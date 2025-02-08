Lewiston Wins Class A State Cheering Championships

Congratulations to the Lewiston High School Cheering Team who won the Class A State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 8th.

Here are the results

Lewiston Oxford Hills Bangor Scarborough Thornton Academy Bonny Eagle Hampden Academy Noble Gorham Sanford Kennebunk Brewer Skowhegan Windham Massabesic Edward Little

