.685 (1:16.018) 3:44.623 (1:18.939) 5:00.726 (1:16.104) 24 Joshua Leinwand 12 Yarmouth Hig 5:01.92 1 1:13.5 (1:13.5) 2:32.7 (1:19.3) 3:50.8 (1:18.1) 5:01.9 (1:11.2) 25 Jed Hartley 10 John Bapst M 5:02.36 1 1:13.1 (1:13.1) 2:30.2 (1:17.1) 3:48.6 (1:18.5) 5:02.4 (1:13.8) 26 Cameron Pernal 10 Yarmouth Hig 5:05.53 1 1:15.3 (1:15.3) 2:34.9 (1:19.6) 3:51.3 (1:16.5) 5:05.5 (1:14.3) 27 Nathan Pires 11 Yarmouth Hig 5:08.22 1 1:15.1 (1:15.1) 2:34.6 (1:19.5) 3:52.7 (1:18.2) 5:08.2 (1:15.6) 28 Nicholas Russ 11 Lincoln Acad 5:18.73 2 1:15.362 (1:15.362) 2:35.709 (1:20.347) 3:59.229 (1:23.520) 5:18.725 (1:19.496) 29 Matthew Cormier 11 Ellsworth Hi 5:31.62 2 1:14.440 (1:14.440) 2:35.820 (1:21.381) 4:02.693 (1:26.873) 5:31.619 (1:28.926) Boys 3200 Meter Run ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 9:19.34 2003 Ben True, Greely 22' winner: 10:00.32 Vaughn Lindenau, Cape Elizabeth Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Henry Horne 12 Freeport Hig 9:52.57 2 10 1:12.186 (1:12.186) 2:32.612 (1:20.426) 3:50.491 (1:17.880) 5:08.083 (1:17.592) 6:22.330 (1:14.248) 7:37.870 (1:15.540) 8:50.139 (1:12.269) 9:52.565 (1:02.427) 2 Aedyn Hughes 10 Ellsworth Hi 9:59.30 2 8 1:12.558 (1:12.558) 2:32.903 (1:20.345) 3:50.700 (1:17.797) 5:07.803 (1:17.104) 6:22.038 (1:14.235) 7:37.563 (1:15.525) 8:49.869 (1:12.306) 9:59.297 (1:09.429) 3 Carter Libby 11 Gray New Glo 10:06.86 2 6 1:13.140 (1:13.140) 2:33.289 (1:20.149) 3:51.312 (1:18.024) 5:09.007 (1:17.695) 6:23.672 (1:14.665) 7:40.325 (1:16.654) 8:56.711 (1:16.386) 10:06.858 (1:10.147) 4 Aidan Ring 10 York High Sc 10:08.53 2 5 1:13.620 (1:13.620) 2:33.680 (1:20.061) 3:50.909 (1:17.229) 5:08.410 (1:17.502) 6:22.702 (1:14.292) 7:39.350 (1:16.649) 8:56.247 (1:16.897) 10:08.523 (1:12.276) 5 Nick Choate 12 Erskine Acad 10:08.85 2 4 1:13.190 (1:13.190) 2:32.975 (1:19.785) 3:50.609 (1:17.634) 5:08.446 (1:17.838) 6:24.047 (1:15.601) 7:41.461 (1:17.415) 9:00.264 (1:18.803) 10:08.843 (1:08.580) 6 Grady Kemp 12 Lake Region 10:11.41 2 3 1:14.354 (1:14.354) 2:33.898 (1:19.545) 3:51.903 (1:18.005) 5:09.523 (1:17.620) 6:25.480 (1:15.958) 7:42.136 (1:16.656) 9:00.690 (1:18.555) 10:11.402 (1:10.712) 7 Landon Morrison 11 York High Sc 10:13.86 2 2 1:13.339 (1:13.339) 2:33.509 (1:20.170) 3:51.551 (1:18.043) 5:09.177 (1:17.626) 6:25.871 (1:16.695) 7:46.351 (1:20.480) 9:04.418 (1:18.067) 10:13.851 (1:09.434) 8 Indie Brogan 12 Wells High S 10:16.66 1 1 1:08.150 (1:08.150) 2:24.173 (1:16.023) 3:43.513 (1:19.340) 5:03.407 (1:19.895) 6:24.654 (1:21.248) 7:44.963 (1:20.310) 9:03.839 (1:18.876) 10:16.657 (1:12.818) 9 Ephraim Willey 12 Caribou High 10:17.97 2 1:14.118 (1:14.118) 2:34.170 (1:20.052) 3:50.961 (1:16.792) 5:09.035 (1:18.074) 6:25.179 (1:16.145) 7:43.485 (1:18.306) 9:03.033 (1:19.549) 10:17.962 (1:14.930) 10 Will Robbins 12 Belfast Area 10:18.39 2 1:14.663 (1:14.663) 2:34.355 (1:19.693) 3:51.637 (1:17.282) 5:09.872 (1:18.235) 6:26.660 (1:16.788) 7:45.896 (1:19.237) 9:05.136 (1:19.240) 10:18.386 (1:13.250) 11 Will Spaulding 11 Freeport Hig 10:20.15 2 2:32.645 (2:32.645) 3:50.461 (1:17.817) 5:08.837 (1:18.376) 6:27.144 (1:18.307) 7:46.744 (1:19.600) 9:06.804 (1:20.060) 10:20.150 (1:13.346) 12 Teo Steverlynck-Horne 11 Freeport Hig 10:24.72 1 1:12.953 (1:12.953) 2:31.230 (1:18.277) 3:52.198 (1:20.968) 5:13.717 (1:21.520) 6:33.840 (1:20.124) 7:54.863 (1:21.023) 9:12.631 (1:17.769) 10:24.713 (1:12.082) 13 Michael Maines 12 Gray New Glo 10:26.27 2 1:14.293 (1:14.293) 2:33.862 (1:19.570) 3:52.292 (1:18.430) 5:10.506 (1:18.215) 6:27.941 (1:17.435) 7:48.432 (1:20.491) 9:09.997 (1:21.565) 10:26.266 (1:16.270) 14 Abraham Medrano 9 Wells High S 10:26.47 1 1:12.418 (1:12.418) 2:30.024 (1:17.606) 3:48.879 (1:18.855) 5:10.004 (1:21.125) 6:29.572 (1:19.568) 7:50.103 (1:20.532) 9:10.024 (1:19.921) 10:26.468 (1:16.445) 15 George Ferland 12 Caribou High 10:30.00 1 1:10.670 (1:10.670) 2:30.612 (1:19.942) 3:51.869 (1:21.258) 5:13.753 (1:21.884) 6:33.826 (1:20.074) 7:55.239 (1:21.414) 9:18.190 (1:22.951) 10:29.996 (1:11.806) 16 Eliot O'Mahoney 11 Lincoln Acad 10:31.19 2 1:13.475 (1:13.475) 2:33.268 (1:19.794) 3:51.387 (1:18.120) 7:52.035 (4:00.648) 9:15.225 (1:23.190) 10:31.190 (1:15.966) 17 William Coull 10 Greely High 10:31.55 1 1:12.602 (1:12.602) 2:30.067 (1:17.465) 3:48.838 (1:18.772) 5:10.133 (1:21.295) 6:31.872 (1:21.739) 7:55.392 (1:23.520) 9:17.195 (1:21.804) 10:31.549 (1:14.355) 18 Riley Dunn 12 Morse High S 10:32.92 1 1:13.243 (1:13.243) 2:33.573 (1:20.331) 3:55.582 (1:22.009) 5:17.816 (1:22.235) 6:40.328 (1:22.513) 8:01.728 (1:21.400) 8:12.051 (10.323) 10:32.914 (2:20.864) 19 Nathan Pires 11 Yarmouth Hig 10:33.28 2 2:34.841 (2:34.841) 3:55.339 (1:20.498) 5:16.510 (1:21.172) 6:38.208 (1:21.698) 8:01.715 (1:23.508) 9:23.459 (1:21.744) 10:33.276 (1:09.818) 20 Ken Hermawan 11 York High Sc 10:34.38 1 1:10.826 (1:10.826) 2:30.844 (1:20.019) 3:51.981 (1:21.137) 5:14.401 (1:22.420) 6:34.742 (1:20.341) 7:56.763 (1:22.022) 9:17.704 (1:20.941) 10:34.378 (1:16.674) 21 Gabe Durazo 11 Leavitt Area 10:37.77 2 1:15.560 (1:15.560) 2:34.226 (1:18.666) 3:54.770 (1:20.545) 5:15.443 (1:20.673) 6:36.504 (1:21.061) 8:00.302 (1:23.799) 9:24.245 (1:23.943) 10:37.769 (1:13.525) 22 Ethan Roach 11 John Bapst M 10:38.88 1 1:10.997 (1:10.997) 2:30.417 (1:19.420) 3:49.198 (1:18.781) 5:10.311 (1:21.114) 6:30.951 (1:20.640) 7:55.598 (1:24.648) 9:18.366 (1:22.768) 10:38.873 (1:20.508) 23 Liam Card 12 Lincoln Acad 10:39.39 1 1:12.056 (1:12.056) 2:34.367 (1:22.311) 3:55.911 (1:21.545) 5:18.107 (1:22.196) 6:39.938 (1:21.831) 8:01.257 (1:21.320) 9:22.383 (1:21.127) 10:39.387 (1:17.004) 24 Cade Potts 9 Greely High 10:40.15 1 1:15.029 (1:15.029) 2:36.109 (1:21.080) 3:57.693 (1:21.584) 5:18.793 (1:21.100) 6:39.168 (1:20.375) 8:02.109 (1:22.942) 9:23.632 (1:21.523) 10:40.150 (1:16.519) 25 Finn Morris 11 Cape Elizabe 10:51.12 1 1:18.397 (1:18.397) 2:43.032 (1:24.635) 4:06.731 (1:23.700) 5:28.390 (1:21.660) 6:50.504 (1:22.115) 8:13.003 (1:22.500) 9:35.057 (1:22.054) 10:51.113 (1:16.056) 26 Cameron Pernal 10 Yarmouth Hig 10:52.29 1 1:17.535 (1:17.535) 2:36.537 (1:19.002) 4:01.107 (1:24.570) 5:24.081 (1:22.975) 6:48.247 (1:24.166) 8:12.057 (1:23.810) 9:35.423 (1:23.367) 10:52.284 (1:16.861) 27 Cornelius Welsh 12 Yarmouth Hig 10:52.76 1 1:17.321 (1:17.321) 2:40.678 (1:23.358) 4:03.994 (1:23.316) 5:28.318 (1:24.325) 6:51.646 (1:23.328) 8:15.981 (1:24.335) 9:40.052 (1:24.071) 10:52.758 (1:12.707) 28 Isaac Pendleton 12 Yarmouth Hig 10:53.60 1 1:17.632 (1:17.632) 2:41.926 (1:24.295) 4:05.168 (1:23.243) 5:27.677 (1:22.509) 6:51.173 (1:23.496) 8:14.029 (1:22.857) 9:36.321 (1:22.292) 10:53.593 (1:17.272) 29 Sam Goldey 11 Cony High Sc 11:02.90 1 1:13.511 (1:13.511) 2:36.250 (1:22.740) 4:02.570 (1:26.320) 5:29.344 (1:26.775) 6:53.155 (1:23.811) 8:20.075 (1:26.920) 9:44.435 (1:24.360) 11:02.898 (1:18.464) 30 Nicholas Russ 11 Lincoln Acad 11:20.32 1 1:17.027 (1:17.027) 2:40.600 (1:23.574) 4:03.690 (1:23.090) 5:28.301 (1:24.611) 6:53.804 (1:25.504) 8:23.074 (1:29.270) 9:53.523 (1:30.450) 11:20.315 (1:26.792) -- Hayden MacArthur 12 Greely High DNF 2 1:13.902 (1:13.902) 2:33.889 (1:19.987) 3:52.605 (1:18.717) 5:12.520 (1:19.915) 6:37.050 (1:24.530) 8:02.517 (1:25.468) Boys 110 Meter Hurdles =================================================================== Class B Rec: R 14.53 2019 Zachary Beaton, Hermon 22' winner: 15.67 Nolan Garey, Poland Name Year School Prelims H# =================================================================== Preliminaries 1 Nolan Garey 12 Poland Regio 15.24q 1 2 Stephen Pierre 10 Leavitt Area 15.46q 2 3 Jonah Guiboard 11 Greely High 15.60q 3 4 Josiah Hays 12 Medomak Vall 16.15q 3 5 Charlie Newton 11 York High Sc 16.34q 4 6 James Cote 12 Old Town Hig 16.38q 1 7 Alecssander Freitas 12 Lake Region 16.40q 1 8 Peter Thelander 10 Lincoln Acad 16.78q 4 9 Malachi Cummings 12 Presque Isle 17.41 2 10 Colby Ting 11 Yarmouth Hig 17.43 2 11 David Winchenbach 10 Lincoln Acad 17.51 3 12 Charles Anania 11 Greely High 17.56 3 13 Zack Emery 11 Fryeburg Aca 17.58 4 14 Noah Gibbs 10 Leavitt Area 18.10 3 15 Travis Harding 11 Cony High Sc 18.13 1 16 Caleb Ferrell 10 Yarmouth Hig 18.56 1 17 Damarion Gagnon 10 Caribou High 18.64 2 18 Mason Perkins 12 John Bapst M 18.72 4 19 Hunter Lemieux 12 Leavitt Area 18.90 2 20 Eli Daigle 11 Mt. Desert I 18.90 3 21 Benjamin Willey 10 Presque Isle 19.06 4 22 Dante DiNardi 10 Wells High S 19.25 1 23 Rowan Tate 11 Ellsworth Hi 19.26 4 24 Sam Wechsler 11 Waterville H 19.96 1 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles ======================================================================= Class B Rec: R 14.53 2019 Zachary Beaton, Hermon 22' winner: 15.67 Nolan Garey, Poland Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= Finals 1 Nolan Garey 12 Poland Regio 14.64 10 2 Stephen Pierre 10 Leavitt Area 15.86 8 3 Jonah Guiboard 11 Greely High 16.00 6 4 Josiah Hays 12 Medomak Vall 16.09 5 5 Charlie Newton 11 York High Sc 16.28 4 6 James Cote 12 Old Town Hig 16.65 3 7 Alecssander Freitas 12 Lake Region 16.96 2 8 Peter Thelander 10 Lincoln Acad 17.00 1 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 37.9h 1991 Ryan Werner, Scarborough 22' winner: 41.83 Gage Cooney, Greely Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Nolan Garey 12 Poland Regio 42.52 2 10 2 Jonah Guiboard 11 Greely High 42.93 2 8 3 Kyle LaBreck 11 Caribou High 43.01 2 6 4 Stephen Pierre 10 Leavitt Area 43.07 2 5 5 Alecssander Freitas 12 Lake Region 43.08 2 4 6 Peter Thelander 10 Lincoln Acad 43.74 2 3 7 Charles Anania 11 Greely High 44.22 1 2 8 Gaelan Lucey 11 Greely High 44.41 2 1 9 Exaucee Namwira 11 Morse High S 45.66 2 10 Luca Hardy 10 Cony High Sc 45.99 1 11 Chase Roth-Wells 11 Morse High S 46.08 1 12 Graham Lamprey 11 York High Sc 46.50 1 13 Stuart Baybutt 12 Yarmouth Hig 46.97 1 14 Rowan Tate 11 Ellsworth Hi 48.62 1 15 Travis Harding 11 Cony High Sc 49.80 1 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 43.99 2012 Falmouth J Buhelt, M Kingry, G Burfiend, J Polewaczyk 22' winner: 45.07 Greely High School E Dutil, B Libby, M Young, C Knox School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Yarmouth High School 45.40 3 10 1) Wes Merrill 12 2) Caleb Ferrell 10 3) Colby Ting 11 4) Harry Dougherty 12 2 Poland Regional High School 45.69 3 8 1) Nick Garey 12 2) Cadyn Langlois 11 3) Giovanni Warren 12 4) Nolan Garey 12 3 Leavitt Area High School 46.04 3 6 1) Logan Berube 11 2) Wade Desrosiers 10 3) Dayton Calder 12 4) Mason Henderson 9 4 Freeport High School 46.47 2 5 1) Israel Ditanduka 10 2) Alden Rice 12 3) Cody Wall 11 4) Tristan Hatton 12 5 Cony High School 46.94 3 4 1) Danny Phan 11 2) Jahmiyo Gillis 10 3) Eli Orth 12 4) Conor Morin 12 6 Morse High School 47.40 2 3 1) Charlie Thelen 9 2) Chase Roth-Wells 11 3) Brett Lindsay 10 4) Exaucee Namwira 11 7 Waterville High School 47.55 2 2 1) Ethan Goodrich 9 2) Andrew Turlo 12 3) Hunter Willett 9 4) Dawson Harrison 11 8 Ellsworth High School 48.67 3 1 1) Caleb Jenkins 9 2) Josiah James-Chin 11 3) Alex McGowan 9 4) Drew Pierson 12 9 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 48.97 2 1) Mason Perkins 12 2) Hayden Rollins 11 3) Evan Babcock 9 4) Nathan Butler 11 10 Fryeburg Academy 49.10 2 1) Haruki Takagi 10 2) Livne Tavor-Grinberg 11 3) Idan Or 11 4) Jacob Adams Prince 12 11 Presque Isle High School 49.17 1 1) Benjamin Willey 10 2) Eli Mosher 9 3) Charlie Peers 10 4) Jack Lamoreau 10 12 Lincoln Academy 49.34 2 1) David Winchenbach 10 2) Gavin Peck 11 3) Peter Thelander 10 4) Connor McFarland 12 13 Old Town High School 49.54 1 1) Andrew Wolfertz 11 2) Jorden Cote 12 3) Griffin Murray 12 4) William Francis 10 14 Lawrence High School 49.59 1 1) Jayden Burnham 12 2) Leighton Bradford 9 3) Caleb Luckern 12 4) Parker Higgins 12 15 Caribou High School 49.59 2 1) Mason St Peter 11 2) Andrew Ring 11 3) Konnor Huckins 12 4) James Cherrier 12 16 Mt. Desert Island High School 49.77 3 1) Martin Hurley 9 2) Daniel Freudig 11 3) Eli Daigle 11 4) Aiden Mitchell 11 17 Medomak Valley High School 49.80 1 1) Slavik Moody 11 2) Dima Cheeseman 9 3) Josiah Hays 12 4) Mohamedi Ngido 11 18 York High School 50.44 1 1) Jack Armlin 9 2) Jack Estes 9 3) Bronson Eldredge 9 4) Chris Dimino 9 19 Erskine Academy 50.73 1 1) Kaden Crawford 10 2) Carter Rau 10 3) Jack Murray 9 4) Gage Moody 12 20 Nokomis High School 50.83 2 1) Jacob Steiner 9 2) Danzig Nave 10 3) Alex Bates 9 4) Adam Allen 12 21 Gardiner High School 51.52 1 1) Thomas Murphy 12 2) Raku Shimoda 12 3) Justin Bertolini 11 4) Jacob Sullivan 10 22 Belfast Area High School 53.25 1 1) Kaden Bonin 12 2) Aidan Davison 11 3) Tristan Hughes 10 4) Miles Sagaas 9 23 Wells High School 55.00 3 1) Dante DiNardi 10 2) Landon Fifield 9 3) Jackson Meagher 12 4) Jaiden Concepcion 12 -- Greely High School DQ 3 Interference 1) Samuel Kim 11 2) Ethan Njitoh 12 3) Logan Vergara 10 4) Nicholas Theodore 12 Boys 4x400 Meter Relay ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 3:25.7h 1985 Nokomis Smith, Gipson, Wintle, Gipson 22' winner: 3:35.53 Yarmouth High School H Dougherty, A Kamm, O Gillan, F Dougherty School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 York High School 3:35.69 4 10 1) Sam Hunter 11 2) Owen Spaulding 12 3) Stefan MacGovern 11 4) Will Gear 11 1:50.428 (1:50.428) 2:44.510 (54.082) 3:35.682 (51.172) 2 Morse High School 3:36.76 4 8 1) Ben Foreman 12 2) Silas Green 11 3) Chase Roth-Wells 11 4) Andrew Card 12 1:50.784 (1:50.784) 2:46.918 (56.135) 3:36.755 (49.837) 3 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 3:36.80 4 6 1) Tyler Wilkinson 10 2) Isak Robichaud 10 3) Gilman Taylor 11 4) Hunter Clukey 12 1:49.176 (1:49.176) 2:44.184 (55.009) 3:36.796 (52.612) 4 Yarmouth High School 3:39.71 3 5 1) Evan Hankins 11 2) Jonny Fulton 11 3) Stuart Baybutt 12 4) Ethan Hoffman 10 1:51.751 (1:51.751) 2:45.865 (54.114) 3:39.708 (53.844) 5 Leavitt Area High School 3:45.54 1 4 1) Wade Desrosiers 10 2) Dominick Toscano 11 3) Mason Henderson 9 4) Jake Maheu 12 1:51.355 (1:51.355) 2:50.084 (58.730) 3:45.540 (55.456) 6 Waterville High School 3:47.36 2 3 1) Theo Ruehsen 12 2) Sam Wechsler 11 3) Ethan Goodrich 9 4) Andrew Turlo 12 1:54.685 (1:54.685) 2:53.669 (58.985) 3:47.351 (53.683) 7 Medomak Valley High School 3:48.47 4 2 1) Slavik Moody 11 2) Dima Cheeseman 9 3) Elias Pluecker 11 4) Will Rush 11 1:55.445 (1:55.445) 2:51.868 (56.423) 3:48.464 (56.597) 8 Gray New Gloucester High Schoo 3:50.31 3 1 1) Tony Reiling 11 2) Preston Gerry 11 3) Michael Maines 12 4) Carter Libby 11 1:55.011 (1:55.011) 2:53.802 (58.792) 3:50.301 (56.499) 9 Lincoln Academy 3:50.76 3 1) Oliver McNamara 11 2) Jonas Stepanauskas 11 3) Liam Card 12 4) Peter Thelander 10 1:54.367 (1:54.367) 2:54.432 (1:00.065) 3:50.759 (56.327) 10 Caribou High School 3:51.51 4 1) Kyle LaBreck 11 2) James Cherrier 12 3) Damarion Gagnon 10 4) Evan Durepo 10 1:58.934 (1:58.934) 2:55.478 (56.545) 3:51.503 (56.025) 11 Cony High School 3:51.75 4 1) Luca Hardy 10 2) Jackson Veilleux 10 3) Kyle Mastriano 11 4) Ethan Demmons 9 1:57.119 (1:57.119) 2:55.741 (58.622) 3:51.743 (56.003) 12 Mt. Desert Island High School 3:52.34 2 1) Liam McKernan 11 2) Feleke Lynch 11 3) Sam Craighead 12 4) Sam York 12 1:56.881 (1:56.881) 2:57.592 (1:00.712) 3:52.336 (54.745) 13 Freeport High School 3:53.33 3 1) Finn Furtney 12 2) Alex Gilbert 9 3) Tristan Hatton 12 4) Ian Moore 12 1:55.539 (1:55.539) 2:57.316 (1:01.778) 3:53.330 (56.014) 14 Lake Region High School 3:53.39 2 1) Bhavnish Tucker 11 2) Alecssander Freitas 12 3) Grady Kemp 12 4) Ezra Gronlund 12 2:01.638 (2:01.638) 2:57.917 (56.280) 3:53.382 (55.465) 15 Lawrence High School 3:54.10 3 1) Leighton Bradford 9 2) Colby Lewis 12 3) Caleb Luckern 12 4) Parker Higgins 12 2:02.316 (2:02.316) 2:58.747 (56.432) 3:54.096 (55.350) 16 Presque Isle High School 3:55.29 2 1) Benjamin Willey 10 2) Eli Mosher 9 3) Charlie Peers 10 4) Josh Keiser 12 1:59.566 (1:59.566) 2:59.326 (59.760) 3:55.290 (55.965) 17 Ellsworth High School 3:55.44 3 1) Rowan Tate 11 2) Isiah Corson 11 3) Chris Taylor 10 4) Caleb Jenkins 9 2:00.551 (2:00.551) 3:01.637 (1:01.087) 3:55.433 (53.796) 18 Erskine Academy 3:55.84 1 1) Gage Moody 12 2) Lucas Farrington 10 3) Carter Rau 10 4) Nick Choate 12 1:58.262 (1:58.262) 2:58.350 (1:00.089) 3:55.832 (57.482) 19 Old Town High School 3:56.05 2 1) William Francis 10 2) Jorden Cote 12 3) Wyatt Byther 12 4) Griffin Murray 12 1:57.585 (1:57.585) 2:58.173 (1:00.589) 3:56.046 (57.873) 20 Wells High School 3:56.51 1 1) Abraham Medrano 9 2) David Patnaude 11 3) Logan Lorello 9 4) Owen Madsen 12 1:59.900 (1:59.900) 3:00.419 (1:00.520) 3:56.504 (56.085) 21 Belfast Area High School 3:56.92 3 1) Joseph Lemon 11 2) Tristan Hughes 10 3) Miles Sagaas 9 4) Kaden Bonin 12 2:00.771 (2:00.771) 3:00.794 (1:00.023) 3:56.913 (56.120) 22 Nokomis High School 4:01.12 2 1) Danzig Nave 10 2) Aleksander Carsley 11 3) J.J Jakubisn 12 4) Drew Adams 12 2:00.872 (2:00.872) 3:00.479 (59.607) 4:01.111 (1:00.632) 23 Hermon High School 4:02.10 1 1) Lukas Modrusan 11 2) Michael Rene 10 3) Chayton Roy 9 4) Aaron Belanger 11 1:59.322 (1:59.322) 3:02.850 (1:03.529) 4:02.091 (59.241) 24 Gardiner High School 4:03.90 1 1) Elijah Manning 9 2) Raku Shimoda 12 3) Thomas Murphy 12 4) Jacob Sullivan 10 2:02.680 (2:02.680) 3:06.200 (1:03.520) 4:03.895 (57.695) 25 Poland Regional High School 4:18.03 1 1) Mason Dulworth 9 2) Riley Lamb 9 3) Anthony Warren 10 4) Ethan Castonguay 9 2:13.428 (2:13.428) 3:17.551 (1:04.124) 4:18.024 (1:00.474) -- Greely High School DQ 4 lane violation 1) Jonah Guiboard 11 2) Gaelan Lucey 11 3) Ethan Njitoh 12 4) Owen Partridge 10 1:49.440 (1:49.440) 2:43.419 (53.980) 3:36.652 (53.233) Boys 4x800 Meter Relay ========================================================================== Class B Rec: R 8:03.57 2009 Greely J LePage, A Fitch, L Price, M MacCauley 22' winner: 8:30.08 Freeport High School B Grimm, M Ian, F Furtney, H Horne School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo 8:22.72 2 10 1) Tyler Wilkinson 10 2) Jed Hartley 10 3) Gilman Taylor 11 4) Hunter Clukey 12 2:06.882 (2:06.882) 4:14.174 (2:07.292) 6:20.132 (2:05.959) 8:22.714 (2:02.582) 2 Freeport High School 8:35.93 2 8 1) Ian Moore 12 2) Jean Antoine 12 3) Conner Smith 10 4) Finn Furtney 12 2:06.239 (2:06.239) 4:14.225 (2:07.986) 6:26.908 (2:12.684) 8:35.921 (2:09.014) 3 Greely High School 8:41.47 2 6 1) William Coull 10 2) Charles Anania 11 3) Cade Potts 9 4) Hayden MacArthur 12 2:04.197 (2:04.197) 4:21.194 (2:16.997) 6:35.177 (2:13.984) 8:41.470 (2:06.294) 4 York High School 8:49.22 2 5 1) Sam Hunter 11 2) Owen Spaulding 12 3) Stefan MacGovern 11 4) Will Gear 11 2:13.909 (2:13.909) 4:27.607 (2:13.699) 6:37.497 (2:09.890) 8:49.220 (2:11.723) 5 Leavitt Area High School 8:50.76 2 4 1) Gabe Durazo 11 2) Logan Ouellette 12 3) Dominick Toscano 11 4) Jake Dening 10 2:11.935 (2:11.935) 4:28.950 (2:17.016) 6:44.940 (2:15.990) 8:50.758 (2:05.818) 6 Caribou High School 8:53.88 2 3 1) Ephraim Willey 12 2) Landen Belanger 9 3) Harrison Landes 10 4) George Ferland 12 2:10.910 (2:10.910) 4:26.560 (2:15.651) 6:44.199 (2:17.639) 8:53.875 (2:09.676) 7 Wells High School 8:57.56 1 2 1) Owen Madsen 12 2) William Huffaker 10 3) David Patnaude 11 4) Indie Brogan 12 2:17.116 (2:17.116) 4:35.466 (2:18.350) 6:46.473 (2:11.007) 8:57.557 (2:11.085) 8 Nokomis High School 9:06.21 2 1 1) J.J Jakubisn 12 2) Aleksander Carsley 11 3) Drew Adams 12 4) Elijah Jakubisn 10 2:19.035 (2:19.035) 4:36.466 (2:17.431) 6:54.700 (2:18.235) 9:06.206 (2:11.506) 9 Yarmouth High School 9:18.82 2 1) Joshua Leinwand 12 2) Isaac Pendleton 12 3) Cornelius Welsh 12 4) Tristan Hardel 11 2:11.390 (2:11.390) 4:28.506 (2:17.116) 7:02.887 (2:34.381) 9:18.815 (2:15.928) 10 Cony High School 9:23.20 2 1) James Mooney 11 2) Kyle Mastriano 11 3) Ethan Demmons 9 4) Jackson Veilleux 10 2:16.950 (2:16.950) 4:36.631 (2:19.681) 7:02.850 (2:26.219) 9:23.195 (2:20.346) 11 Lincoln Academy 9:26.66 1 1) Conor Glasier 11 2) Jonas Stepanauskas 11 3) CJ Savastano 11 4) Will Clark 11 2:16.543 (2:16.543) 4:41.069 (2:24.527) 7:06.494 (2:25.425) 9:26.656 (2:20.162) 12 Ellsworth High School 9:45.69 1 1) Matthew Cormier 11 2) Isiah Corson 11 3) Aric Gleason 10 4) Chris Taylor 10 2:25.086 (2:25.086) 4:51.809 (2:26.724) 7:32.396 (2:40.587) 9:45.684 (2:13.289) 13 Medomak Valley High School 9:48.47 1 1) Atticus Blue 10 2) Liam Wilson 11 3) Brody Vigue 11 4) Elias Pluecker 11 2:16.862 (2:16.862) 5:04.817 (2:47.955) 7:28.923 (2:24.107) 9:48.468 (2:19.545) 14 Mt. Desert Island High School 9:49.33 1 1) Chris Cooper 9 2) Patrick Saltysiak 9 3) Tryg Soares 9 4) Feleke Lynch 11 2:29.570 (2:29.570) 4:53.773 (2:24.203) 7:23.832 (2:30.060) 9:49.328 (2:25.497) 15 Waterville High School 10:02.83 1 1) Joaquin Withers 9 2) Ethan Martin 10 3) Cormac Wilcox 11 4) Thomas Labbe 9 2:26.725 (2:26.725) 5:09.433 (2:42.709) 7:33.751 (2:24.318) 10:02.824 (2:29.074) 16 Erskine Academy 10:04.79 1 1) Elijah Pelkey 9 2) Marshall Clifford 11 3) Nathan Choate 9 4) William Choate 9 2:41.073 (2:41.073) 5:14.823 (2:33.750) 7:36.273 (2:21.450) 10:04.789 (2:28.517) 17 Gardiner High School 10:13.56 1 1) Anthony Boyce 10 2) Dylan Anderson 9 3) David Cotnoir 9 4) Deegan Grant 9 2:28.318 (2:28.318) 5:07.428 (2:39.110) 7:38.759 (2:31.331) 10:13.556 (2:34.797) 18 Poland Regional High School 10:23.24 1 1) Aidan Webb 11 2) Harper Doyle 9 3) Riley Lamb 9 4) Ethan Castonguay 9 2:41.815 (2:41.815) 5:06.048 (2:24.234) 7:56.366 (2:50.318) 10:23.237 (2:26.871) -- Morse High School DQ 2 lane violation 1) Ben Foreman 12 2) Riley Dunn 12 3) Levi Riggs 9 4) Evan D'Souza 11 2:26.342 (2:26.342) 4:39.245 (2:12.903) 6:50.976 (2:11.732) 9:02.249 (2:11.273) Boys Long Jump ======================================================================= Class B Rec: R 23-05.50 1990 D. Eagelson, Kennebunk 22' winner: 20-11.75 Corbin Flewelling, Old Town Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Corbin Flewelling 12 Old Town Hig 21-09.50 10 20-11.50 21-00.50 FOUL 20-07.75 21-09.50 21-05.25 2 Stephen Pierre 10 Leavitt Area 21-02.00 8 20-04.75 19-08.75 20-07.50 21-02 FOUL 21-00.25 3 Jacob Adams Prince 12 Fryeburg Aca 20-09.25 6 20-01.50 FOUL 19-08.75 20-09.25 18-09.75 FOUL 4 Conor Morin 12 Cony High Sc 20-05.75 5 19-09.25 19-11.50 18-05 19-10 19-04.25 20-05.75 5 James Cote 12 Old Town Hig 20-03.75 4 FOUL FOUL 20-03.75 19-09.25 19-09 FOUL 6 Adam Allen 12 Nokomis High 19-07.50 3 19-07 FOUL 19-07.50 19-02.75 18-00.75 19-03 7 Harry Dougherty 12 Yarmouth Hig 19-06.00 2 19-02 19-06 18-06 19-00.50 17-07 FOUL 8 Charlie Thelen 9 Morse High S 19-03.50 1 19-03.50 17-06.25 18-08.50 15-08.25 18-04.75 FOUL 9 Arkie Baptista 11 Fryeburg Aca 19-00.50 19-00.50 19-00.50 18-09.50 10 Theo Ruehsen 12 Waterville H 18-10.25 17-10.75 17-11.25 18-10.25 11 Cadyn Langlois 11 Poland Regio 18-10.00 18-10 FOUL 18-07.50 12 Drew Pierson 12 Ellsworth Hi 18-09.50 18-09.50 17-11.50 18-08.25 13 Will Rush 11 Medomak Vall 18-08.25 18-08.25 18-06.75 18-04 14 Gavin Davis 11 York High Sc 18-08.00 FOUL FOUL 18-08 15 Alexander Mendoza 10 Greely High 18-06.75 18-06.75 18-05 18-04 16 Gaelan Lucey 11 Greely High 18-05.75 18-05.75 18-05.50 17-09.75 17 Evan Durepo 10 Caribou High 18-04.25 17-10 18-02.50 18-04.25 18 Jorden Cote 12 Old Town Hig 18-01.50 18-01.50 17-00.75 17-06.50 19 Sam Wechsler 11 Waterville H 17-08.25 17-08.25 16-06.25 16-01.25 20 Grayson Thibeault 11 Old Town Hig 17-06.75 FOUL FOUL 17-06.75 21 Eli Orth 12 Cony High Sc 17-06.25 17-06.25 16-11 FOUL 22 Israel Ditanduka 10 Freeport Hig 17-05.50 17-05.50 FOUL FOUL 23 Henry Milan 10 John Bapst M 17-04.00 17-03.50 16-02.75 17-04 24 Aiden Turcotte 11 Leavitt Area 16-09.50 16-09.50 FOUL 16-04.50 Boys Triple Jump ======================================================================= Class B Rec: R 45-09 1991 Joe Bedard, Mountain Valley 22' winner: 43-04.25 Corbin Flewelling, Old Town Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Corbin Flewelling 12 Old Town Hig 44-01.00 10 41-03 42-02.50 42-08 40-01 43-03 44-01 2 Conor Morin 12 Cony High Sc 43-06.00 8 FOUL 43-02.50 42-05 42-01 42-02.50 43-06 3 Miles Burr 11 Mt. Desert I 42-00.00 6 FOUL 41-07.50 42-00 FOUL PASS PASS 4 Will Rush 11 Medomak Vall 41-01.50 5 41-01.50 39-02 38-10 39-08 40-02 PASS 5 Mason St Peter 11 Caribou High 39-00.00 4 37-05 39-00 37-08 37-05 36-00.50 PASS 6 Alexander Mendoza 10 Greely High 38-04.75 3 38-04.75 36-10.75 37-09.25 36-09 37-08 34-10.50 7 Sam Wechsler 11 Waterville H 38-04.00 2 FOUL 38-04 FOUL 36-09 36-01 FOUL 8 Aiden Turcotte 11 Leavitt Area 38-00.75 1 36-08.25 37-06 38-00.75 35-07 35-10.75 37-08 9 Drew Pierson 12 Ellsworth Hi 37-11.00 37-11 36-09 37-10 FOUL PASS PASS 10 Gaelan Lucey 11 Greely High 37-09.00 FOUL 37-09 36-02 11 Charlie Thelen 9 Morse High S 37-07.00 37-00 37-07 36-11 12 Theo Ruehsen 12 Waterville H 37-01.50 37-01.50 PASS PASS PASS PASS PASS 12 Connor McFarland 12 Lincoln Acad 37-01.50 FOUL FOUL 37-01.50 14 Kaden Crawford 10 Erskine Acad 36-01.75 36-01.75 36-00 35-00.75 15 Grayson Thibeault 11 Old Town Hig 35-08.50 FOUL FOUL 35-08.50 16 Jafar Ojugbele 12 Old Town Hig 34-02.50 FOUL 34-02.50 FOUL Boys Shot Put ======================================================================= Class B Rec: R 59-01.75 1979 Jim Dawson, Lawrence 22' winner: 59-01 Matt Charpentier, York Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Matt Charpentier 12 York High Sc 60-11.25R 10 47-07 60-00 60-11.25 59-01.50 58-09.50 FOUL 2 Kennett Adande Kinti 12 Greely High 47-11.50 8 45-06 44-09 45-03.50 47-04 41-10 47-11.50 3 Tommy Gray 12 Cape Elizabe 45-02.50 6 FOUL 43-07.50 44-09 44-01.50 FOUL 45-02.50 4 Andrew Herrick 11 Ellsworth Hi 44-03.00 5 44-03 43-01 39-00 40-06 FOUL 42-05 5 Andrew James 12 Mt. Desert I 44-01.50 4 42-05 42-10.25 44-01.50 41-03.25 42-05 41-06 6 Jaden Geyer 12 Cony High Sc 44-00.50 3 40-02 FOUL 44-00.50 41-07 41-10.75 39-08 7 Malachi Cummings 12 Presque Isle 41-03.00 2 41-01.50 40-05 41-03 39-03.25 FOUL FOUL 8 Ethan Hoffman 10 Yarmouth Hig 41-03.00 1 40-10.50 39-01.25 35-07.50 FOUL 40-03 41-03 9 Luke Jackson 12 Greely High 40-01.75 40-01.75 37-08.50 38-10 40-01 39-00.50 FOUL 10 Trevor Amos 11 Gray New Glo 39-04.00 38-01.50 39-04 FOUL 11 Joseph Bennett 9 Mt. Desert I 39-03.00 38-01.75 39-03 37-00.50 12 Alex Graver 12 Freeport Hig 38-10.50 38-05.50 38-10.50 38-10.50 13 Isaiah Casey 12 Yarmouth Hig 38-09.00 38-09 37-11.50 36-01.50 14 Marshall Addy 11 Medomak Vall 38-08.00 38-08 FOUL FOUL 15 Kavon Graham-Jones 10 Leavitt Area 38-04.75 FOUL 38-04.75 FOUL 16 Andrew Oshetski 11 Freeport Hig 37-05.00 36-03 37-05 33-03 17 Dylan Staples 12 Gardiner Hig 37-02.75 36-03.50 36-09 37-02.75 18 Killian Pottle 10 Old Town Hig 36-09.00 36-06.25 35-05.75 36-09 18 Mason Twitchell 11 Leavitt Area 36-09.00 36-00 36-09 34-04 20 Matthew Fitzpatrick 12 John Bapst M 36-08.00 36-08 35-11.50 FOUL 21 Hayden Rollins 11 John Bapst M 36-06.00 36-06 35-04 35-00 22 Maddox Demers 11 Leavitt Area 36-00.00 FOUL 36-00 FOUL 23 Landon Myers 10 Leavitt Area 35-02.00 35-02 34-09.50 PASS 24 Cole Ouellette 10 Gray New Glo 35-01.00 FOUL 35-01 34-01.50 25 Felipe Gemelli 12 Lawrence Hig 34-05.50 30-04.25 34-05.50 FOUL 26 Jonny Lettre 11 Cony High Sc 34-04.00 FOUL 34-04 FOUL 27 Kai Dunn 12 York High Sc 33-10.00 33-10 FOUL 31-09.50 28 Josiah Howard 11 Belfast Area 33-06.50 30-01 33-06.50 32-05.50 29 Raymond Bell 10 Wells High S 33-00.00 30-06.50 30-05 33-00 30 Benjamin Tate 10 Ellsworth Hi 32-09.50 32-09.50 32-04 32-07.50 Boys Discus Throw ======================================================================= Class B Rec: R 177-08 1980 Steve Mason, Lawrence 22' winner: 162-11 Matt Charpentier, York Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Matt Charpentier 12 York High Sc 158-08 10 98-06 129-03 158-08 151-11 150-03 157-07 2 Landon Myers 10 Leavitt Area 131-00 8 FOUL 111-01 131-00 125-03 115-04 FOUL 3 Zebadiah Hannah 12 Lawrence Hig 119-10 6 108-11 117-02 111-04 104-08 105-05 119-10 4 Andrew Herrick 11 Ellsworth Hi 119-05 5 FOUL 118-02 115-05 97-10 119-00 119-05 5 John Nicolo 11 York High Sc 118-10 4 111-06 117-03 118-10 113-00 FOUL FOUL 6 Kennett Adande Kinti 12 Greely High 118-06 3 FOUL FOUL 118-06 FOUL FOUL 110-09 7 Kavon Graham-Jones 10 Leavitt Area 115-02 2 115-02 FOUL FOUL FOUL FOUL 98-05 8 Marshall Addy 11 Medomak Vall 112-08 1 95-00 FOUL 112-08 104-03 106-11 104-06 9 Malachi Cummings 12 Presque Isle 112-04 94-07 103-11 112-04 96-02 104-06 FOUL 10 Reece Perry 11 Freeport Hig 110-11 110-11 107-00 106-09 11 Josiah Howard 11 Belfast Area 109-11 103-06 100-11 109-11 12 Dylan Staples 12 Gardiner Hig 109-04 97-01 96-10 109-04 13 Nathan Shedd 12 Cony High Sc 109-02 102-10 102-03 109-02 14 Philip Soule 11 Gray New Glo 108-04 93-04 FOUL 108-04 15 Jayden Burnham 12 Lawrence Hig 107-04 FOUL 107-04 FOUL 16 Abraham Guilford 10 Lincoln Acad 106-04 FOUL 106-04 96-06 17 Jacob Steiner 9 Nokomis High 104-10 93-02 FOUL 104-10 18 Matthew Fitzpatrick 12 John Bapst M 104-09 100-01 FOUL 104-09 19 Michael Rene 10 Hermon High 100-03 98-09 100-03 93-10 20 Luke Jackson 12 Greely High 99-08 94-10 81-07 99-08 21 Tommy Gray 12 Cape Elizabe 94-08 86-08 94-08 87-09 22 Dryden Johnson 9 Morse High S 93-07 93-07 86-11 71-07 23 Joseph Bennett 9 Mt. Desert I 91-07 91-07 FOUL 86-04 24 Isiah Corson 11 Ellsworth Hi 89-10 89-10 79-06 FOUL 25 Alex Malone 12 Cony High Sc 87-10 87-10 FOUL 82-01 26 Dylan Jones 10 York High Sc 85-07 FOUL FOUL 85-07 27 Trevor Amos 11 Gray New Glo 84-08 84-08 FOUL FOUL 28 Andrew James 12 Mt. Desert I 74-05 FOUL FOUL 74-05 29 Owen Wyman 10 Hermon High 63-07 FOUL 63-07 FOUL -- Hayden Rollins 11 John Bapst M FOUL FOUL FOUL FOUL Boys Javelin Throw ======================================================================= Class B Rec: R 200-06 2015 Jack Bouchard, York Co-Records: 210-09 1989 Rob Pendergist, Ellsworth 22' winner: 161-06 Robert Oliver, Leavitt Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Kai Dunn 12 York High Sc 148-04 10 FOUL 136-05 147-07 148-04 129-07 147-09 2 Malachi Cummings 12 Presque Isle 145-08 8 133-08 132-09 132-01 145-08 142-08 135-01 3 Taylor Spearrin 12 Lake Region 143-04 6 126-10 129-06 143-04 119-00 131-01 138-09 4 Charles Anania 11 Greely High 136-06 5 136-06 134-00 133-01 126-02 117-00 113-10 5 Logan Berube 11 Leavitt Area 135-04 4 112-10 129-07 126-00 129-08 135-04 124-02 6 Henry Phillips 12 Waterville H 134-09 3 134-09 123-05 111-00 119-00 118-09 120-04 7 Dylan Staples 12 Gardiner Hig 134-06 2 130-03 134-06 133-00 126-10 FOUL 134-02 8 John Nicolo 11 York High Sc 131-05 1 121-00 131-05 130-00 118-05 103-07 124-00 9 Jonny Lettre 11 Cony High Sc 130-08 130-02 125-09 127-02 120-00 126-06 130-08 10 Kyle Sidaway 12 John Bapst M 126-09 126-09 115-08 116-09 11 Andrew Fairbrother 11 Belfast Area 119-06 119-06 115-00 105-06 12 Cohen Arpino 11 York High Sc 117-09 116-07 117-09 116-02 12 EJ Hunt 10 Lincoln Acad 117-09 84-00 108-03 117-09 14 Alex Pearl 11 Nokomis High 117-05 105-01 116-10 117-05 15 Maddox Demers 11 Leavitt Area 116-04 116-04 FOUL 103-05 16 Jeff Bickford 11 Cony High Sc 114-08 FOUL 114-08 105-05 17 Rufus MacVane 11 Yarmouth Hig 112-00 99-04 107-09 112-00 18 Nathaniel Foote 11 York High Sc 111-07 108-03 111-07 106-08 19 Isaac Thompson 12 Lincoln Acad 110-06 94-02 110-06 103-03 20 James Cote 12 Old Town Hig 110-05 95-00 91-00 110-05 21 Minh Ha 9 Belfast Area 106-03 84-05 106-03 91-07 22 Tommy Gray 12 Cape Elizabe 102-08 93-08 102-08 93-04 23 Ben Hamelin 11 Waterville H 101-00 98-08 85-05 101-00 24 Josh Kidd 11 Cony High Sc 100-07 100-07 98-10 91-08 25 Killian Pottle 10 Old Town Hig 98-00 98-00 93-05 94-05 26 Damarion Gagnon 10 Caribou High 86-09 82-11 86-05 86-09 Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk ======================================================================= Class B Rec: R 6:08.08 2001 Ben Shorey, Ellsworth 22' winner: 8:01.64 Jackson Boudreau, Gardiner Hig Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Roan Donaghy 10 Lincoln Acad 7:40.14 10 1:43.614 (1:43.614) 3:42.274 (1:58.660) 5:44.665 (2:02.391) 7:40.137 (1:55.472) 2 Thomas Leggat-Barr 11 Greely High 7:40.15 8 1:45.870 (1:45.870) 3:43.129 (1:57.259) 5:44.211 (2:01.083) 7:40.144 (1:55.934) 3 Wesley Hitchcook 11 Caribou High 8:01.27 6 1:45.518 (1:45.518) 3:48.423 (2:02.905) 5:57.626 (2:09.204) 8:01.266 (2:03.640) 4 Nick Anderson 11 Caribou High 8:10.50 5 1:46.310 (1:46.310) 3:49.596 (2:03.286) 5:59.759 (2:10.164) 8:10.500 (2:10.741) 5 Aidyn Herring 9 Lincoln Acad 8:26.17 4 1:47.909 (1:47.909) 3:58.282 (2:10.373) 6:14.584 (2:16.303) 8:26.164 (2:11.580) 6 William Leach 12 Gardiner Hig 8:46.13 3 1:57.030 (1:57.030) 4:13.903 (2:16.873) 6:34.606 (2:20.704) 8:46.126 (2:11.520) 7 Alerick Sands 11 Poland Regio 8:57.31 2 1:57.409 (1:57.409) 4:13.776 (2:16.368) 6:37.098 (2:23.322) 8:57.308 (2:20.210) 8 Noah Brisson 11 Leavitt Area 9:00.59 1 2:08.097 (2:08.097) 4:26.877 (2:18.780) 6:48.465 (2:21.589) 9:00.582 (2:12.117) 9 Connor Parson 11 Lincoln Acad 9:02.87 2:04.834 (2:04.834) 4:23.549 (2:18.715) 6:46.354 (2:22.805) 9:02.869 (2:16.516) 10 Will Fougere 11 Cape Elizabe 9:03.56 2:08.032 (2:08.032) 4:27.813 (2:19.781) 6:49.958 (2:22.145) 9:03.551 (2:13.594) 11 Phineas Scherrer 9 Leavitt Area 9:04.44 2:05.380 (2:05.380) 4:23.683 (2:18.303) 6:46.045 (2:22.363) 9:04.440 (2:18.395) 12 Daniel Koelle 10 Lincoln Acad 9:13.28 2:05.704 (2:05.704) 4:26.346 (2:20.643) 6:53.883 (2:27.537) 9:13.279 (2:19.396) 13 Otto Hibl 10 Morse High S 9:22.65 2:13.087 (2:13.087) 4:38.407 (2:25.320) 7:03.517 (2:25.110) 9:22.649 (2:19.132) 14 Isaiah Sabean 9 Cony High Sc 9:23.64 2:14.265 (2:14.265) 4:37.749 (2:23.485) 7:03.173 (2:25.424) 9:23.634 (2:20.462) 15 Brady Delaware 10 Waterville H 10:23.11 2:18.099 (2:18.099) 5:01.934 (2:43.835) 7:45.737 (2:43.804) 10:23.110 (2:37.374) -- Edward Bell 11 Caribou High DQ bent knee 1:57.072 (1:57.072) 4:26.848 (2:29.776) 7:07.139 (2:40.291) 9:49.235 (2:42.097)