Lightning Top Stars 5-2 in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Finals

(AP) — Steven Stamkos scored on his first shot since February, left with injury and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept dominating without him, blowing the Dallas Stars out of an empty arena with a 5-2 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a series lead.

The Lightning captain making his 2020 playoff debut 211 days after he last played in an NHL game gave the Lightning a jolt. They got goals from first-line forwards Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, top defenseman Victor Hedman and Stamkos.

Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin looked shaky allowing five goals on 29 shots before being pulled after two periods.