Like Golf? Here’s When Eastern Maine’s Courses Open Up…

With sunshine and warmer temps creeping into the forecast these days, a lot of folks are thinking about spending more time outside. And with the temptation of a nice sunny day and the smell of fresh-cut grass, one thing a lot of people get excited about in Eastern Maine is the opening of our area golf courses.

Here's the scoop on who's open for walking and who's taking tee times at the moment.

Hermon Meadow got a jump start on the 2023 golf season, opening up 14 holes for walking on April 8th. They plan to open the front 9 carts on the cart path only Thursday, April 13th.

The Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono also opens Thursday the 13th for its season. However, the range will not be open this weekend, so they can allow more time for the ground to harden up.

The Bangor Municipal Golf Course has a tentative plan to open next Wednesday, April 19th, but that all depends on the weather, as there are some possible rainy days in next week's forecast.

Lucerne Golf Club in Holden is now under new ownership and new management, and are working on making some new updates and improvements. They say they hope to open by April 24th, but that may get pushed to May 1st, depending on the project timelines and weather.

The Hampden Country Club Friday has been busy mowing the greens to get ready for a tentative opening this coming weekend, but that all depends on the ground conditions.

The folks at the Bucksport Golf Club they'll know for sure on Friday, but "Our tentative plan is to start letting carts out THIS SATURDAY! The driving range will remain closed a bit longer while we wait for it to dry out! Until then, come enjoy unlimited walking for only $15!!!!"

The Samoset Resort in Rockport is holding off a little while longer and will open for its golfing season on April 28th.

Here's to being able to finally get out and enjoy yourself this Spring!

