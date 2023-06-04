Leavitt Boys Win Class B State Track and Field Title *

Leavitt Boys Win Class B State Track and Field Title *

Getty Images/iStockphoto

In horrible conditions, the Leavitt Boys won the Class B State Track and Field Title at Freeport High School on Saturday, June 3rd. Conditions were so bad that the pole vault and high jump couldn't safely be contested and will be completed at another time.

* These results are with the pole vault and high jump not completed because of safety concerns. These events i are scheduled to be made up at another date which could affect team totals.

Here are the Top 10 Team Results

  1. Leavitt - 79
  2. York - 73
  3. Greely - 61
  4. Freeport -50
  5. MDI - 43
  6. Yarmouth - 41
  7. Poland - 40
  8. Morse - 32
  9. Caribou - 29
  10. Old Town - 27

Congratulations to MDI's Miles Burr who broke the 200 Meter Dash record with a time of 22.18. He broke Wells' Justin Vigeant's record of 22.22 set in 2007.

Also congratulations to Matt Charpentier of York, who set the state record in Shot Put with a throw of 60-11.25 breaking Jim Dawson's (Lawrence) 1979 record of 59-01.75.

Here are the individual results

 
Boys 100 Meter Dash
===================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 10.95  2022        Miles Burr, Mt. Desert-ME                   
  22' winner:   10.95              Miles Burr, Mt. Desert                      
    Name                    Year School                 Prelims  H#
===================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Miles Burr                11 Mt. Desert I             11.02q  1 
  2 Wes Merrill               12 Yarmouth Hig             11.35q  3 
  3 Harry Dougherty           12 Yarmouth Hig             11.37q  4 
  4 Mason Henderson            9 Leavitt Area             11.38q  2 
  5 Dayton Calder             12 Leavitt Area             11.39q  3 
  6 Andrew Card               12 Morse High S             11.50q  4 
  7 Nick Garey                12 Poland Regio             11.63q  4 
  8 Israel Ditanduka          10 Freeport Hig             11.67q  1 
  9 Gregory McDonald          12 Wells High S             11.71   4 
 10 Ethan Njitoh              12 Greely High              11.74   2 
 11 Jordan Anderson           10 Lincoln Acad             11.76   1 
 12 Adam Allen                12 Nokomis High             11.76   2 
 13 Logan Berube              11 Leavitt Area             11.78   2 
 14 Giovanni Warren           12 Poland Regio             11.86   3 
 15 Jacob Adams Prince        12 Fryeburg Aca             11.86   4 
 16 Dawson Harrison           11 Waterville H             11.90   1 
 17 Ethan Hoffman             10 Yarmouth Hig             11.96   3 
 18 Connor McFarland          12 Lincoln Acad             11.99   1 
 19 Kyle LaBreck              11 Caribou High             12.03   3 
 20 Silas Green               11 Morse High S             12.08   4 
 21 Aiden Mitchell            11 Mt. Desert I             12.09   3 
 22 Caleb Ferrell             10 Yarmouth Hig             12.14   2 
 23 Jaiden Concepcion         12 Wells High S             12.14   1 
 24 James Rickman             12 Cape Elizabe             12.15   4 
 25 Charlie Thelen             9 Morse High S             12.15   2 
 26 Jack Lamoreau             10 Presque Isle             12.16   2 
 27 Jahmiyo Gillis            10 Cony High Sc             12.21   1 
 28 Jorden Cote               12 Old Town Hig             12.28   2 
 29 Samuel Kim                11 Greely High              12.52   4 
 30 Cadyn Langlois            11 Poland Regio             13.06   3 
 
Boys 100 Meter Dash
=======================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 10.95  2022        Miles Burr, Mt. Desert-ME                   
  22' winner:   10.95              Miles Burr, Mt. Desert                      
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
Finals
  1 Miles Burr                11 Mt. Desert I             11.00   10   
  2 Mason Henderson            9 Leavitt Area             11.14    8   
  3 Dayton Calder             12 Leavitt Area             11.42    6   
  4 Wes Merrill               12 Yarmouth Hig             11.43    5   
  5 Andrew Card               12 Morse High S             11.46    4   
  6 Nick Garey                12 Poland Regio             11.46    3   
  7 Harry Dougherty           12 Yarmouth Hig             11.59    2   
  8 Israel Ditanduka          10 Freeport Hig             11.76    1   
 
Boys 200 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 22.22  2007        Justin Vigeant, Wells                       
  22' winner:   22.41              Miles Burr, Mt. Desert                      
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Miles Burr                11 Mt. Desert I             22.18R  4  10   
  2 Mason Henderson            9 Leavitt Area             22.82   4   8   
  3 Andrew Card               12 Morse High S             23.20   4   6   
  4 Nick Garey                12 Poland Regio             23.37   4   5   
  5 Harry Dougherty           12 Yarmouth Hig             23.43   4   4   
  6 Dayton Calder             12 Leavitt Area             23.83   4   3   
  7 Giovanni Warren           12 Poland Regio             24.04   2   2   
  8 Logan Berube              11 Leavitt Area             24.10   4   1   
  9 Ethan Njitoh              12 Greely High              24.12   3 
 10 Parker Higgins            12 Lawrence Hig             24.39   2 
 11 Wade Desrosiers           10 Leavitt Area             24.49   2 
 12 Silas Green               11 Morse High S             24.52   1 
 13 Aiden Mitchell            11 Mt. Desert I             24.60   1 
 14 Israel Ditanduka          10 Freeport Hig             24.60   3 
 15 Dawson Harrison           11 Waterville H             24.61   2 
 16 Cody Wall                 11 Freeport Hig             24.67   1 
 17 Evan Durepo               10 Caribou High             24.69   3 
 18 Alden Rice                12 Freeport Hig             24.71   2 
 19 Kaden Bonin               12 Belfast Area             24.86   1 
 20 Jack Lamoreau             10 Presque Isle             24.95   1 
 21 Andrew Turlo              12 Waterville H             25.02   2 
 22 Cole Hamner               11 Cony High Sc             25.08   1 
 23 Samuel Kim                11 Greely High              25.46   3 
 24 Jaiden Concepcion         12 Wells High S             25.50   1 
 
Boys 400 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 49.2h  1989        Eric Nedeau, Kennebunk                      
  22' winner:   50.78              Andrew Card, Morse                          
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Andrew Card               12 Morse High S             50.57   3  10   
  2 Miles Burr                11 Mt. Desert I             51.37   3   8   
  3 Ethan Hoffman             10 Yarmouth Hig             53.43   3   6   
  4 Evan Durepo               10 Caribou High             53.47   3   5   
  5 Nick Choate               12 Erskine Acad             53.95   3   4   
  6 Owen Partridge            10 Greely High              53.96   3   3   
  7 Isak Robichaud            10 John Bapst M             54.10   2   2   
  8 Slavik Moody              11 Medomak Vall             54.38   2   1   
  9 Andrew Turlo              12 Waterville H             54.41   3 
 10 Evan Babcock               9 John Bapst M             54.51   3 
 11 James Rickman             12 Cape Elizabe             54.54   2 
 12 Owen Spaulding            12 York High Sc             54.80   2 
 13 Tyler Wilkinson           10 John Bapst M             55.58   1 
 14 Oliver McNamara           11 Lincoln Acad             56.00   2 
 15 Gabe Kelley               12 Belfast Area             56.01   1 
 16 Theo Ruehsen              12 Waterville H             56.04   2 
 17 Ethan Demmons              9 Cony High Sc             56.08   2 
 18 Elias Pluecker            11 Medomak Vall             56.11   1 
 19 Sean Allen                11 Greely High              56.62   1 
 20 Jacob Sullivan            10 Gardiner Hig             57.68   1 
 21 Nicholas Theodore         12 Greely High              57.86   1 
 22 Josh Keiser               12 Presque Isle             58.01   1 
 23 Tony Reiling              11 Gray New Glo             58.56   1 
 
Boys 800 Meter Run
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 1:53.8h  1995        Joe Moody, Mt. View                       
  22' winner:   2:02.07              Hunter Pruett, York                       
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Henry Horne               12 Freeport Hig           2:01.83   3  10   
       1:03.947 (1:03.947)          2:01.822 (57.875)
  2 Sam Hunter                11 York High Sc           2:02.30   3   8   
       1:04.322 (1:04.322)          2:02.297 (57.975)
  3 Hunter Clukey             12 John Bapst M           2:03.54   3   6   
       1:04.144 (1:04.144)          2:03.531 (59.387)
  4 Hayden MacArthur          12 Greely High            2:03.95   3   5   
       1:03.789 (1:03.789)        2:03.948 (1:00.160)
  5 Evan Hankins              11 Yarmouth Hig           2:04.18   2   4   
       1:00.337 (1:00.337)        2:04.173 (1:03.836)
  6 Ezra Gronlund             12 Lake Region            2:04.69   2   3   
       1:00.170 (1:00.170)        2:04.685 (1:04.515)
  7 Jonny Fulton              11 Yarmouth Hig           2:06.16   3   2   
       1:04.125 (1:04.125)        2:06.157 (1:02.032)
  8 Gilman Taylor             11 John Bapst M           2:06.70   3   1   
       1:04.539 (1:04.539)        2:06.694 (1:02.155)
  9 Levi Riggs                 9 Morse High S           2:07.75   2 
       1:02.530 (1:02.530)        2:07.742 (1:05.213)
 10 Logan Ouellette           12 Leavitt Area           2:08.06   2 
       1:02.581 (1:02.581)        2:08.055 (1:05.474)
 11 Alex Gilbert               9 Freeport Hig           2:08.25   3 
       1:04.408 (1:04.408)        2:08.250 (1:03.842)
 12 Preston Gerry             11 Gray New Glo           2:08.71   3 
       1:03.635 (1:03.635)        2:08.703 (1:05.069)
 13 Caleb Luckern             12 Lawrence Hig           2:09.76   2 
       1:01.870 (1:01.870)        2:09.751 (1:07.881)
 14 Finn Furtney              12 Freeport Hig           2:11.46   2 
       1:03.193 (1:03.193)        2:11.456 (1:08.264)
 15 David Patnaude            11 Wells High S           2:12.19   3 
       1:04.727 (1:04.727)        2:12.188 (1:07.462)
 16 Ben Foreman               12 Morse High S           2:12.66   1 
       1:04.139 (1:04.139)
 17 Ben Tripp                 11 Oceanside Hi           2:12.67   1 
       1:04.048 (1:04.048)
 18 Sam York                  12 Mt. Desert I           2:12.79   3 
       1:04.435 (1:04.435)        2:12.782 (1:08.347)
 19 Sam Craighead             12 Mt. Desert I           2:13.50   2 
       1:04.906 (1:04.906)        2:13.491 (1:08.585)
 20 Ian Moore                 12 Freeport Hig           2:14.15   2 
       1:03.537 (1:03.537)        2:14.142 (1:10.605)
 21 Liam McKernan             11 Mt. Desert I           2:15.05   2 
       1:04.520 (1:04.520)        2:15.041 (1:10.522)
 22 Sebastian Hesser          11 Cape Elizabe           2:15.25   1 
       1:04.380 (1:04.380)
 23 James Mooney              11 Cony High Sc           2:18.11   1 
       1:06.406 (1:06.406)
 24 Jed Hartley               10 John Bapst M           2:19.85   1 
       1:07.684 (1:07.684)
 25 Danzig Nave               10 Nokomis High           2:21.27   1 
       1:03.888 (1:03.888)
 26 Jean Antoine              12 Freeport Hig           2:21.43   1 
       1:06.561 (1:06.561)
 27 Aleksander Carsley        11 Nokomis High           2:23.26   1 
       1:07.403 (1:07.403)
 28 Jackson Veilleux          10 Cony High Sc           2:37.21   1 
       1:12.143 (1:12.143)
 
Boys 1600 Meter Run
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 4:09.88  2014        Dan Curts, Ellsworth                      
  22' winner:   4:31.43              Henry Horne, Freeport                     
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Henry Horne               12 Freeport Hig           4:24.01   3  10   
       1:06.187 (1:06.187)        2:14.444 (1:08.257)        3:22.921 (1:08.478)
       4:24.003 (1:01.082)
  2 Carter Libby              11 Gray New Glo           4:25.67   3   8   
       1:05.832 (1:05.832)        2:14.082 (1:08.250)        3:22.635 (1:08.554)
       4:25.669 (1:03.035)
  3 Alex Gilbert               9 Freeport Hig           4:35.00   3   6   
       1:06.847 (1:06.847)        2:17.094 (1:10.247)        3:30.242 (1:13.149)
       4:34.991 (1:04.750)
  4 Sam York                  12 Mt. Desert I           4:35.78   3   5   
       1:06.637 (1:06.637)        2:17.030 (1:10.394)        3:30.080 (1:13.050)
       4:35.776 (1:05.696)
  5 Landon Morrison           11 York High Sc           4:36.00   3   4   
       1:07.519 (1:07.519)        3:31.945 (2:24.427)        4:35.998 (1:04.053)
  6 William Coull             10 Greely High            4:37.27   3   3   
       1:07.244 (1:07.244)        2:17.842 (1:10.599)        3:30.507 (1:12.665)
       4:37.265 (1:06.759)
  7 Logan Ouellette           12 Leavitt Area           4:37.32   3   2   
       1:07.442 (1:07.442)        2:18.057 (1:10.615)        3:31.023 (1:12.966)
       4:37.312 (1:06.290)
  8 Grady Kemp                12 Lake Region            4:39.22   3   1   
       1:08.142 (1:08.142)        2:18.919 (1:10.777)        3:31.562 (1:12.644)
       4:39.218 (1:07.656)
  9 Preston Gerry             11 Gray New Glo           4:46.85   2 
       1:08.327 (1:08.327)        2:22.230 (1:13.903)        3:37.023 (1:14.794)
       4:46.841 (1:09.819)
 10 Liam Card                 12 Lincoln Acad           4:47.67   3 
       1:07.805 (1:07.805)        2:19.749 (1:11.945)        3:34.431 (1:14.682)
       4:47.669 (1:13.238)
 11 Liam McKernan             11 Mt. Desert I           4:52.12   2 
       1:12.994 (1:12.994)        2:28.632 (1:15.639)        3:42.470 (1:13.838)
       4:52.116 (1:09.647)
 12 Gabe Durazo               11 Leavitt Area           4:52.37   2 
       1:07.140 (1:07.140)        2:23.536 (1:16.396)        3:43.600 (1:20.064)
       4:52.366 (1:08.767)
 13 Eliot O'Mahoney           11 Lincoln Acad           4:53.43   2 
       1:09.317 (1:09.317)        2:24.979 (1:15.662)        3:42.156 (1:17.178)
       4:53.427 (1:11.271)
 14 Elijah Jakubisn           10 Nokomis High           4:54.57   1 
        1:12.6 (1:12.6)    2:28.1 (1:15.5)    3:43.5 (1:15.4)    4:54.6 (1:11.1)
 15 Conner Smith              10 Freeport Hig           4:55.50   2 
       1:14.007 (1:14.007)        2:29.157 (1:15.150)        3:45.296 (1:16.140)
       4:55.497 (1:10.201)
 16 Finn Furtney              12 Freeport Hig           4:56.15   1 
        1:14.0 (1:14.0)    2:32.5 (1:18.6)    3:48.5 (1:16.1)    4:56.2 (1:07.7)
 17 Stuart Baybutt            12 Yarmouth Hig           4:56.45   1 
        1:13.5 (1:13.5)    2:31.9 (1:18.4)    3:49.0 (1:17.2)    4:56.5 (1:07.5)
 18 Ian Moore                 12 Freeport Hig           4:56.77   1 
        1:13.9 (1:13.9)    2:33.1 (1:19.3)    3:47.4 (1:14.3)    4:56.8 (1:09.5)
 19 Riley Dunn                12 Morse High S           4:58.60   2 
       1:10.545 (1:10.545)        2:27.082 (1:16.537)        3:45.728 (1:18.646)
       4:58.595 (1:12.868)
 20 Hayden Atkinson            9 York High Sc           4:58.61   2 
       1:12.215 (1:12.215)        2:28.979 (1:16.764)        3:46.368 (1:17.390)
       4:58.604 (1:12.236)
 21 Jackson Libby              9 Gray New Glo           4:59.77   1 
        1:14.6 (1:14.6)    2:33.6 (1:19.0)    3:49.6 (1:16.1)    4:59.8 (1:10.3)
 22 Sebastian Hesser          11 Cape Elizabe           5:00.58   1 
        1:13.7 (1:13.7)    2:33.0 (1:19.3)    3:50.0 (1:17.1)    5:00.6 (1:10.6)
 23 Sam Goldey                11 Cony High Sc           5:00.73   2 
       1:09.667 (1:09.667)        2:25.685 (1:16.018)        3:44.623 (1:18.939)
       5:00.726 (1:16.104)
 24 Joshua Leinwand           12 Yarmouth Hig           5:01.92   1 
        1:13.5 (1:13.5)    2:32.7 (1:19.3)    3:50.8 (1:18.1)    5:01.9 (1:11.2)
 25 Jed Hartley               10 John Bapst M           5:02.36   1 
        1:13.1 (1:13.1)    2:30.2 (1:17.1)    3:48.6 (1:18.5)    5:02.4 (1:13.8)
 26 Cameron Pernal            10 Yarmouth Hig           5:05.53   1 
        1:15.3 (1:15.3)    2:34.9 (1:19.6)    3:51.3 (1:16.5)    5:05.5 (1:14.3)
 27 Nathan Pires              11 Yarmouth Hig           5:08.22   1 
        1:15.1 (1:15.1)    2:34.6 (1:19.5)    3:52.7 (1:18.2)    5:08.2 (1:15.6)
 28 Nicholas Russ             11 Lincoln Acad           5:18.73   2 
       1:15.362 (1:15.362)        2:35.709 (1:20.347)        3:59.229 (1:23.520)
       5:18.725 (1:19.496)
 29 Matthew Cormier           11 Ellsworth Hi           5:31.62   2 
       1:14.440 (1:14.440)        2:35.820 (1:21.381)        4:02.693 (1:26.873)
       5:31.619 (1:28.926)
 
Boys 3200 Meter Run
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R  9:19.34  2003        Ben True, Greely                         
  22' winner:   10:00.32              Vaughn Lindenau, Cape Elizabeth          
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Henry Horne               12 Freeport Hig           9:52.57   2  10   
       1:12.186 (1:12.186)        2:32.612 (1:20.426)        3:50.491 (1:17.880)
       5:08.083 (1:17.592)        6:22.330 (1:14.248)        7:37.870 (1:15.540)
       8:50.139 (1:12.269)        9:52.565 (1:02.427)
  2 Aedyn Hughes              10 Ellsworth Hi           9:59.30   2   8   
       1:12.558 (1:12.558)        2:32.903 (1:20.345)        3:50.700 (1:17.797)
       5:07.803 (1:17.104)        6:22.038 (1:14.235)        7:37.563 (1:15.525)
       8:49.869 (1:12.306)        9:59.297 (1:09.429)
  3 Carter Libby              11 Gray New Glo          10:06.86   2   6   
       1:13.140 (1:13.140)        2:33.289 (1:20.149)        3:51.312 (1:18.024)
       5:09.007 (1:17.695)        6:23.672 (1:14.665)        7:40.325 (1:16.654)
       8:56.711 (1:16.386)       10:06.858 (1:10.147)
  4 Aidan Ring                10 York High Sc          10:08.53   2   5   
       1:13.620 (1:13.620)        2:33.680 (1:20.061)        3:50.909 (1:17.229)
       5:08.410 (1:17.502)        6:22.702 (1:14.292)        7:39.350 (1:16.649)
       8:56.247 (1:16.897)       10:08.523 (1:12.276)
  5 Nick Choate               12 Erskine Acad          10:08.85   2   4   
       1:13.190 (1:13.190)        2:32.975 (1:19.785)        3:50.609 (1:17.634)
       5:08.446 (1:17.838)        6:24.047 (1:15.601)        7:41.461 (1:17.415)
       9:00.264 (1:18.803)       10:08.843 (1:08.580)
  6 Grady Kemp                12 Lake Region           10:11.41   2   3   
       1:14.354 (1:14.354)        2:33.898 (1:19.545)        3:51.903 (1:18.005)
       5:09.523 (1:17.620)        6:25.480 (1:15.958)        7:42.136 (1:16.656)
       9:00.690 (1:18.555)       10:11.402 (1:10.712)
  7 Landon Morrison           11 York High Sc          10:13.86   2   2   
       1:13.339 (1:13.339)        2:33.509 (1:20.170)        3:51.551 (1:18.043)
       5:09.177 (1:17.626)        6:25.871 (1:16.695)        7:46.351 (1:20.480)
       9:04.418 (1:18.067)       10:13.851 (1:09.434)
  8 Indie Brogan              12 Wells High S          10:16.66   1   1   
       1:08.150 (1:08.150)        2:24.173 (1:16.023)        3:43.513 (1:19.340)
       5:03.407 (1:19.895)        6:24.654 (1:21.248)        7:44.963 (1:20.310)
       9:03.839 (1:18.876)       10:16.657 (1:12.818)
  9 Ephraim Willey            12 Caribou High          10:17.97   2 
       1:14.118 (1:14.118)        2:34.170 (1:20.052)        3:50.961 (1:16.792)
       5:09.035 (1:18.074)        6:25.179 (1:16.145)        7:43.485 (1:18.306)
       9:03.033 (1:19.549)       10:17.962 (1:14.930)
 10 Will Robbins              12 Belfast Area          10:18.39   2 
       1:14.663 (1:14.663)        2:34.355 (1:19.693)        3:51.637 (1:17.282)
       5:09.872 (1:18.235)        6:26.660 (1:16.788)        7:45.896 (1:19.237)
       9:05.136 (1:19.240)       10:18.386 (1:13.250)
 11 Will Spaulding            11 Freeport Hig          10:20.15   2 
       2:32.645 (2:32.645)        3:50.461 (1:17.817)        5:08.837 (1:18.376)
       6:27.144 (1:18.307)        7:46.744 (1:19.600)        9:06.804 (1:20.060)
      10:20.150 (1:13.346)
 12 Teo Steverlynck-Horne     11 Freeport Hig          10:24.72   1 
       1:12.953 (1:12.953)        2:31.230 (1:18.277)        3:52.198 (1:20.968)
       5:13.717 (1:21.520)        6:33.840 (1:20.124)        7:54.863 (1:21.023)
       9:12.631 (1:17.769)       10:24.713 (1:12.082)
 13 Michael Maines            12 Gray New Glo          10:26.27   2 
       1:14.293 (1:14.293)        2:33.862 (1:19.570)        3:52.292 (1:18.430)
       5:10.506 (1:18.215)        6:27.941 (1:17.435)        7:48.432 (1:20.491)
       9:09.997 (1:21.565)       10:26.266 (1:16.270)
 14 Abraham Medrano            9 Wells High S          10:26.47   1 
       1:12.418 (1:12.418)        2:30.024 (1:17.606)        3:48.879 (1:18.855)
       5:10.004 (1:21.125)        6:29.572 (1:19.568)        7:50.103 (1:20.532)
       9:10.024 (1:19.921)       10:26.468 (1:16.445)
 15 George Ferland            12 Caribou High          10:30.00   1 
       1:10.670 (1:10.670)        2:30.612 (1:19.942)        3:51.869 (1:21.258)
       5:13.753 (1:21.884)        6:33.826 (1:20.074)        7:55.239 (1:21.414)
       9:18.190 (1:22.951)       10:29.996 (1:11.806)
 16 Eliot O'Mahoney           11 Lincoln Acad          10:31.19   2 
       1:13.475 (1:13.475)        2:33.268 (1:19.794)        3:51.387 (1:18.120)
       7:52.035 (4:00.648)        9:15.225 (1:23.190)       10:31.190 (1:15.966)
 17 William Coull             10 Greely High           10:31.55   1 
       1:12.602 (1:12.602)        2:30.067 (1:17.465)        3:48.838 (1:18.772)
       5:10.133 (1:21.295)        6:31.872 (1:21.739)        7:55.392 (1:23.520)
       9:17.195 (1:21.804)       10:31.549 (1:14.355)
 18 Riley Dunn                12 Morse High S          10:32.92   1 
       1:13.243 (1:13.243)        2:33.573 (1:20.331)        3:55.582 (1:22.009)
       5:17.816 (1:22.235)        6:40.328 (1:22.513)        8:01.728 (1:21.400)
         8:12.051 (10.323)       10:32.914 (2:20.864)
 19 Nathan Pires              11 Yarmouth Hig          10:33.28   2 
       2:34.841 (2:34.841)        3:55.339 (1:20.498)        5:16.510 (1:21.172)
       6:38.208 (1:21.698)        8:01.715 (1:23.508)        9:23.459 (1:21.744)
      10:33.276 (1:09.818)
 20 Ken Hermawan              11 York High Sc          10:34.38   1 
       1:10.826 (1:10.826)        2:30.844 (1:20.019)        3:51.981 (1:21.137)
       5:14.401 (1:22.420)        6:34.742 (1:20.341)        7:56.763 (1:22.022)
       9:17.704 (1:20.941)       10:34.378 (1:16.674)
 21 Gabe Durazo               11 Leavitt Area          10:37.77   2 
       1:15.560 (1:15.560)        2:34.226 (1:18.666)        3:54.770 (1:20.545)
       5:15.443 (1:20.673)        6:36.504 (1:21.061)        8:00.302 (1:23.799)
       9:24.245 (1:23.943)       10:37.769 (1:13.525)
 22 Ethan Roach               11 John Bapst M          10:38.88   1 
       1:10.997 (1:10.997)        2:30.417 (1:19.420)        3:49.198 (1:18.781)
       5:10.311 (1:21.114)        6:30.951 (1:20.640)        7:55.598 (1:24.648)
       9:18.366 (1:22.768)       10:38.873 (1:20.508)
 23 Liam Card                 12 Lincoln Acad          10:39.39   1 
       1:12.056 (1:12.056)        2:34.367 (1:22.311)        3:55.911 (1:21.545)
       5:18.107 (1:22.196)        6:39.938 (1:21.831)        8:01.257 (1:21.320)
       9:22.383 (1:21.127)       10:39.387 (1:17.004)
 24 Cade Potts                 9 Greely High           10:40.15   1 
       1:15.029 (1:15.029)        2:36.109 (1:21.080)        3:57.693 (1:21.584)
       5:18.793 (1:21.100)        6:39.168 (1:20.375)        8:02.109 (1:22.942)
       9:23.632 (1:21.523)       10:40.150 (1:16.519)
 25 Finn Morris               11 Cape Elizabe          10:51.12   1 
       1:18.397 (1:18.397)        2:43.032 (1:24.635)        4:06.731 (1:23.700)
       5:28.390 (1:21.660)        6:50.504 (1:22.115)        8:13.003 (1:22.500)
       9:35.057 (1:22.054)       10:51.113 (1:16.056)
 26 Cameron Pernal            10 Yarmouth Hig          10:52.29   1 
       1:17.535 (1:17.535)        2:36.537 (1:19.002)        4:01.107 (1:24.570)
       5:24.081 (1:22.975)        6:48.247 (1:24.166)        8:12.057 (1:23.810)
       9:35.423 (1:23.367)       10:52.284 (1:16.861)
 27 Cornelius Welsh           12 Yarmouth Hig          10:52.76   1 
       1:17.321 (1:17.321)        2:40.678 (1:23.358)        4:03.994 (1:23.316)
       5:28.318 (1:24.325)        6:51.646 (1:23.328)        8:15.981 (1:24.335)
       9:40.052 (1:24.071)       10:52.758 (1:12.707)
 28 Isaac Pendleton           12 Yarmouth Hig          10:53.60   1 
       1:17.632 (1:17.632)        2:41.926 (1:24.295)        4:05.168 (1:23.243)
       5:27.677 (1:22.509)        6:51.173 (1:23.496)        8:14.029 (1:22.857)
       9:36.321 (1:22.292)       10:53.593 (1:17.272)
 29 Sam Goldey                11 Cony High Sc          11:02.90   1 
       1:13.511 (1:13.511)        2:36.250 (1:22.740)        4:02.570 (1:26.320)
       5:29.344 (1:26.775)        6:53.155 (1:23.811)        8:20.075 (1:26.920)
       9:44.435 (1:24.360)       11:02.898 (1:18.464)
 30 Nicholas Russ             11 Lincoln Acad          11:20.32   1 
       1:17.027 (1:17.027)        2:40.600 (1:23.574)        4:03.690 (1:23.090)
       5:28.301 (1:24.611)        6:53.804 (1:25.504)        8:23.074 (1:29.270)
       9:53.523 (1:30.450)       11:20.315 (1:26.792)
 -- Hayden MacArthur          12 Greely High                DNF   2 
       1:13.902 (1:13.902)        2:33.889 (1:19.987)        3:52.605 (1:18.717)
       5:12.520 (1:19.915)        6:37.050 (1:24.530)        8:02.517 (1:25.468)
 
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
===================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 14.53  2019        Zachary Beaton, Hermon                      
  22' winner:   15.67              Nolan Garey, Poland                         
    Name                    Year School                 Prelims  H#
===================================================================
Preliminaries
  1 Nolan Garey               12 Poland Regio             15.24q  1 
  2 Stephen Pierre            10 Leavitt Area             15.46q  2 
  3 Jonah Guiboard            11 Greely High              15.60q  3 
  4 Josiah Hays               12 Medomak Vall             16.15q  3 
  5 Charlie Newton            11 York High Sc             16.34q  4 
  6 James Cote                12 Old Town Hig             16.38q  1 
  7 Alecssander Freitas       12 Lake Region              16.40q  1 
  8 Peter Thelander           10 Lincoln Acad             16.78q  4 
  9 Malachi Cummings          12 Presque Isle             17.41   2 
 10 Colby Ting                11 Yarmouth Hig             17.43   2 
 11 David Winchenbach         10 Lincoln Acad             17.51   3 
 12 Charles Anania            11 Greely High              17.56   3 
 13 Zack Emery                11 Fryeburg Aca             17.58   4 
 14 Noah Gibbs                10 Leavitt Area             18.10   3 
 15 Travis Harding            11 Cony High Sc             18.13   1 
 16 Caleb Ferrell             10 Yarmouth Hig             18.56   1 
 17 Damarion Gagnon           10 Caribou High             18.64   2 
 18 Mason Perkins             12 John Bapst M             18.72   4 
 19 Hunter Lemieux            12 Leavitt Area             18.90   2 
 20 Eli Daigle                11 Mt. Desert I             18.90   3 
 21 Benjamin Willey           10 Presque Isle             19.06   4 
 22 Dante DiNardi             10 Wells High S             19.25   1 
 23 Rowan Tate                11 Ellsworth Hi             19.26   4 
 24 Sam Wechsler              11 Waterville H             19.96   1 
 
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
=======================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 14.53  2019        Zachary Beaton, Hermon                      
  22' winner:   15.67              Nolan Garey, Poland                         
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
Finals
  1 Nolan Garey               12 Poland Regio             14.64   10   
  2 Stephen Pierre            10 Leavitt Area             15.86    8   
  3 Jonah Guiboard            11 Greely High              16.00    6   
  4 Josiah Hays               12 Medomak Vall             16.09    5   
  5 Charlie Newton            11 York High Sc             16.28    4   
  6 James Cote                12 Old Town Hig             16.65    3   
  7 Alecssander Freitas       12 Lake Region              16.96    2   
  8 Peter Thelander           10 Lincoln Acad             17.00    1   
 
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 37.9h  1991        Ryan Werner, Scarborough                    
  22' winner:   41.83              Gage Cooney, Greely                         
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Nolan Garey               12 Poland Regio             42.52   2  10   
  2 Jonah Guiboard            11 Greely High              42.93   2   8   
  3 Kyle LaBreck              11 Caribou High             43.01   2   6   
  4 Stephen Pierre            10 Leavitt Area             43.07   2   5   
  5 Alecssander Freitas       12 Lake Region              43.08   2   4   
  6 Peter Thelander           10 Lincoln Acad             43.74   2   3   
  7 Charles Anania            11 Greely High              44.22   1   2   
  8 Gaelan Lucey              11 Greely High              44.41   2   1   
  9 Exaucee Namwira           11 Morse High S             45.66   2 
 10 Luca Hardy                10 Cony High Sc             45.99   1 
 11 Chase Roth-Wells          11 Morse High S             46.08   1 
 12 Graham Lamprey            11 York High Sc             46.50   1 
 13 Stuart Baybutt            12 Yarmouth Hig             46.97   1 
 14 Rowan Tate                11 Ellsworth Hi             48.62   1 
 15 Travis Harding            11 Cony High Sc             49.80   1 
 
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 43.99  2012        Falmouth                                    
                       J Buhelt, M Kingry, G Burfiend, J Polewaczyk      
  22' winner:   45.07              Greely High School                          
                       E Dutil, B Libby, M Young, C Knox                 
    School                                               Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Yarmouth High School                                  45.40   3  10   
     1) Wes Merrill 12                  2) Caleb Ferrell 10               
     3) Colby Ting 11                   4) Harry Dougherty 12             
  2 Poland Regional High School                           45.69   3   8   
     1) Nick Garey 12                   2) Cadyn Langlois 11              
     3) Giovanni Warren 12              4) Nolan Garey 12                 
  3 Leavitt Area High School                              46.04   3   6   
     1) Logan Berube 11                 2) Wade Desrosiers 10             
     3) Dayton Calder 12                4) Mason Henderson 9              
  4 Freeport High School                                  46.47   2   5   
     1) Israel Ditanduka 10             2) Alden Rice 12                  
     3) Cody Wall 11                    4) Tristan Hatton 12              
  5 Cony High School                                      46.94   3   4   
     1) Danny Phan 11                   2) Jahmiyo Gillis 10              
     3) Eli Orth 12                     4) Conor Morin 12                 
  6 Morse High School                                     47.40   2   3   
     1) Charlie Thelen 9                2) Chase Roth-Wells 11            
     3) Brett Lindsay 10                4) Exaucee Namwira 11             
  7 Waterville High School                                47.55   2   2   
     1) Ethan Goodrich 9                2) Andrew Turlo 12                
     3) Hunter Willett 9                4) Dawson Harrison 11             
  8 Ellsworth High School                                 48.67   3   1   
     1) Caleb Jenkins 9                 2) Josiah James-Chin 11           
     3) Alex McGowan 9                  4) Drew Pierson 12                
  9 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                        48.97   2 
     1) Mason Perkins 12                2) Hayden Rollins 11              
     3) Evan Babcock 9                  4) Nathan Butler 11               
 10 Fryeburg Academy                                      49.10   2 
     1) Haruki Takagi 10                2) Livne Tavor-Grinberg 11        
     3) Idan Or 11                      4) Jacob Adams Prince 12          
 11 Presque Isle High School                              49.17   1 
     1) Benjamin Willey 10              2) Eli Mosher 9                   
     3) Charlie Peers 10                4) Jack Lamoreau 10               
 12 Lincoln Academy                                       49.34   2 
     1) David Winchenbach 10            2) Gavin Peck 11                  
     3) Peter Thelander 10              4) Connor McFarland 12            
 13 Old Town High School                                  49.54   1 
     1) Andrew Wolfertz 11              2) Jorden Cote 12                 
     3) Griffin Murray 12               4) William Francis 10             
 14 Lawrence High School                                  49.59   1 
     1) Jayden Burnham 12               2) Leighton Bradford 9            
     3) Caleb Luckern 12                4) Parker Higgins 12              
 15 Caribou High School                                   49.59   2 
     1) Mason St Peter 11               2) Andrew Ring 11                 
     3) Konnor Huckins 12               4) James Cherrier 12              
 16 Mt. Desert Island High School                         49.77   3 
     1) Martin Hurley 9                 2) Daniel Freudig 11              
     3) Eli Daigle 11                   4) Aiden Mitchell 11              
 17 Medomak Valley High School                            49.80   1 
     1) Slavik Moody 11                 2) Dima Cheeseman 9               
     3) Josiah Hays 12                  4) Mohamedi Ngido 11              
 18 York High School                                      50.44   1 
     1) Jack Armlin 9                   2) Jack Estes 9                   
     3) Bronson Eldredge 9              4) Chris Dimino 9                 
 19 Erskine Academy                                       50.73   1 
     1) Kaden Crawford 10               2) Carter Rau 10                  
     3) Jack Murray 9                   4) Gage Moody 12                  
 20 Nokomis High School                                   50.83   2 
     1) Jacob Steiner 9                 2) Danzig Nave 10                 
     3) Alex Bates 9                    4) Adam Allen 12                  
 21 Gardiner High School                                  51.52   1 
     1) Thomas Murphy 12                2) Raku Shimoda 12                
     3) Justin Bertolini 11             4) Jacob Sullivan 10              
 22 Belfast Area High School                              53.25   1 
     1) Kaden Bonin 12                  2) Aidan Davison 11               
     3) Tristan Hughes 10               4) Miles Sagaas 9                 
 23 Wells High School                                     55.00   3 
     1) Dante DiNardi 10                2) Landon Fifield 9               
     3) Jackson Meagher 12              4) Jaiden Concepcion 12           
 -- Greely High School                                       DQ   3  Interference
     1) Samuel Kim 11                   2) Ethan Njitoh 12                
     3) Logan Vergara 10                4) Nicholas Theodore 12           
 
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 3:25.7h  1985        Nokomis                                   
                         Smith, Gipson, Wintle, Gipson                     
  22' winner:   3:35.53              Yarmouth High School                      
                         H Dougherty, A Kamm, O Gillan, F Dougherty        
    School                                               Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 York High School                                    3:35.69   4  10   
     1) Sam Hunter 11                   2) Owen Spaulding 12              
     3) Stefan MacGovern 11             4) Will Gear 11                   
       1:50.428 (1:50.428)          2:44.510 (54.082)          3:35.682 (51.172)
  2 Morse High School                                   3:36.76   4   8   
     1) Ben Foreman 12                  2) Silas Green 11                 
     3) Chase Roth-Wells 11             4) Andrew Card 12                 
       1:50.784 (1:50.784)          2:46.918 (56.135)          3:36.755 (49.837)
  3 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                      3:36.80   4   6   
     1) Tyler Wilkinson 10              2) Isak Robichaud 10              
     3) Gilman Taylor 11                4) Hunter Clukey 12               
       1:49.176 (1:49.176)          2:44.184 (55.009)          3:36.796 (52.612)
  4 Yarmouth High School                                3:39.71   3   5   
     1) Evan Hankins 11                 2) Jonny Fulton 11                
     3) Stuart Baybutt 12               4) Ethan Hoffman 10               
       1:51.751 (1:51.751)          2:45.865 (54.114)          3:39.708 (53.844)
  5 Leavitt Area High School                            3:45.54   1   4   
     1) Wade Desrosiers 10              2) Dominick Toscano 11            
     3) Mason Henderson 9               4) Jake Maheu 12                  
       1:51.355 (1:51.355)          2:50.084 (58.730)          3:45.540 (55.456)
  6 Waterville High School                              3:47.36   2   3   
     1) Theo Ruehsen 12                 2) Sam Wechsler 11                
     3) Ethan Goodrich 9                4) Andrew Turlo 12                
       1:54.685 (1:54.685)          2:53.669 (58.985)          3:47.351 (53.683)
  7 Medomak Valley High School                          3:48.47   4   2   
     1) Slavik Moody 11                 2) Dima Cheeseman 9               
     3) Elias Pluecker 11               4) Will Rush 11                   
       1:55.445 (1:55.445)          2:51.868 (56.423)          3:48.464 (56.597)
  8 Gray New Gloucester High Schoo                      3:50.31   3   1   
     1) Tony Reiling 11                 2) Preston Gerry 11               
     3) Michael Maines 12               4) Carter Libby 11                
       1:55.011 (1:55.011)          2:53.802 (58.792)          3:50.301 (56.499)
  9 Lincoln Academy                                     3:50.76   3 
     1) Oliver McNamara 11              2) Jonas Stepanauskas 11          
     3) Liam Card 12                    4) Peter Thelander 10             
       1:54.367 (1:54.367)        2:54.432 (1:00.065)          3:50.759 (56.327)
 10 Caribou High School                                 3:51.51   4 
     1) Kyle LaBreck 11                 2) James Cherrier 12              
     3) Damarion Gagnon 10              4) Evan Durepo 10                 
       1:58.934 (1:58.934)          2:55.478 (56.545)          3:51.503 (56.025)
 11 Cony High School                                    3:51.75   4 
     1) Luca Hardy 10                   2) Jackson Veilleux 10            
     3) Kyle Mastriano 11               4) Ethan Demmons 9                
       1:57.119 (1:57.119)          2:55.741 (58.622)          3:51.743 (56.003)
 12 Mt. Desert Island High School                       3:52.34   2 
     1) Liam McKernan 11                2) Feleke Lynch 11                
     3) Sam Craighead 12                4) Sam York 12                    
       1:56.881 (1:56.881)        2:57.592 (1:00.712)          3:52.336 (54.745)
 13 Freeport High School                                3:53.33   3 
     1) Finn Furtney 12                 2) Alex Gilbert 9                 
     3) Tristan Hatton 12               4) Ian Moore 12                   
       1:55.539 (1:55.539)        2:57.316 (1:01.778)          3:53.330 (56.014)
 14 Lake Region High School                             3:53.39   2 
     1) Bhavnish Tucker 11              2) Alecssander Freitas 12         
     3) Grady Kemp 12                   4) Ezra Gronlund 12               
       2:01.638 (2:01.638)          2:57.917 (56.280)          3:53.382 (55.465)
 15 Lawrence High School                                3:54.10   3 
     1) Leighton Bradford 9             2) Colby Lewis 12                 
     3) Caleb Luckern 12                4) Parker Higgins 12              
       2:02.316 (2:02.316)          2:58.747 (56.432)          3:54.096 (55.350)
 16 Presque Isle High School                            3:55.29   2 
     1) Benjamin Willey 10              2) Eli Mosher 9                   
     3) Charlie Peers 10                4) Josh Keiser 12                 
       1:59.566 (1:59.566)          2:59.326 (59.760)          3:55.290 (55.965)
 17 Ellsworth High School                               3:55.44   3 
     1) Rowan Tate 11                   2) Isiah Corson 11                
     3) Chris Taylor 10                 4) Caleb Jenkins 9                
       2:00.551 (2:00.551)        3:01.637 (1:01.087)          3:55.433 (53.796)
 18 Erskine Academy                                     3:55.84   1 
     1) Gage Moody 12                   2) Lucas Farrington 10            
     3) Carter Rau 10                   4) Nick Choate 12                 
       1:58.262 (1:58.262)        2:58.350 (1:00.089)          3:55.832 (57.482)
 19 Old Town High School                                3:56.05   2 
     1) William Francis 10              2) Jorden Cote 12                 
     3) Wyatt Byther 12                 4) Griffin Murray 12              
       1:57.585 (1:57.585)        2:58.173 (1:00.589)          3:56.046 (57.873)
 20 Wells High School                                   3:56.51   1 
     1) Abraham Medrano 9               2) David Patnaude 11              
     3) Logan Lorello 9                 4) Owen Madsen 12                 
       1:59.900 (1:59.900)        3:00.419 (1:00.520)          3:56.504 (56.085)
 21 Belfast Area High School                            3:56.92   3 
     1) Joseph Lemon 11                 2) Tristan Hughes 10              
     3) Miles Sagaas 9                  4) Kaden Bonin 12                 
       2:00.771 (2:00.771)        3:00.794 (1:00.023)          3:56.913 (56.120)
 22 Nokomis High School                                 4:01.12   2 
     1) Danzig Nave 10                  2) Aleksander Carsley 11          
     3) J.J Jakubisn 12                 4) Drew Adams 12                  
       2:00.872 (2:00.872)          3:00.479 (59.607)        4:01.111 (1:00.632)
 23 Hermon High School                                  4:02.10   1 
     1) Lukas Modrusan 11               2) Michael Rene 10                
     3) Chayton Roy 9                   4) Aaron Belanger 11              
       1:59.322 (1:59.322)        3:02.850 (1:03.529)          4:02.091 (59.241)
 24 Gardiner High School                                4:03.90   1 
     1) Elijah Manning 9                2) Raku Shimoda 12                
     3) Thomas Murphy 12                4) Jacob Sullivan 10              
       2:02.680 (2:02.680)        3:06.200 (1:03.520)          4:03.895 (57.695)
 25 Poland Regional High School                         4:18.03   1 
     1) Mason Dulworth 9                2) Riley Lamb 9                   
     3) Anthony Warren 10               4) Ethan Castonguay 9             
       2:13.428 (2:13.428)        3:17.551 (1:04.124)        4:18.024 (1:00.474)
 -- Greely High School                                       DQ   4  lane violation
     1) Jonah Guiboard 11               2) Gaelan Lucey 11                
     3) Ethan Njitoh 12                 4) Owen Partridge 10              
       1:49.440 (1:49.440)          2:43.419 (53.980)          3:36.652 (53.233)
 
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
==========================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 8:03.57  2009        Greely                                    
                         J LePage, A Fitch, L Price, M MacCauley           
  22' winner:   8:30.08              Freeport High School                      
                         B Grimm, M Ian, F Furtney, H Horne                
    School                                               Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 John Bapst Memorial High Schoo                      8:22.72   2  10   
     1) Tyler Wilkinson 10              2) Jed Hartley 10                 
     3) Gilman Taylor 11                4) Hunter Clukey 12               
       2:06.882 (2:06.882)        4:14.174 (2:07.292)        6:20.132 (2:05.959)
       8:22.714 (2:02.582)
  2 Freeport High School                                8:35.93   2   8   
     1) Ian Moore 12                    2) Jean Antoine 12                
     3) Conner Smith 10                 4) Finn Furtney 12                
       2:06.239 (2:06.239)        4:14.225 (2:07.986)        6:26.908 (2:12.684)
       8:35.921 (2:09.014)
  3 Greely High School                                  8:41.47   2   6   
     1) William Coull 10                2) Charles Anania 11              
     3) Cade Potts 9                    4) Hayden MacArthur 12            
       2:04.197 (2:04.197)        4:21.194 (2:16.997)        6:35.177 (2:13.984)
       8:41.470 (2:06.294)
  4 York High School                                    8:49.22   2   5   
     1) Sam Hunter 11                   2) Owen Spaulding 12              
     3) Stefan MacGovern 11             4) Will Gear 11                   
       2:13.909 (2:13.909)        4:27.607 (2:13.699)        6:37.497 (2:09.890)
       8:49.220 (2:11.723)
  5 Leavitt Area High School                            8:50.76   2   4   
     1) Gabe Durazo 11                  2) Logan Ouellette 12             
     3) Dominick Toscano 11             4) Jake Dening 10                 
       2:11.935 (2:11.935)        4:28.950 (2:17.016)        6:44.940 (2:15.990)
       8:50.758 (2:05.818)
  6 Caribou High School                                 8:53.88   2   3   
     1) Ephraim Willey 12               2) Landen Belanger 9              
     3) Harrison Landes 10              4) George Ferland 12              
       2:10.910 (2:10.910)        4:26.560 (2:15.651)        6:44.199 (2:17.639)
       8:53.875 (2:09.676)
  7 Wells High School                                   8:57.56   1   2   
     1) Owen Madsen 12                  2) William Huffaker 10            
     3) David Patnaude 11               4) Indie Brogan 12                
       2:17.116 (2:17.116)        4:35.466 (2:18.350)        6:46.473 (2:11.007)
       8:57.557 (2:11.085)
  8 Nokomis High School                                 9:06.21   2   1   
     1) J.J Jakubisn 12                 2) Aleksander Carsley 11          
     3) Drew Adams 12                   4) Elijah Jakubisn 10             
       2:19.035 (2:19.035)        4:36.466 (2:17.431)        6:54.700 (2:18.235)
       9:06.206 (2:11.506)
  9 Yarmouth High School                                9:18.82   2 
     1) Joshua Leinwand 12              2) Isaac Pendleton 12             
     3) Cornelius Welsh 12              4) Tristan Hardel 11              
       2:11.390 (2:11.390)        4:28.506 (2:17.116)        7:02.887 (2:34.381)
       9:18.815 (2:15.928)
 10 Cony High School                                    9:23.20   2 
     1) James Mooney 11                 2) Kyle Mastriano 11              
     3) Ethan Demmons 9                 4) Jackson Veilleux 10            
       2:16.950 (2:16.950)        4:36.631 (2:19.681)        7:02.850 (2:26.219)
       9:23.195 (2:20.346)
 11 Lincoln Academy                                     9:26.66   1 
     1) Conor Glasier 11                2) Jonas Stepanauskas 11          
     3) CJ Savastano 11                 4) Will Clark 11                  
       2:16.543 (2:16.543)        4:41.069 (2:24.527)        7:06.494 (2:25.425)
       9:26.656 (2:20.162)
 12 Ellsworth High School                               9:45.69   1 
     1) Matthew Cormier 11              2) Isiah Corson 11                
     3) Aric Gleason 10                 4) Chris Taylor 10                
       2:25.086 (2:25.086)        4:51.809 (2:26.724)        7:32.396 (2:40.587)
       9:45.684 (2:13.289)
 13 Medomak Valley High School                          9:48.47   1 
     1) Atticus Blue 10                 2) Liam Wilson 11                 
     3) Brody Vigue 11                  4) Elias Pluecker 11              
       2:16.862 (2:16.862)        5:04.817 (2:47.955)        7:28.923 (2:24.107)
       9:48.468 (2:19.545)
 14 Mt. Desert Island High School                       9:49.33   1 
     1) Chris Cooper 9                  2) Patrick Saltysiak 9            
     3) Tryg Soares 9                   4) Feleke Lynch 11                
       2:29.570 (2:29.570)        4:53.773 (2:24.203)        7:23.832 (2:30.060)
       9:49.328 (2:25.497)
 15 Waterville High School                             10:02.83   1 
     1) Joaquin Withers 9               2) Ethan Martin 10                
     3) Cormac Wilcox 11                4) Thomas Labbe 9                 
       2:26.725 (2:26.725)        5:09.433 (2:42.709)        7:33.751 (2:24.318)
      10:02.824 (2:29.074)
 16 Erskine Academy                                    10:04.79   1 
     1) Elijah Pelkey 9                 2) Marshall Clifford 11           
     3) Nathan Choate 9                 4) William Choate 9               
       2:41.073 (2:41.073)        5:14.823 (2:33.750)        7:36.273 (2:21.450)
      10:04.789 (2:28.517)
 17 Gardiner High School                               10:13.56   1 
     1) Anthony Boyce 10                2) Dylan Anderson 9               
     3) David Cotnoir 9                 4) Deegan Grant 9                 
       2:28.318 (2:28.318)        5:07.428 (2:39.110)        7:38.759 (2:31.331)
      10:13.556 (2:34.797)
 18 Poland Regional High School                        10:23.24   1 
     1) Aidan Webb 11                   2) Harper Doyle 9                 
     3) Riley Lamb 9                    4) Ethan Castonguay 9             
       2:41.815 (2:41.815)        5:06.048 (2:24.234)        7:56.366 (2:50.318)
      10:23.237 (2:26.871)
 -- Morse High School                                        DQ   2  lane violation
     1) Ben Foreman 12                  2) Riley Dunn 12                  
     3) Levi Riggs 9                    4) Evan D'Souza 11                
       2:26.342 (2:26.342)        4:39.245 (2:12.903)        6:50.976 (2:11.732)
       9:02.249 (2:11.273)
 
Boys Long Jump
=======================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 23-05.50  1990        D. Eagelson, Kennebunk                   
  22' winner:   20-11.75              Corbin Flewelling, Old Town              
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Corbin Flewelling         12 Old Town Hig          21-09.50   10   
      20-11.50  21-00.50  FOUL  20-07.75  21-09.50  21-05.25
  2 Stephen Pierre            10 Leavitt Area          21-02.00    8   
      20-04.75  19-08.75  20-07.50  21-02  FOUL  21-00.25
  3 Jacob Adams Prince        12 Fryeburg Aca          20-09.25    6   
      20-01.50  FOUL  19-08.75  20-09.25  18-09.75  FOUL
  4 Conor Morin               12 Cony High Sc          20-05.75    5   
      19-09.25  19-11.50  18-05  19-10  19-04.25  20-05.75
  5 James Cote                12 Old Town Hig          20-03.75    4   
      FOUL  FOUL  20-03.75  19-09.25  19-09  FOUL
  6 Adam Allen                12 Nokomis High          19-07.50    3   
      19-07  FOUL  19-07.50  19-02.75  18-00.75  19-03
  7 Harry Dougherty           12 Yarmouth Hig          19-06.00    2   
      19-02  19-06  18-06  19-00.50  17-07  FOUL
  8 Charlie Thelen             9 Morse High S          19-03.50    1   
      19-03.50  17-06.25  18-08.50  15-08.25  18-04.75  FOUL
  9 Arkie Baptista            11 Fryeburg Aca          19-00.50  
      19-00.50  19-00.50  18-09.50           
 10 Theo Ruehsen              12 Waterville H          18-10.25  
      17-10.75  17-11.25  18-10.25           
 11 Cadyn Langlois            11 Poland Regio          18-10.00  
      18-10  FOUL  18-07.50           
 12 Drew Pierson              12 Ellsworth Hi          18-09.50  
      18-09.50  17-11.50  18-08.25           
 13 Will Rush                 11 Medomak Vall          18-08.25  
      18-08.25  18-06.75  18-04           
 14 Gavin Davis               11 York High Sc          18-08.00  
      FOUL  FOUL  18-08           
 15 Alexander Mendoza         10 Greely High           18-06.75  
      18-06.75  18-05  18-04           
 16 Gaelan Lucey              11 Greely High           18-05.75  
      18-05.75  18-05.50  17-09.75           
 17 Evan Durepo               10 Caribou High          18-04.25  
      17-10  18-02.50  18-04.25           
 18 Jorden Cote               12 Old Town Hig          18-01.50  
      18-01.50  17-00.75  17-06.50           
 19 Sam Wechsler              11 Waterville H          17-08.25  
      17-08.25  16-06.25  16-01.25           
 20 Grayson Thibeault         11 Old Town Hig          17-06.75  
      FOUL  FOUL  17-06.75           
 21 Eli Orth                  12 Cony High Sc          17-06.25  
      17-06.25  16-11  FOUL         
 22 Israel Ditanduka          10 Freeport Hig          17-05.50  
      17-05.50  FOUL  FOUL           
 23 Henry Milan               10 John Bapst M          17-04.00  
      17-03.50  16-02.75  17-04           
 24 Aiden Turcotte            11 Leavitt Area          16-09.50  
      16-09.50  FOUL  16-04.50           
 
Boys Triple Jump
=======================================================================
 Class B Rec: R    45-09  1991        Joe Bedard, Mountain Valley              
  22' winner:   43-04.25              Corbin Flewelling, Old Town              
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Corbin Flewelling         12 Old Town Hig          44-01.00   10   
      41-03  42-02.50  42-08  40-01  43-03  44-01
  2 Conor Morin               12 Cony High Sc          43-06.00    8   
      FOUL  43-02.50  42-05  42-01  42-02.50  43-06
  3 Miles Burr                11 Mt. Desert I          42-00.00    6   
      FOUL  41-07.50  42-00  FOUL  PASS  PASS
  4 Will Rush                 11 Medomak Vall          41-01.50    5   
      41-01.50  39-02  38-10  39-08  40-02  PASS
  5 Mason St Peter            11 Caribou High          39-00.00    4   
      37-05  39-00  37-08  37-05  36-00.50  PASS
  6 Alexander Mendoza         10 Greely High           38-04.75    3   
      38-04.75  36-10.75  37-09.25  36-09  37-08  34-10.50
  7 Sam Wechsler              11 Waterville H          38-04.00    2   
      FOUL  38-04  FOUL  36-09  36-01  FOUL
  8 Aiden Turcotte            11 Leavitt Area          38-00.75    1   
      36-08.25  37-06  38-00.75  35-07  35-10.75  37-08
  9 Drew Pierson              12 Ellsworth Hi          37-11.00  
      37-11  36-09  37-10  FOUL  PASS  PASS
 10 Gaelan Lucey              11 Greely High           37-09.00  
      FOUL  37-09  36-02           
 11 Charlie Thelen             9 Morse High S          37-07.00  
      37-00  37-07  36-11           
 12 Theo Ruehsen              12 Waterville H          37-01.50  
      37-01.50  PASS  PASS  PASS  PASS  PASS
 12 Connor McFarland          12 Lincoln Acad          37-01.50  
      FOUL  FOUL  37-01.50           
 14 Kaden Crawford            10 Erskine Acad          36-01.75  
      36-01.75  36-00  35-00.75           
 15 Grayson Thibeault         11 Old Town Hig          35-08.50  
      FOUL  FOUL  35-08.50           
 16 Jafar Ojugbele            12 Old Town Hig          34-02.50  
      FOUL  34-02.50  FOUL           
 
Boys Shot Put
=======================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 59-01.75  1979        Jim Dawson, Lawrence                     
  22' winner:      59-01              Matt Charpentier, York                   
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Matt Charpentier          12 York High Sc          60-11.25R  10   
      47-07  60-00  60-11.25  59-01.50  58-09.50  FOUL
  2 Kennett Adande Kinti      12 Greely High           47-11.50    8   
      45-06  44-09  45-03.50  47-04  41-10  47-11.50
  3 Tommy Gray                12 Cape Elizabe          45-02.50    6   
      FOUL  43-07.50  44-09  44-01.50  FOUL  45-02.50
  4 Andrew Herrick            11 Ellsworth Hi          44-03.00    5   
      44-03  43-01  39-00  40-06  FOUL  42-05
  5 Andrew James              12 Mt. Desert I          44-01.50    4   
      42-05  42-10.25  44-01.50  41-03.25  42-05  41-06
  6 Jaden Geyer               12 Cony High Sc          44-00.50    3   
      40-02  FOUL  44-00.50  41-07  41-10.75  39-08
  7 Malachi Cummings          12 Presque Isle          41-03.00    2   
      41-01.50  40-05  41-03  39-03.25  FOUL  FOUL
  8 Ethan Hoffman             10 Yarmouth Hig          41-03.00    1   
      40-10.50  39-01.25  35-07.50  FOUL  40-03  41-03
  9 Luke Jackson              12 Greely High           40-01.75  
      40-01.75  37-08.50  38-10  40-01  39-00.50  FOUL
 10 Trevor Amos               11 Gray New Glo          39-04.00  
      38-01.50  39-04  FOUL           
 11 Joseph Bennett             9 Mt. Desert I          39-03.00  
      38-01.75  39-03  37-00.50           
 12 Alex Graver               12 Freeport Hig          38-10.50  
      38-05.50  38-10.50  38-10.50           
 13 Isaiah Casey              12 Yarmouth Hig          38-09.00  
      38-09  37-11.50  36-01.50           
 14 Marshall Addy             11 Medomak Vall          38-08.00  
      38-08  FOUL  FOUL           
 15 Kavon Graham-Jones        10 Leavitt Area          38-04.75  
      FOUL  38-04.75  FOUL           
 16 Andrew Oshetski           11 Freeport Hig          37-05.00  
      36-03  37-05  33-03           
 17 Dylan Staples             12 Gardiner Hig          37-02.75  
      36-03.50  36-09  37-02.75           
 18 Killian Pottle            10 Old Town Hig          36-09.00  
      36-06.25  35-05.75  36-09           
 18 Mason Twitchell           11 Leavitt Area          36-09.00  
      36-00  36-09  34-04           
 20 Matthew Fitzpatrick       12 John Bapst M          36-08.00  
      36-08  35-11.50  FOUL           
 21 Hayden Rollins            11 John Bapst M          36-06.00  
      36-06  35-04  35-00           
 22 Maddox Demers             11 Leavitt Area          36-00.00  
      FOUL  36-00  FOUL           
 23 Landon Myers              10 Leavitt Area          35-02.00  
      35-02  34-09.50  PASS           
 24 Cole Ouellette            10 Gray New Glo          35-01.00  
      FOUL  35-01  34-01.50           
 25 Felipe Gemelli            12 Lawrence Hig          34-05.50  
      30-04.25  34-05.50  FOUL           
 26 Jonny Lettre              11 Cony High Sc          34-04.00  
      FOUL  34-04  FOUL           
 27 Kai Dunn                  12 York High Sc          33-10.00  
      33-10  FOUL  31-09.50           
 28 Josiah Howard             11 Belfast Area          33-06.50  
      30-01  33-06.50  32-05.50           
 29 Raymond Bell              10 Wells High S          33-00.00  
      30-06.50  30-05  33-00           
 30 Benjamin Tate             10 Ellsworth Hi          32-09.50  
      32-09.50  32-04  32-07.50           
 
Boys Discus Throw
=======================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 177-08  1980        Steve Mason, Lawrence                      
  22' winner:   162-11              Matt Charpentier, York                     
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Matt Charpentier          12 York High Sc            158-08   10   
      98-06  129-03  158-08  151-11  150-03  157-07
  2 Landon Myers              10 Leavitt Area            131-00    8   
      FOUL  111-01  131-00  125-03  115-04  FOUL
  3 Zebadiah Hannah           12 Lawrence Hig            119-10    6   
      108-11  117-02  111-04  104-08  105-05  119-10
  4 Andrew Herrick            11 Ellsworth Hi            119-05    5   
      FOUL  118-02  115-05  97-10  119-00  119-05
  5 John Nicolo               11 York High Sc            118-10    4   
      111-06  117-03  118-10  113-00  FOUL  FOUL
  6 Kennett Adande Kinti      12 Greely High             118-06    3   
      FOUL  FOUL  118-06  FOUL  FOUL  110-09
  7 Kavon Graham-Jones        10 Leavitt Area            115-02    2   
      115-02  FOUL  FOUL  FOUL  FOUL  98-05
  8 Marshall Addy             11 Medomak Vall            112-08    1   
      95-00  FOUL  112-08  104-03  106-11  104-06
  9 Malachi Cummings          12 Presque Isle            112-04  
      94-07  103-11  112-04  96-02  104-06  FOUL
 10 Reece Perry               11 Freeport Hig            110-11  
      110-11  107-00  106-09           
 11 Josiah Howard             11 Belfast Area            109-11  
      103-06  100-11  109-11           
 12 Dylan Staples             12 Gardiner Hig            109-04  
      97-01  96-10  109-04           
 13 Nathan Shedd              12 Cony High Sc            109-02  
      102-10  102-03  109-02           
 14 Philip Soule              11 Gray New Glo            108-04  
      93-04  FOUL  108-04           
 15 Jayden Burnham            12 Lawrence Hig            107-04  
      FOUL  107-04  FOUL           
 16 Abraham Guilford          10 Lincoln Acad            106-04  
      FOUL  106-04  96-06           
 17 Jacob Steiner              9 Nokomis High            104-10  
      93-02  FOUL  104-10           
 18 Matthew Fitzpatrick       12 John Bapst M            104-09  
      100-01  FOUL  104-09           
 19 Michael Rene              10 Hermon High             100-03  
      98-09  100-03  93-10            
 20 Luke Jackson              12 Greely High              99-08  
      94-10  81-07  99-08           
 21 Tommy Gray                12 Cape Elizabe             94-08  
      86-08  94-08  87-09           
 22 Dryden Johnson             9 Morse High S             93-07  
      93-07  86-11  71-07           
 23 Joseph Bennett             9 Mt. Desert I             91-07  
      91-07  FOUL  86-04           
 24 Isiah Corson              11 Ellsworth Hi             89-10  
      89-10  79-06  FOUL           
 25 Alex Malone               12 Cony High Sc             87-10  
      87-10  FOUL  82-01           
 26 Dylan Jones               10 York High Sc             85-07  
      FOUL  FOUL  85-07           
 27 Trevor Amos               11 Gray New Glo             84-08  
      84-08  FOUL  FOUL           
 28 Andrew James              12 Mt. Desert I             74-05  
      FOUL  FOUL  74-05           
 29 Owen Wyman                10 Hermon High              63-07  
      FOUL  63-07  FOUL           
 -- Hayden Rollins            11 John Bapst M              FOUL  
      FOUL  FOUL  FOUL           
 
Boys Javelin Throw
=======================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 200-06  2015        Jack Bouchard, York                        
  Co-Records:   210-09  1989        Rob Pendergist, Ellsworth                  
  22' winner:   161-06              Robert Oliver, Leavitt                     
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Kai Dunn                  12 York High Sc            148-04   10   
      FOUL  136-05  147-07  148-04  129-07  147-09
  2 Malachi Cummings          12 Presque Isle            145-08    8   
      133-08  132-09  132-01  145-08  142-08  135-01
  3 Taylor Spearrin           12 Lake Region             143-04    6   
      126-10  129-06  143-04  119-00  131-01  138-09
  4 Charles Anania            11 Greely High             136-06    5   
      136-06  134-00  133-01  126-02  117-00  113-10
  5 Logan Berube              11 Leavitt Area            135-04    4   
      112-10  129-07  126-00  129-08  135-04  124-02
  6 Henry Phillips            12 Waterville H            134-09    3   
      134-09  123-05  111-00  119-00  118-09  120-04
  7 Dylan Staples             12 Gardiner Hig            134-06    2   
      130-03  134-06  133-00  126-10  FOUL  134-02
  8 John Nicolo               11 York High Sc            131-05    1   
      121-00  131-05  130-00  118-05  103-07  124-00
  9 Jonny Lettre              11 Cony High Sc            130-08  
      130-02  125-09  127-02  120-00  126-06  130-08
 10 Kyle Sidaway              12 John Bapst M            126-09  
      126-09  115-08  116-09           
 11 Andrew Fairbrother        11 Belfast Area            119-06  
      119-06  115-00  105-06           
 12 Cohen Arpino              11 York High Sc            117-09  
      116-07  117-09  116-02           
 12 EJ Hunt                   10 Lincoln Acad            117-09  
      84-00  108-03  117-09           
 14 Alex Pearl                11 Nokomis High            117-05  
      105-01  116-10  117-05           
 15 Maddox Demers             11 Leavitt Area            116-04  
      116-04  FOUL  103-05           
 16 Jeff Bickford             11 Cony High Sc            114-08  
      FOUL  114-08  105-05           
 17 Rufus MacVane             11 Yarmouth Hig            112-00  
      99-04  107-09  112-00           
 18 Nathaniel Foote           11 York High Sc            111-07  
      108-03  111-07  106-08           
 19 Isaac Thompson            12 Lincoln Acad            110-06  
      94-02  110-06  103-03           
 20 James Cote                12 Old Town Hig            110-05  
      95-00  91-00  110-05           
 21 Minh Ha                    9 Belfast Area            106-03  
      84-05  106-03  91-07           
 22 Tommy Gray                12 Cape Elizabe            102-08  
      93-08  102-08  93-04           
 23 Ben Hamelin               11 Waterville H            101-00  
      98-08  85-05  101-00           
 24 Josh Kidd                 11 Cony High Sc            100-07  
      100-07  98-10  91-08           
 25 Killian Pottle            10 Old Town Hig             98-00  
      98-00  93-05  94-05           
 26 Damarion Gagnon           10 Caribou High             86-09  
      82-11  86-05  86-09           
 
Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk
=======================================================================
 Class B Rec: R 6:08.08  2001        Ben Shorey, Ellsworth                     
  22' winner:   8:01.64              Jackson Boudreau, Gardiner Hig            
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Roan Donaghy              10 Lincoln Acad           7:40.14   10   
       1:43.614 (1:43.614)        3:42.274 (1:58.660)        5:44.665 (2:02.391)
       7:40.137 (1:55.472)
  2 Thomas Leggat-Barr        11 Greely High            7:40.15    8   
       1:45.870 (1:45.870)        3:43.129 (1:57.259)        5:44.211 (2:01.083)
       7:40.144 (1:55.934)
  3 Wesley Hitchcook          11 Caribou High           8:01.27    6   
       1:45.518 (1:45.518)        3:48.423 (2:02.905)        5:57.626 (2:09.204)
       8:01.266 (2:03.640)
  4 Nick Anderson             11 Caribou High           8:10.50    5   
       1:46.310 (1:46.310)        3:49.596 (2:03.286)        5:59.759 (2:10.164)
       8:10.500 (2:10.741)
  5 Aidyn Herring              9 Lincoln Acad           8:26.17    4   
       1:47.909 (1:47.909)        3:58.282 (2:10.373)        6:14.584 (2:16.303)
       8:26.164 (2:11.580)
  6 William Leach             12 Gardiner Hig           8:46.13    3   
       1:57.030 (1:57.030)        4:13.903 (2:16.873)        6:34.606 (2:20.704)
       8:46.126 (2:11.520)
  7 Alerick Sands             11 Poland Regio           8:57.31    2   
       1:57.409 (1:57.409)        4:13.776 (2:16.368)        6:37.098 (2:23.322)
       8:57.308 (2:20.210)
  8 Noah Brisson              11 Leavitt Area           9:00.59    1   
       2:08.097 (2:08.097)        4:26.877 (2:18.780)        6:48.465 (2:21.589)
       9:00.582 (2:12.117)
  9 Connor Parson             11 Lincoln Acad           9:02.87  
       2:04.834 (2:04.834)        4:23.549 (2:18.715)        6:46.354 (2:22.805)
       9:02.869 (2:16.516)
 10 Will Fougere              11 Cape Elizabe           9:03.56  
       2:08.032 (2:08.032)        4:27.813 (2:19.781)        6:49.958 (2:22.145)
       9:03.551 (2:13.594)
 11 Phineas Scherrer           9 Leavitt Area           9:04.44  
       2:05.380 (2:05.380)        4:23.683 (2:18.303)        6:46.045 (2:22.363)
       9:04.440 (2:18.395)
 12 Daniel Koelle             10 Lincoln Acad           9:13.28  
       2:05.704 (2:05.704)        4:26.346 (2:20.643)        6:53.883 (2:27.537)
       9:13.279 (2:19.396)
 13 Otto Hibl                 10 Morse High S           9:22.65  
       2:13.087 (2:13.087)        4:38.407 (2:25.320)        7:03.517 (2:25.110)
       9:22.649 (2:19.132)
 14 Isaiah Sabean              9 Cony High Sc           9:23.64  
       2:14.265 (2:14.265)        4:37.749 (2:23.485)        7:03.173 (2:25.424)
       9:23.634 (2:20.462)
 15 Brady Delaware            10 Waterville H          10:23.11  
       2:18.099 (2:18.099)        5:01.934 (2:43.835)        7:45.737 (2:43.804)
      10:23.110 (2:37.374)
 -- Edward Bell               11 Caribou High                DQ   bent knee
       1:57.072 (1:57.072)        4:26.848 (2:29.776)        7:07.139 (2:40.291)
       9:49.235 (2:42.097)
Categories: High School Track & Field
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket