Lewiston Wins Class A State Cheering Championships

Photo Chris Popper

Congratulations to the Lewiston High School Cheering Team who won the Class A State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 8th.

Here are the results

  1. Lewiston
  2. Oxford Hills
  3. Bangor
  4. Scarborough
  5. Thornton Academy
  6. Bonny Eagle
  7. Hampden Academy
  8. Noble
  9. Gorham
  10. Sanford
  11. Kennebunk
  12. Brewer
  13. Skowhegan
  14. Windham
  15. Massabesic
  16. Edward Little
