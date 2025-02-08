Lewiston Wins Class A State Cheering Championships
Congratulations to the Lewiston High School Cheering Team who won the Class A State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 8th.
Here are the results
- Lewiston
- Oxford Hills
- Bangor
- Scarborough
- Thornton Academy
- Bonny Eagle
- Hampden Academy
- Noble
- Gorham
- Sanford
- Kennebunk
- Brewer
- Skowhegan
- Windham
- Massabesic
- Edward Little
